Will there be a Vinland Saga Season 3? Explained

The wait for Vinland Saga season 3 has begun with the conclusion of season 2 on June 20, 2023. Based on Makoto Yukimura’s original manga, the first season of Vinland Saga came to screens on July 8, 2019 and ended on December 30, 2019.

It should be noted that it took about two years for the second season to premiere in January 2023. Therefore, when MAPPA will delight the audience with the confirmation for Vinland Saga season 3 is something that requires pondering over.

Character designer Takahiko Abiru hints at Vinland Saga season 3

阿比留隆彦 @mountful

I'd like to extend my appreciation to the fans all around the world that love VINLAND SAGA. Thank you so much!

...Thorfinn's journey will continue.



With the end of season 2, character designer Takahiko Abiru posted a tweet on Twitter conveying his gratitude to all the staff members for their efforts in bringing the series to life, which ended with a statement reading, “…Thorfinn’s journey will continue.” Hence, it is quite possible that Vinland Saga season 3 will continue where the second season left off, which would follow Thorfinn and Einar’s travels.

The second season ended with Thorfinn and Einar about to set out on their journey, with the final shot showing a clean and tidy Thorfinn, who had also shaved off his beard. The synopsis of Vinland Saga season 2 by MyAnimeList reads:

“After his father's death and the destruction of his village at the hands of English raiders, Einar wishes for a peaceful life with his family on their newly rebuilt farms. However, fate has other plans: his village is invaded once again. Einar watches helplessly as the marauding Danes burn his lands and slaughter his family. The invaders capture Einar and take him back to Denmark as a slave.”

It further reads:

“Einar clings to his mother's final words to survive. He is purchased by Ketil, a kind slave owner and landlord who promises that Einar can regain his freedom in return for working in the fields. Soon, Einar encounters his new partner in farm cultivation—Thorfinn, a dejected and melancholic slave. As Einar and Thorfinn work together toward their freedom, they are haunted by both sins of the past and the ploys of the present. Yet they carry on, grasping for a glimmer of hope, redemption, and peace in a world that is nothing but unjust and unforgiving.”

Additionally, the voice actors for Vinland Saga season 2 are Yuto Uemura as Thorfinn, Shunsuke Takeuchi as Einar, Kensho Ono as Canute, Akio Otsuka as Thorkell, Yuu Hayashi as Olmar, and Taiten Kusunoki as Thorgil, among others.

Up until now, the anime has adapted only around 100 chapters of the manga, which consists of 26 volumes containing more than 200 chapters. The first season adapted the War arc, which covered the first 54 chapters of the manga, followed by the second season, which covered chapters 55 to 99 of the Slave arc. With regard to this pattern, Vinland Saga season 3 can be expected to adapt the Eastern Expedition arc, which covers chapters 100 to 166.

Until then, those who wish to catch up on the Vinland Saga can head over to Crunchyroll or Netflix, which are currently streaming the anime on their platforms.

