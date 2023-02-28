Vinland Saga season 2 voice actors and where you've heard them

Vinland Saga season 2 came back after four years of the release of its first season on January 9, 2023. On top of that, fans got excited after the announcement from Mappa to continue the animation of the series.

With the second season ongoing, the series has already hyped up the fanbase. Besides hyping up and exciting the fandom about Thorfinn's comeback, fans are also excited about the voice actors of Vinland Saga season 2, who have been carefully selected to match the personalities and traits of the various characters.

The show boasts an impressive cast of talented voice actors, some of whom have previously lent their voices to popular anime characters. In this article, we will look at the voice actors of Vinland Saga season 2 and which other characters they have voiced in the past.

Vinland Saga season 2 voice casts are some of the most popular voices you've heard before

1) Thorfinn/Yuto Uemura

In Vinland Saga season 2, the main protagonist, Thorfinn, will have a crucial role to play. He has undergone significant changes in his character development, as he is working as a slave, having lost his sense of purpose in life. The protagonist is voiced by Yuto Uemura.

Yuto Uemura has been active in the industry since 2012 and has lent his voice to several anime series over the years. Some of his notable roles include Sieg in Fate/Apocrypha, and Julius Euclius in Re: Zero - Starting Life in Another World. He also starred as Atsushi Nakajima in Bungo Stray Dogs.

2) Einar/Shunsuke Takeuchi

Einar was a slave who was originally a farmer from Northern England. He was later taken to Denmark to be auctioned as a slave. He became Thorfinn's closest friend after Ketil purchased him to work on his farm. Einar’s voice is landed by Shunsuke Takeuchi.

He is a popular voice actor who has a unique voice that allows him to bring life to both serious and comedic characters, making him a valuable asset to any production. His voice was used as Yuki Mishima in Persona 5: The Animation, and Abuto in Gintama.

Takeuchi is also known for well-known anime characters like Satoru Kanno in Bungo Stray Dogs, Jugo in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, Kazuya Shibuya in Ghost Hunt, and many others.

3) Canute/Kensho Ono

Canute in Vinland Saga season 2 (Image via Mappa)

After King Sweyn was killed by Askeladd, Canute became the king of England and Denmark. He killed Askeladd and was later attacked by Thorfinn. Kensho Ono has been chosen as Canute's voice actor.

Kensho Ono has been working in the industry since 2010 and is known for his voice in several renowned anime series. He has voiced as the main character of Jojo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind, Giorno Giovanna.

Other than that, Tetsuya Kuroko in Kuroko's Basketball and Mikaela Hyakuya in Seraph of the End are some of his best-known roles.

4) Thorkell/Akio Otsuka

Thorkell in Vinland Saga season 2 (Image via Mappa)

Thorkell is a loyal vassal of King Sweyn Forkbeard and one of the generals he trusts the most. He is a giant of a man, standing over two meters tall, and is known for his immense strength and skill in battle. Thorkell's voice is performed by Akio Otsuka in season 2.

Akio Otsuka is a voice actor from Japan who has been working since the 1980s. Some of Otsuka's most famous roles include Solid Snake in the Metal Gear Solid video game series, and Anavel Gato in Mobile Suit Gundam 0083: Stardust Memory.

Akio also plays Blackbeard in One Piece, and has provided voices for a slew of other well-known anime and video game characters, including Batou in Ghost in the Shell, Marshall D. Teach in One Piece, and Lieutenant Garuru in Sgt. Frog.

5) Olmar/Yuu Hayashi

Olmar in Vinland Saga season 2 (Image via Mappa)

Olmar is Ketil’s son. He wants to make a name for himself. But he has no skill with a sword. Olmar is an insecure character who often makes jokes. This character is voiced by Yuu Hayashi.

He is a talented Japanese voice actor who has been heard previously in Tokyo Revengers as Mikey, Bungo Stray Dogs as Michizo Tachihara, Jujutsu Kaisen as Takuma Ino, Mob Psycho 100 as Tsuyoshi Edano, Haikyuu as Ryunosuke Tanaka, and many other characters.

6) Thorgil/Taiten Kusunoki

Thorgil in Vinland Saga season 2 (Image via Mappa)

Thorgil is the older brother of Olmar and the oldest son of Ketil in Vinland Saga. He is a skilled warrior, unlike his younger brother who has fought on several battlefields. His ruthlessness frightened even his own father. Thorgil’s voice is portrayed by Taiten Kusunoki.

The voice actor has worked on a number of popular anime series, including Menchi in Hunter x Hunter. He was also the voice behind Muhammad Avdol in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stardust Crusaders.

Furthermore, he lent his voice in Baki as Samuel, Fullmetal Alchemist as Shou Tucker, Fairy Tail as God Serena, That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime as Gabiru, Rurouni Kenshin as Hajime Saito and many other popular characters.

Besides these characters, there are more voice actors in Vinland Saga season 2 that have been heard before in popular anime.

