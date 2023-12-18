Is Fruits Basket a feel good anime? Emotional roller-coaster, explored

Fruits Basket is a 90's shojo classic manga that found new life a couple of years ago when the collaboration between TMS and 8PAN made a modern anime adaptation that introduced Natsuki Takaya's story to younger generations. Furthermore, the series has become quite notorious for its incredible combination of humor with supernatural elements, which has led to some amazing and hilarious situations, not too dissimilar to timeless classics like Ranma 1/2.

However, someone who has never read the manga or seen either the 2000s anime or the most recent one might be asking the correct question: Is Fruits Basket a feel-good anime? And regardless of the answer, is it worth a person's time? Both of these questions are going to be answered here since this is a shojo classic that has a simple yet quite compelling formula.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Fruits Basket series.

Explaining if Fruits Basket is a feel-good anime

Expand Tweet

At first glimpse, Fruits Basket might appear to be another shojo series with that slice-of-life approach and a bubbly female protagonist who ends up getting involved in romantic problems. However, the series ends up being quite complex in some areas and also introduces some concepts and romantic relationships that could be deemed toxic to some people, eliminating the aforementioned "feel good" element of the story.

Tohru Honda is a normal high school student whose mom died in a car accident and she is living with her grandfather but moves to a tent while the latter's house is going through some reparations. This is how she meets a popular guy from her school, Yuki Sohma, and Tohru eventually finds out that he and the rest of his family are suffering from something known as the "Zodiac Curse", which means they transform into animals of the Chinese Zodiac when they are going through intense emotional stress.

That plot seems fairly straightforward and some long-term shojo fans might draw some comparisons to the 80s classic Ranma 1/2 series but the series makes a somewhat dark turn by showing a lot of complex and even abusive relationships, giving Fruits Basket something beyond a "feel good" factor.

Some of the abusive relationships in the series

Akito is a prime example of toxicity and abuse in the series (Image via TMS/8PAN).

Fruits Basket is a very enjoyable story but can't be considered a "feel good" anime because it tackles a lot of abusive relationships, not just in the romantic side of things. There are several characters, such as the aforementioned example of Akito, who commit a lot of awful acts for their own gain, and the Zodiac Curse, in many ways, can work as a symbol of the toxic nature of abuse and how some carry it because of trauma.

The drama surrounding the Sohma family can serve as an example of this, with Akito's constant torture and abuse of his own blood being great evidence of that. Furthermore, Shigure proves to be quite manipulative with the people around him (part of Akito's mental health issues stem from his actions) and Yuki's mother is very dismissive of him, even going as far as hitting her son simply because she doesn't care for the boy and uses him for her own personal gain.

There are also examples such as Motoko Minagawa, who can be extremely obsessive and controlling over Yuki, going as far as hurting Tohru simply because she has a friendship with the former. Even the head maid of the Sohma family plays a role in the abusive shenanigans in that household, punishing those individuals who dare leave that home.

Final thoughts

Fruits Basket doesn't qualify as a "feel good" anime because it tackles a lot of different types of toxic relationships and their dynamics. In particular, it shows a lot of how family members can be very cruel and manipulative to one another, with Akito perhaps being the most prominent example.