What chapter does Vinland Saga end on? Explained

Following the premiere episode of Vinland Saga’s second season, the smash-hit shonen-turned-seinen is currently one of the hottest topics in anime and manga. Author and illustrator Makoto Yukimura has even commented on this recent interest in the series, thanking fans for their engagement and continued support of his work.

Despite the second season already having begun airing, fans are now finding themselves switching to the Vinland Saga manga to avoid waiting for story updates. Likewise, fans are curious as to how many chapters of the manga they would have to read if they were to switch over after watching the second season’s first episode.

Follow along as this article fully answers which chapter Vinland Saga ends on.

Fans asking what chapter does Vinland Saga end on are excited to discover that the series is still being serialized

The first season of the Vinland Saga anime series covers the first 54 chapters of the series, otherwise known as the Prologue arc. This arc focuses on Thorfinn’s journey, undertaken at first by sneaking aboard a ship his father was setting sail on. However, his father dies while they’re at sea, resulting in Thorfinn’s odyssey being given a new goal: To kill his father’s murderer, Askeladd.

Their relationship is complicated, as Askeladd is also technically Thorfinn’s boss since he’s a part of the former's band of mercenaries. Despite that, Thorfinn still openly and outwardly expresses his desire to one day kill Askeladd. Until then, he continues working for his father’s murderer, biding his time, waiting for an opportunity to take revenge.

The first season of the series follows the two until Askeladd’s death, after which Thorfinn has a change of heart about how he wants to live his life, finally understanding his father’s words. This brings the Prologue arc to an end, with the first episode of the series’ second season marking the beginning of the Slave arc.

This first episode adapts the 55th chapter of the manga, which is also the first manga chapter of the Slave arc. The anime episode also adds in some additional scenes focused on Einar’s backstory. Both anime-only fans and manga-readers alike responded positively to these additions, feeling that they were worthy of being added to the series’ overall canon.

Thus, for fans looking to pick up the manga, they would either begin at chapter 55 or at chapter 56, depending on whether or not they watched Vinland Saga season 2 episode 1. Thus, fans would have to begin reading from either of these chapters and continue all the way through the series’ 191st issue, with chapter 198 being the latest release as of this article’s writing.

Furthermore, the series is still being serialized, meaning it hasn’t ended its original run yet and fans can expect new material to continue releasing beyond this 198th issue. There is also no word on when the manga will end yet, meaning the current arc shouldn’t be the final of the series. With a monthly release schedule, this means fans can expect the series to continue serialization for years to come.

In summation

Barring any unforeseen occurrences, the Vinland Saga manga will not be ending for quite some time. The latest release is chapter 198, meaning that fans have nearly 200 issues of material to read before getting to the end of what is currently available, which is not the end of the series overall.

