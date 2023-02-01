Where to watch Vinland Saga season 2? Streaming details explained

Vinland Saga's return in 2023 has made it the newest sensation in the anime community. The series, which debuted in 2019, gives viewers a fresh glimpse into the medieval Nordic culture, portraying the lives of Viking legends in a new light.

Heavily influenced by Nordic history, the series takes inspiration from narratives like The Flateyjarbók, The Saga of the Greenlanders, and The Saga of Erik the Red.

The series is set in 1013 AD in the Viking era, when Danish King Sweyn Forkbeard ruled over England. The premise is a contest for succession between the king's two sons, Prince Canute and Prince Harald. The historic King Cnut the Great, and his legendary might, has also been given dramatic treatment in the series.

Vinland Saga is back with a second season

Crunchyroll @Crunchyroll VINLAND SAGA SEASON 2 Opening "River" by Anonymouz VINLAND SAGA SEASON 2 Opening "River" by Anonymouz 🔥 https://t.co/PClTaRO2tE

Fans in India can watch Season 2 of Vinland Saga on Netflix and Crunchyroll. The previous seasons of the series are also available on these streaming platforms. However, it must be noted that there is a delay in Netflix bringing new episodes in after it airs in Japan, so Crunchyroll is the platform to turn to if you can’t wait to watch it.

The upcoming episode 5 of season 2 is set to be released on February 6, 2023, at 9 pm IST. Viewers are encouraged to watch Vinland Saga on official streaming platforms as it helps support the mangaka and the production studio.

Written and illustrated by Makoto Yukimura, Vinland Saga was first published as a shonen manga in Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine on April 13, 2005, before shifting to a seinen series on Monthly Afternoon, also by Kodansha, from December 24 of the same year. It is an ongoing series and has been collected into 22 tankobon volumes till date.

The plot is divided into four different story arcs, beginning with the protagonist Thorfinn and his journey to greatness within the Viking chronicles.

Yukimura has stated that through the series, he wanted to acquaint people with the unprecedented violence of the times, which is often overshadowed by the popularly perceived heroism of the Vikings.

The first season of Vinland Saga, which was released in 2019, was met with both critical and popular acclaim. Season 2 has released 4 episodes as of now, with a planned episode count of 24, same as the previous season. MAPPA has taken over the production of the new season, from Wit Studio.

The second season premiered on January 10 2023, with the voice casts reprising their roles, and new additions like Einar, voiced by Shunsuke Takeuchi, known for his work in anime like Moriarty the Patriot, Tokyo Revengers, Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War, and so on.

The season introduces the second arc of the manga, the Slave Arc, where Thorfinn and Einar plan their escape from slavery.

Poll : 0 votes