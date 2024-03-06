Why is Haikyuu!! so beloved? The sports anime's popularity, explained

Haikyuu!! is one of the most prominent and successful sports anime of all time, which makes it all the more impressive, especially when considering that it is centered around volleyball, a discipline that isn't as mainstream as sports like basketball or football.

Be that as it may, Shoyo Hinata's journey and the ups and downs he goes through with the Karasuno volleyball team have cemented this series among the all-time greats in the medium. Manga author Haruichi Furudate has crafted a very special story with Haikyuu!! and studio Production I.G. also did justice to the source material.

Much of this franchise's success in the last decade or so can be pinned down to strong characterization, dynamic matches, and a very solid concept of how to keep people invested and interested in what's to come in each arc.

Explaining why Haikyuu!! is so successful and one of the best sports anime of all time

There are many reasons why this series has been successful, although the biggest one is the strong characterization. The main duo in the story are Shoyo Hinata and Tobio Kageyama. The two of them are direct opposites from the moment they are introduced, but also end up being teammates and becoming the biggest assets that Karasuno has throughout the series.

While Kageyama and Hinata are the focus of the story, not everything is centered around them, which is part of the anime's appeal. The Karasuno volleyball team is introduced early in the story and the team members' personalities are quickly established, with the manga slowly but surely developing them and giving them character arcs that are both compelling and satisfying to watch or read.

Very few sports anime in the industry have such a varied cast, where everyone gets to grow and develop. Whether it is Tsukishima learning to open up to others, Yamaguchi growing more confident in his own abilities, or Sugawara learning to value his place as a sub, the series constantly offers variety in terms of character arcs. Some of these characters can grow and develop in the same match, adding tension and excitement to the whole experience.

Other reasons for the success of the series

Shinsuke Kita, Toru Oikawa, and Tetsurou Kuroo, three captains and antagonists in the series (Image via Production I.G.)

Another major reason for the success of Haikyuu!! is the fact that it has a lot of strong antagonists, which makes every match entertaining. Toru Oikawa, for example, is the setter of Aoba Johsai, and is just as memorable as some characters of the Karasuno team. He is one of the faces of the franchise because of his strong characterization and connection to Tobio Kageyama.

Something similar also happens with Kenma Kozume, the setter of Nekoma High, and his relationship with Shoyo Hinata. They are direct opposites and often bounce off each other, thus building a healthy rivalry that makes the final match of the series all the more enjoyable to watch.

Then there is also the production element. In this regard, Production I.G.'s adaptation of the Haikyuu!! series ticked all the boxes, with compelling voice casting and dynamic animation, all while remaining loyal to Furudate's original vision. That makes the comedic moments more memorable, adding to the series' timeless appeal for audiences all over the world.

Final thoughts

Haikyuu!! has been a massive success and one of the greatest sports anime of all time for different reasons, including characterization, great antagonists, and a high-level adaptation. All of these elements, along with many more, have made the franchise all the more compelling.

