Vinland Saga season 2 episode 5: Canute carves his path to Kingliness as series steps away from Thorfinn and Einar

Vinland Saga season 2 episode 5 was released on Monday, February 6, bringing with it an exciting episode, though one with a significant lack of Thorfinn and Einar. In exchange, however, fans spent time with Canute and saw the season 2 debut of season 1 fan favorites such as Thorkell and Floki.

Vinland Saga season 2 episode 5 also set the stage for a Canute-controlled England, explaining how the young Dane cemented his hold over the nation. The final moments of the episode also did something of a time skip for Canute’s story, leading many fans to believe that Einar and Thorfinn will be aged significantly in the upcoming episode.

Vinland Saga season 2 episode 5 focuses on Canute’s ruthless, bloody ascension to King of England

Vinland Saga season 2 episode 5: A blast from the past

Vinland Saga season 2 episode 5 begins with a group of soldiers, led by Canute himself, marching towards an unknown destination. The episode then transitions into a flashback to when Askeladd attempted to extort Canute and King Sweyn by force. The scene is recapped fully, including Sweyn attempting to bargain for his life with Askeladd, though unsuccessfully.

Askeladd responds by sharing his real name, Lucius Artorius Castus, calling himself the rightful king of the land of Britannia. The clip of Askeladd beheading Sweyn is then seen, as he can be heard saying he “feels better now.” The episode then returns to Canute’s march to a still-unknown destination.

Vinland Saga season 2 episode 5 then cuts to a world map, explaining that in 1014, the Danes’ stranglehold on England began to wane following Sweyn’s death. The episode then shows a massive battle, explaining that the two countries crossed swords again. Fans then learn that Canute succeeded Sweyn and took command of the Danish Viking army in England.

Izzy 🔞 @IsidroSephtis I feel like a lot of popularity for Vagabond, Vinland Saga, and Berserk is tied a lot into the fact that it takes these men on a journey of reconstruction.



Being good is the goal.



Being kind is strength.



These guys are beloved because they are becoming better. I feel like a lot of popularity for Vagabond, Vinland Saga, and Berserk is tied a lot into the fact that it takes these men on a journey of reconstruction.Being good is the goal.Being kind is strength.These guys are beloved because they are becoming better. https://t.co/Z1tCXtnUG7

However, upon hearing of Sweyn’s death, Ethelred II returned from his exile to Normandy and was reinstated. With both proclaiming themselves the King of England, the fate of the nation’s throne was uncertain as the land, and its people became exhausted and ravaged by never-ending battles.

Vinland Saga season 2 episode 5 then sees an assassination attempt on Ethelred, which was discovered by a dog testing his drink. The episode then heavily implies that the assassin was killed for his actions before cutting back to Canute standing amidst a burnt and empty English field.

An advisor named Gunnar comments on how the situation is even worse than he and Canute were told, explaining that Mercia, the former Field of Jewels, will take a long time to recover. Canute counters that they shouldn’t speak as though they had nothing to do with this, adding that they’re the ones who laid waste to the region.

Vinland Saga season 2 episode 5 then shows the advance forces of Canute’s army, with the King asking what they’re doing currently. Gunnar says they’re pillaging the land, looking for girls to sell from among the surviving beggars. Canute sternly says he forbade that, demanding they’re beheaded and their heads displayed on spikes along the road.

Gunnar explains how this is a customary tradition and the effects of cracking down harshly on it, but Canute counters that soldiers without discipline aren’t his soldiers, reaffirming the order. Gunnar reluctantly agrees before telling a soldier next to him to give the order. Canute then happens upon Floki, asking him if the arrangements have been made.

Vinland Saga season 2 episode 5 then sees Floki confirm this, adding that Canute didn’t need to come himself. The King counters that he was in the area observing the war effort anyway, saying he’ll meet with them personally. Floki then calls the Earl Eadric of Mercia a coward, saying he’s hardly a man worth meeting.

Vinland Saga season 2 episode 5: Canute’s plan

Canute counters that a man’s character and usefulness are two different things, reaffirming his desire to meet with the Earl while adding that there’s another reason for his visit. Thorkell is then heard angrily racing towards Canute with an axe brandished, to which Canute comments that he must appease “that” since it was too much for Floki’s men to handle.

