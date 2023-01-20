Everyone who is likely to die in Vinland Saga Season 2

With Vinland Saga season 2 having premiered, fans of the anime are looking forward to the anime adaptation of the Slave Arc. Here, fans will see Thorfinn in a new setting as he has been purchased as a slave by landowner Ketil to work in his fields. With this new setting, new characters have been introduced, who are set to affect the plot immensely.

However, given the genre of Vinland Saga and the realistic atmosphere of the anime, it is very much understandable that several characters in the anime are set to die. Thus, here we will take a look at all the significant characters who are going to die in Vinland Saga season 2.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Vinland Saga manga.

Harald and 4 other characters who are going to die in Vinland Saga season 2

1) Arnheid

Arnheid as seen in Vinland Saga season 2 (Image via MAPPA)

Arnheid was one of Ketil's slaves who acted as his personal maid and concubine. She was previously married to Gardar and had a child named Hjalti. However, her life changed when her village was attacked and her child was killed. She was then sold off as a female slave without a child.

In Vinland Saga manga, she failed to run away with her husband Gardar, soon after which she was re-captured by Ketil and beaten by him in a fit of rage. This beating killed the baby she was carrying as well.

2) Gardar

Gardar is set to appear in Vinland Saga season 2 (Image via Kodansha)

Gardar was a former Viking warrior who was Arneid's husband and Hjalti's father. He was captured and sold as a slave after going on to fight in a war. He managed to escape from his master to rescue Arnheid and flee with her.

However, upon entering Ketil's farm, he had to fight Snake's bandits, followed by Snake himself, causing him to get injured. Later, Arnheid rescued Gardar and tried to run away with him. Unfortunately, he passed away due to his injuries.

3) Harald

Harald is set to appear in Vinland Saga season 2 (Image via Kodansha)

Harald was the eldest son of King Sweyn and the older brother of Canute and Estrid. He was King Sweyn's favorite son due to his achievements and skill in battle. Thus, he was meant to succeed his father before his death.

However, King Sweyn was killed by Akeladd, following which Canute killed Askeladd and took over the throne. Later, Canute went on to poison and murder Harald as well.

4) Ethelred II

Ethelred II is set to appear in Vinland Saga season 2 (Image via Kodansha)

Ethelred II was the former king of England, who was disposed of from his position by King Sweyn during his rule. With King Sweyn having passed away, he tried to take back his throne, however, the position was soon filled by Sweyn's second son Canute.

Following their back-and-forth, Canute asked one of Ethelred II's loyalists to help murder him. The following year, the king died from an "illness."

5) Brodd

Brodd is set to appear in Vinland Saga season 2 (Image via Kodansha)

Brodd worked as a messenger for King Canute. He was to go and inform Olmar that he had not been accepted as one of Canute's men. However, unbeknownst to Brodd, an assassin was following him, who was to make it easy for Olmar to kill him.

Killing the messenger of the king was enough reason for the king to act against Ketil and seize his land. Thus, it was Canute who planned Brodd's death for his means.

