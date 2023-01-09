Vinland Saga season 2 announces episode count

With Vinland Saga season 2 finally set to premiere on Monday, January 9, 2023, the anime has revealed its episode count to be 24. The second season will also consist of the same number of episodes, as the first, and will run for two cours, airing in the winter and spring of 2023.

Vinland Saga season 1 finale saw Askeladd killing the king after the king spoke ill about his mother. Askeladd then pretended to go insane, prompting Prince Canute to kill him. Thorfinn was devastated by this news because he no longer had any motivation to murder Askeladd and exact revenge for his father.

Vinland Saga season 2 has been listed for 24 episodes

Vinland Saga season 2 has revealed its episode count to be 24 episodes. Thus, fans can expect the anime to premiere throughout the winter and spring 2023 anime seasons.

The first season, which had 24 episodes, adapted the first arc from the manga, War Arc. Meanwhile, the second season is set to adapt the series' second arc, Slave Arc.

Given that the first season adapted the War Arc, which was 54 chapters long in the manga, it is realistic to expect the second season to be 24 episodes long as well, given that the Slave Arc is 45 chapters long in the manga.

Fans on Twitter react to Vinland Saga anime's return

Fans of the anime were excited by Vinland Saga's return as the second season was set to adapt the Slave Arc, which is a pivotal arc for the protagonist Thorfinn, as he is made a slave and is inadvertently away from war, forced to repent for his sins.

Max @KiteCCXVI @animetv_jp Been waiting on this since 2019, farmland saga is a masterpiece bro can’t wait for this to drop @animetv_jp Been waiting on this since 2019, farmland saga is a masterpiece bro can’t wait for this to drop

The wait for the second season hasn't been short either as the previous season was released back in the Summer of 2019 anime season. Thus, Vinland Saga season 2 is set to premiere around three and a half years after its first season.

リザル @rzlsnnt @KiteCCXVI @animetv_jp Also can't wait to hear people complain and drop the series because there's not much action in season 2 and call it boring 🤭 @KiteCCXVI @animetv_jp Also can't wait to hear people complain and drop the series because there's not much action in season 2 and call it boring 🤭

Some fans of the show are split on whether or not to continue watching Vinland Saga Season 2, which will have less action than the first season.

Fans even shared their fondness for MAPPA and its work, however, as always, MAPPA does have its haters as fans tweeted how they are no longer interested in the series due to the animation studio changing from WIT Studio to MAPPA.

Other fans were quick to point out that this reasoning was flawed, considering the same core team responsible for Season 1 is still in charge of developing Season 2, they just moved studios.

Poll : 0 votes