Vinland Saga season 2 episode 5 sees Thorkell approach Canute and try to hit him, but several men hold him back. Thorkell then says he hates when someone tries to stop his battles more than he hates frogs, confusing the men present. Canute then says that Mercia has requested a truce, congratulating Thorkell’s efforts.

However, Thorkell responds that battles don’t stop until the opposing leader’s head has been taken. Canute responds by saying to look at the bigger picture, but Thorkell doesn’t seem to care about that. He says he just wants to enjoy a life of fulfilling warfare, prompting Floki to give Thorkell a new target in the form of Ethelred II’s son.

Epaphroditus @Nielbed Vinland Saga makes me so happy man, beautiful pacing Vinland Saga makes me so happy man, beautiful pacing

Vinland Saga season 2 episode 5 then sees Thorkell interrupt Floki, saying he decides where he goes and who he fights. He then turns his attention to Canute, telling the King not to forget what he said to him “then.” It’s then revealed that he told Canute that he would watch what he did from then on and who he would become.

Thorkell calls Canute a nobody, pointing out how he’s not even the King of England and is just a kid. Thorkell, calling Canute a kid once more, tells him that he won’t be able to avoid war no matter what he does. He says that Canute has no choice but to carve his path with blood and iron, just as Askeladd once did.

Knocking away the soldiers holding him back, Thorkell departs by saying that he’ll back down for today, but it won’t happen again. Vinland Saga season 2 episode 5 then sees Gunnar tell Canute that he can’t allow Thorkell to insult him like that in front of the soldiers, which Canute questions. He adds that it makes sense, calling Thorkell an honest man and saying it would be a pleasure to live like him.

Thronebutt @Thronebut up to date on the vinland saga anime and as someone whos usually been pretty critical of more 'modern' anime (in my limited experience with it) im very impressed with what ive seen so far the show is very cool up to date on the vinland saga anime and as someone whos usually been pretty critical of more 'modern' anime (in my limited experience with it) im very impressed with what ive seen so far the show is very cool

Canute then departs as the episode transitions to his meeting with the Earl of Mercia. The Earl is offering 4,000 pounds of silver in exchange for Canute withdrawing his troops from the area, in addition to the 4,000 already gathered for the truce alone. The Earl tries to convince Canute of the value of this deal, prompting the latter to ask if he’s offering him “Danegeld.”

The Earl demands an answer, to which Canute says, “this is nothing,” with a cocky smile on his face. Vinland Saga season 2 episode 5 then sees several men working on various tasks in an area, such as raising a building and handling farm work. Canute is then seen stepping on the treasure being offered to him, asking the Earl if he’s paying Canute this silver so he’ll leave Mercia.

The Earl says he’s offering him 8,000 pounds of it, which should be more than enough for Canute to withdraw. However, the King responds that it isn’t, reminding the Earl that he’s asking the “Bretwalda of England” to take this money and withdraw from his own territory. He then asks if the measly price of 8,000 pounds is worthy of such a request.

Canute reminds the Earl that he’s his King and that he came to this land not for wealth but to quell the rebellion within his own domain. One of the Earl’s soldiers says that their King is Ethelred, not Canute. The soldier is revealed to be the Earl’s son, as Canute says that he’s right and that there is another who calls himself the King of England.

Vinland Saga season 2 episode 5 then sees Canute ask if this deal is being made with Ethelred’s permission. The Earl reveals that this isn’t the case, prompting Canute to ask if Ethelred would forgive one of his own vassals for deserting the war effort to protect his own land. Gunnar and Floki comment on how nasty this question is, though typical of Canute.

Canute then claims that the world is in chaos because of two individuals proclaiming themselves as kings, adding that one must die to rectify said chaos. He then calls Ethelred a coward who abandoned his people and throne to flee into exile in the previous war, asking the Earl if it’s foolish to trust the future of England to such a man.

