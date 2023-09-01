10 Hunter x Hunter (2011) moments that brought fans to tears

As a Shounen anime, Hunter x Hunter has some of the most incredible fight and action scenes in anime history. But at the same time, it also has some powerful and moving points in the story. There are tearjerking moments throughout the entire Hunter x Hunter anime, from the Yorknew City arc to the Chairman Election arc. However, the critically acclaimed Chimera Ant arc holds most of them in the anime.

With the nature of this arc being about an all-out war against the Chimera Ants, various characters experienced mortal wounds. They even died to carry out the will of the Hunter Association and exterminate Meruem's entire colony. The following Chairman Election arc also had many moving scenes as various characters were reeling from the losses sustained during the previous story arc. This is a list of the most powerful moments in the Hunter x Hunter anime series that brought fans to tears.

Note: This article contains spoilers for the Hunter x Hunter (2011) anime adaptation.

10 scenes from 'Hunter x Hunter' that made fans bawl their eyes out

1) Meruem and Komugi's final moments

Meruem and Komugi's deaths were the saddest in the 'Hunter x Hunter' series (Image via Madhouse)

When the Poor Man's Rose exploded upon Isaac Netero's death, it released a toxic gas that inflicts Meruem with a toxin similar to radiation poisoning from a nuclear weapon. This toxin not only affects the infected but also spreads to those that come close to them. Resurrected by his Royal Guards, Meruem soon returned to the palace after his encounter with Netero and began playing a game of Gungi with Komugi.

However, it was quickly shown that the toxin had done irreparable damage to Meruem's body. His thinking began to slow down, and he went blind as Komugi held him in her arms. At the same time, it was shown that the toxin had also spread to Komugi. The two passed away peacefully, holding each other closely.

2) Killua apologizes to Nanika

Killua talking to Nanika at the hospital in 'Hunter x Hunter' (Image via Madhouse)

As Alluka's older brother, Killua believes he must protect her from anyone who could hurt her. This is precisely what Killua thought he was doing when he told Nanika never to come out and take over Alluka's body. After telling Killua she loves him, Nanika sadly agreed and retreated into Alluka's subconscious.

Killua wracked with guilt, had tears in his eyes as his sister became conscious again and regained control over her body. Quickly, she scolds Killua for what he said to Nanika. She told him that she was incredibly sad, sobbing alone in a back corner in her subconscious. Alluka demanded that Killua apologize to Nanika and return what he said. In a tearful moment, Killua agrees and apologizes to Nanika as she returns, begging her for forgiveness.

3) Gon reunites with Leorio during the Hunter Association Chairman election

Since the beginning of the 287th Hunter Exam, fans have watched Gon and Leorio's friendship grow. With Ging's absence as a father, many fans view their relationship as a father-and-son bond rather than a regular friendship. After not seeing each other for a few months and with Gon sacrificing his life to take down Neferpitou, fans had anticipated Gon and Leorio reuniting one day.

Killua brought Nanika to heal all of Gon's injuries, and Gon was as healthy as can be. He and a few Hunters from the Chimera Ant expedition team went to the election hall to see the candidates for Chairman. They opened the doors in the middle of Leorio's speech, and Gon walked in. Leorio and Gon embraced each other tightly, not letting the other go. Tears were shed during this happy and unexpected moment.

4) Reina returns home after her reincarnation

Reina and her mother towards the end of the Chimera Ant arc in 'Hunter x Hunter' (Image via Madhouse)

When the Chimera Ants began hunting humans in the Neo Green Life Autonomous Region, they targeted villages with defenseless humans. Two of the humans that they killed and ate were Reina and Kurt, who, thankfully, were reincarnated as Chimera Ants, unlike many others. This allowed them to retain feelings and thoughts from their previous human lives.

After the Chimera Ant arc events, Kurt decided to take care of the reincarnated Kite and never returned to his home village. Reina, on the other hand, used the memories from her previous life to find her way back home. Her grieving mother instantly recognized her despite her utterly different appearance when she showed up at her old house. She welcomed Reina back with open arms and the rest of the village citizens.

5) Gon witnesses Pitou controlling Kite's corpse

Gon witnessing Kite's corpse being controlled in 'Hunter x Hunter' (Image via Madhouse)

Gon first met Kite as a child when Ging had not left yet. Despite not meeting again years after the Greed Island arc, Gon's love and respect for Kite remained. The two got closer as Kite trained Gon and Killua to become stronger Hunters. Unfortunately, after their surprise encounter with Pitou, Kite was quickly demolished as he stood no chance against the strongest member of Meruem's Royal Guards.

