Wheel of Fortune WWE episode planned

Spinning the wheel for prizes is not only a WWE RAW Roulette thing for superstars, but also when they branch out to participate in game shows.

Several top stars will be a part of an upcoming "Wheel of Fortune" episode as they lead a star-studded edition of the popular game show. Many champions made their way to the show's tapings as RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair, NXT Tag Team Champions The New Day, Bayley, Big E, Liv Morgan, Maryse, Natalya, and Carmella all joined in on the action.

LIV Morgan @YaOnlyLivvOnce 🥠



& guys are you kidding me look at Vanna White ICONIC Wheel of many fortunes& guys are you kidding me look at Vanna WhiteICONIC Wheel of many fortunes 🔮🥠& guys are you kidding me look at Vanna White 😍 ICONIC https://t.co/lMm4JJ1xOy

The Stamford-based promotion revealed in late 2022 that fans could apply to be a part of this episode, as the company stated that winning teams would have the opportunity to compete for rewards such as a trip to WrestleMania and other prize packages centering around the company.

As of this writing, there is no official airdate for this episode yet, but it has been reported by multiple outlets that it will air during the month of March.

What other game shows has WWE been a part of?

The company and its superstars are no strangers to being in front of large audiences on a global scale, so naturally, game show appearances have been a normal occurrence.

A very popular example of this is when WWE Superstars competed with and against one another in The Weakest Link. The show pitted the wrestlers as a team trying to answer questions to add to the bank total and eliminating the weakest person of the team after each round.

Then who can ever forget when Bob Barker was the special guest host for Monday Night RAW and held the WWE version of The Price is Right?

What is your favorite memory of superstars leaving to ring and participating in game shows? Tell us in the comments section below.

Is The Undertaker returning to WWE in a new role? A WWE Hall of Famer thinks so. Click here for more

Poll : 0 votes