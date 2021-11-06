Every WWE Superstar released on November 4th, 2021

WWE recently had another round of roster cuts which sadly saw the release of 18 wrestlers, many of them coming as a shock to many fans.

Sadly, the WWE Universe has become accustomed to seeing the wrestlers they know and love being let go, as Vince McMahon's company has had several spells of talent releases.

The disappointing practice has become a massive deal for the company this year, garnering a lot of attention. But that hasn't stopped them, as we found out on November 4th, 2021, when stars started announcing on Twitter they'd been let go.

Here's everyone that WWE let go this week.

#18 WWE NXT release Franky Monet

It was exciting news when Taya Valkyrie signed with WWE, given how she carried the IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Division as their top star. However, there was undoubtedly some reticence when she debuted as Franky Monet.

Monet should have been a top star in WWE's Women's division, either in NXT 2.0 or the main roster, but she has now been released from the company without reaching the top of either.

#17 WWE NXT release Ember Moon

Ember NXT Moon Palmer @WWEEmberMoon All I can do is laugh... All I can do is laugh...

Ember Moon has been with WWE for six years, but that came to an end on Thursday, November 4th.

She's a former NXT Women's and NXT Women's Tag Team Champion and was the first woman in the company to do so. Despite these title accolades, it's hard not to think The Shenom should've won more during her time with the company.

After struggling on the main roster, Moon returned to NXT, where she started to find her groove again. But she's now been released before she could make it back to the main roster.

#16 and #15 WWE release Scarlett and Karrion Kross

Just Alyx @JustAlyxCentral



Karrion Kross has been released by WWE. Him and Scarlett Bordeaux never truly got a shot in the company and it's sad.



#NXTAPOCALYPSE This one surprises me the least out of all of them...Karrion Kross has been released by WWE. Him and Scarlett Bordeaux never truly got a shot in the company and it's sad. This one surprises me the least out of all of them... Karrion Kross has been released by WWE. Him and Scarlett Bordeaux never truly got a shot in the company and it's sad.#NXTAPOCALYPSE https://t.co/koeAorlIcV

Scarlett and Karrion Kross as a package were theatrical, exciting, and intriguing. The pair together were rightly at the top of NXT for many months, but things started to go downhill when Kross was called up to WWE's main roster.

The former NXT Champion floundered on the main roster, losing his allure almost instantly. Part of the reason was that he'd lost his appeal because WWE had decided to separate Kross from Scarlett. The IMPACT Wrestling star also completely disappeared, with many waiting for her and Kross to reunite.

Now they're both out of the company, with many people pointing to the pair of them as an example of WWE's alleged ineptitude at managing to lessen what should've been a sure thing.