Using their Nen ability, Doctor Blythe, Pitou stitched Kite's body together again. They then used Puppeteering to control Kite's body with an invisible Nen construct. This made Gon believe Kite was still alive despite clearly having passed on. However, the truth is revealed during the palace raid, which leads to this heartbreaking scene that triggers Gon's transformation into his strongest and deadliest form in the Hunter x Hunter series.

6) Ponzu and Pokkle's deaths

Ponzu and Pokkle were a fan-favorite relationship in 'Hunter x Hunter' (Image via Madhouse)

Ponzu and Pokkle were first introduced during the 287th Hunter Exam at the beginning of the Hunter x Hunter series. They did not know each other at first, but the two became much closer towards the end of the exam. Despite being side characters, fans became incredibly invested in watching their friendship turn into a romantic relationship. Unfortunately, Pokkle's death was much worse than Ponzu's.

Ponzu died running from a Chimera Ant. Moments before her death, she could send a message to the Hunter Association using her bees. However, the Chimera Ant she was running from caught up to her soon after and shot her to death in the forest. Pokkle, however, did not die until much later after enduring hours of different experiments and torture from Neferpitou. Pitou probed his brain to teach the Chimera Ants about Nen and how to use it, after which he was dismembered by Pig and fed to the Chimera Ant Queen.

7) Pakunoda sacrificing herself to warn the Phantom Troupe

Since Pakunoda had encountered Kurapika and even fought him for some time, she learned about his Chain Jail ability and all the restrictions it placed on those affected. She then journeyed back to the Phantom Troupe's hideout after Chrollo was held captive by Kurapika to tell them everything she had witnessed during her fight but knew she would die before explaining everything to her comrades.

In a desperate attempt, Pakunoda used her Memory Bomb ability to transfer her memories of her fight with Kurapika to the founding members of the Phantom Troupe. As she did this, Chain Jail claimed her life, and she died on the spot. Pakunoda was quickly one of the most beloved characters in the Phantom Troupe. Her death was a sad but necessary sacrifice she had to make to save the Phantom Troupe from Kurapika's wrath.

8) Isaac Netero meets his end against Meruem

Issac Netero in his final moments (Image via Madhouse)

Despite being the strongest human Nen user and the Chairman of the Hunter Association, Isaac Netero was no match for the King of the Chimera Ants, Meruem. Netero had to go all out against an opponent for the first time in years. He used all of his strongest abilities, including the Zero Hand, but still barely managed to put a scratch on Meruem. Despite this, Netero still made Meruem experience genuine fear for the first time with the Poor Man's Rose.

The Poor Man's Rose was Netero's last resort and activated upon his heart-stopping. Its blast power alone almost killed Meruem, but he was revived by his Royal Guards transferring some of themselves into him. However, the toxin that was released by the bomb was able to kill Meruem sometime later after his and Netero's battle.

9) Killua sees Gon on his deathbed

Killua visiting Gon in the hospital with Alluka in 'Hunter x Hunter' (Image via Madhouse)

As best friends, Killua and Gon always want to see each other in good health. There are multiple instances in the anime where Killua has even threatened to kill people who have tried to endanger Gon. There are many points in the Hunter x Hunter anime that Killua has gone to great extents to ensure Gon makes it out of a situation all right. This is why Killua seeing Gon on his deathbed after his fight with Pitou was heartbreaking for the fans to watch.

Killua, someone who would do anything to keep Gon safe, could not do anything to save his friend. Luckily, he remembered Nanika and her ability to grant any wish he asked. This was Killua's desperate attempt to save Gon; thankfully, it worked.

10) Killua watches Gon as he goes to fight Neferpitou

Killua watching Gon obliterate Neferpitou in 'Hunter x Hunter' (Image via Madhouse)

During the Chimera Ant arc in Hunter x Hunter, there was a moment where Killua tried to stop Gon before he went to fight Pitou. He knew Gon would not come out of the fight unscathed and possibly die. Killua thought he could talk some sense into Gon before his anger overtook him. Unfortunately, he could not stop his friend and only watched helplessly as Gon approached his potential death.

Fans of the Hunter x Hunter series could feel how devastated Killua was when Gon ignored his pleas and walked past him. Killua's face told fans everything about his emotional state, and it was impossible for us not to shed tears for him. Fortunately, once the fight ended, Killua could drag the de-transformed Gon back to safety and get him medical attention.

