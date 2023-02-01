Vinland Saga season 2 episode 5: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Vinland Saga season 2 episode 5 is set to release on Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at 9:30 am JST. With Thorfinn and Einar seemingly beginning their friendship following their discussion of Thorfinn’s past, fans are excited to see how the duo will continue their lives as slaves. If nothing else, the two seem set to be partners for the long-haul of buying back their freedom.

Unfortunately, for fans, no verifiable spoilers are available for Vinland Saga season 2 episode 5 at the time of this article’s writing. However, fans at least have a confirmed release date and time for the highly-anticipated episode.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information for Vinland Saga season 2 episode 5, as well as speculates on what to expect from the episode.

Vinland Saga season 2 episode 5 likely to see a new Thorfinn relative whom fans have known so far this season

Release date and time, where to watch

Vinland Saga season 2 episode 5 is set to begin airing on local Japanese networks at 9:30 am JST on Tuesday, February 7, 2023. For a minority of international fans, this translates to a Saturday night local release window. The vast majority of international fans, including Japanese viewers, will instead see the episode become available locally on Sunday morning. The exact time of release varies by region and timezone.

International audiences can stream the episode on Crunchyroll roughly an hour after the episode begins airing in Japan. While Netflix is also streaming the series’ new episodes for their subscribers weekly, their delay time seems to be longer than Crunchyroll’s. As a result, Crunchyroll is the better option overall for viewing the upcoming episode.

Vinland Saga season 2 episode 5 will become available on Crunchyroll at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 8:30 am, Monday, February 6

Eastern Standard Time: 11:30 am, Monday, February 6

Greenwich Mean Time: 4:30 pm, Monday, February 6

Central European Time: 5:30 pm, Monday, February 6

Indian Standard Time: 9 pm, Monday, February 6

Philippine Standard Time: 11:30 pm, Monday, February 6

Japanese Standard Time: 1:30 am, Tuesday, February 7

Australia Central Standard Time: 3 am, Tuesday, February 7

Season 2 episode 4 recap

Vinland Saga season 2 episode 4 began with Snake apologizing to Thorfinn, before quickly drawing his sword in an attempt to harm him. However, Thorfinn’s body instinctively moved after likening Snake’s movements to those of Askeladd, resulting in Thorfinn blocking the attack. Snake then pointed out that Thorfinn’s body is telling him it wanted to live, causing Thorfinn to wonder about it.

The episode then cut to Thorfinn and Einar getting back to clearing the forest, where Einar learned of Thorfinn’s past. In the process, he concluded that Thorfinn was no better than the soldiers who raided his village both times. This eventually led to the episode’s closing moments, where Einar attempted to kill a sleeping Thorfinn out of rage.

However, he ended up letting go at the last moment, sparing Thorfinn’s life and waking him up from his nightmare in the process. The two then seemed to settle their differences before going back to bed, seemingly starting a full-fledged friendship between them.

What to expect (speculative) from the upcoming episode?

With Olmar noticeably absent from the previous episode, Vinland Saga season 2 episode 5 will likely return to the plotline in some way. While his plan with Fox to become a man via a rite of passage was unsuccessful, it’s unlikely that he’s given up on this goal completely. As such, Fox and Olmar may be seen scheming yet again to find a way to kill Einar and Thorfinn.

However, there’s also the possibility that Vinland Saga season 2 episode 5 moves onto new plotlines for the rest of the season. With Einar and Thorfinn’s conflict seemingly resolved, a new problem is likely to arise as a substitute for this plotline. Perhaps Olmar will be revealed to have siblings, simultaneously introducing a new conflict for him while also developing the plotline around him wanting to become a man.

Be sure to keep up with all Vinland Saga anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