Vinland Saga season 2 episode 5: The King is dead, long live the King

Jay5ive92 @jay5ive92 🏿 🏿 🏿 🏿 🏿 🏿 #VINLAND_SAGA Vinland saga season is just peak storytelling every episode! Vinland saga season is just peak storytelling every episode! 👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 #VINLAND_SAGA

Vinland Saga season 2 episode 5 then sees the Earl ask Canute if he’s telling him to betray Ethelred, prompting the King to respond that the Earl has already betrayed Ethelred. He then asks for the Earl’s help, saying he’d like to make Ethelred go away. Since the Earl has served Ethelred for many years as a good vassal, Canute is sure he knows of a good method.

The Earl asks Canute if he intends to strip him of every last shred of loyalty, to which Canute responds that he’ll allow the Earl to keep Mercia in exchange. He calls this a good deal, but the Earl disagrees, calling the truce off in the process. He claims he’ll keep fighting a foul man like Canute until the bitter end.

Canute then turns to Floki and says the Earl isn’t a coward, prompting Floki to ask if they should test his backbone. Vinland Saga season 2 episode 5 then sees Canute beckon the Earl outside, where the Earl finds that a massive bonfire-esque tower has been hoisted. Canute asks a soldier if they’re ready, to which they say they are.

Glendon Bodie @donglen_242 I'm only interested in Thorfinn's story in #vinlandsaga . This episode was kinda boring imo. I'm only interested in Thorfinn's story in #vinlandsaga. This episode was kinda boring imo.

Canute then gives the command to “light it,” prompting one of the soldiers to take a torch to the massive structure. The Earl confusedly asks if this is a signal fire and what they’re signaling before realizing something’s off and asking what this is. Canute doesn’t answer, prompting the Earl’s son to point off where other smoke towers are rising in the distance.

The Earl asks Canute once more what they’re signaling, to which he responds that this is what it means to go to war against him. Vinland Saga season 2 episode 5 then sees Canute ask the Earl to imagine what it would be like if Mercia burnt to ash. A horrified Earl is speechless, prompting Canute to explain that if he wills it, reducing him to ash would be “no trouble at all.”

The Earl collapses to his knees in horror, clearly broken by Canute’s mercilessness. The young King then tells the Earl to buy peace by offering him Ethelred’s head, calling it the smart choice as the raging inferno burns behind him. The narrator then explains that in April of 1016, Ethelred would die due to an alleged illness.

Kathleen Jagt @KathleenJagt @makotoyukimura The fact that you had Canute poison his rivals makes sense for how you wrote him in Vinland Saga. He hates war and violence and poison causes less casualties. It kills a specific target, no one knows for sure it was an assassination, and less people get caught up in the violence. @makotoyukimura The fact that you had Canute poison his rivals makes sense for how you wrote him in Vinland Saga. He hates war and violence and poison causes less casualties. It kills a specific target, no one knows for sure it was an assassination, and less people get caught up in the violence.

Vinland Saga season 2 episode 5 then sees Ethelred’s son, Edmund, assume the throne. The narrator adds that Edmund caused great trouble for Canute in a hard-fought war before explaining that he also surprisingly died of an illness in November that year. A shot of Canute is seen as this is said, clearly implying that both father and son were poisoned at Canute’s orders.

A brooding Thorkell is seen speaking with another soldier, who points out that it took King Sweyn 10 years to conquer England, but Canute did it in less than three. The man with Thorkell then says that the “Witanagemot” will recognize Canute as Bretwalda, adding that the coronation will be held first thing next year.

Thorkell angrily drinks his beer and tells the man not to talk to him about Canute since it’s ruining his drink. The man agrees to this while sheathing his sword, as Vinland Saga season 2 episode 5 sees Canute assume the throne of England. The narrator recaps how Sweyn, Ethelred, and Edumnd’s unnatural deaths allowed Canute to officially become the King of England in 1018 as the episode ends.

Vinland Saga season 2 episode 5: In summation

? @kagebba Vinland saga is so good Vinland saga is so good

Overall, Vinland Saga season 2 episode 5 is a stark but welcome departure from the prior episodes of this season. While fans were not expecting a focus on Canute, it’s an incredibly welcome one, especially for the contrast it gives in his healing process from previous battles versus Thorfinn’s.

The episode is also welcome for its return of several fan-favorite characters from the first season, including Thorkell, Floki, Gunnar, and obviously Canute himself. Although certainly unexpected, fans are pleased with how the episode turned out.

