Togashi's ending for Hunter X Hunter manga reveals Gon's wife and future

Hunter X Hunter is known for many great things, but author Yoshihiro Togashi's constant hiatus is the most negative aspect. The author has struggled with back problems since his Yu Yu Hakusho days in the 90s, and his condition has only gotten worse, which is why his current series rarely produces new chapters these days.

Considering Kurapika's journey on the boat, the Dark Continent, Gon's current state of affairs, and a lot more, Hunter X Hunter fans are afraid that Togashi might not be able to finish the story because of his health. Now, the author has added more fuel to that fire by sharing some details about one of the series' potential endings online.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Hunter X Hunter series.

Hunter X Hunter author Yoshihiro Togashi reveals details of the series' potential ending

Expand Tweet

Yoshihiro Togashi went online and shared some glimpses of his thought process regarding the ending of the Hunter X Hunter series. The author explains that he had four potential endings, with some probably generating more dissatisfaction than others.

While not giving away much about the first three, Togashi shared a lot more about the fourth potential ending, focusing on the character of Gon and his future on the island he grew up in. The ending focuses on a young girl named Jin who catches a giant fish, much like Gon did at the story's beginning. Jin's only goal is to stay on the island and never become a Hunter, like her parents and Grandpa Gon.

After a couple of discussions, there is a celebration in the town, and then a bird flies away, showing the children of a couple of characters, although Togashi doesn't specify who they could be. Most fans have assumed he is talking about Killua, Kurapika, and Leorio since they are the main characters along with Gon, but that is mere speculation.

The possibility of the series concluding

Gon and Killua (Image via Madhouse)

The future of Hunter X Hunter is up in the air, considering Togashi's running health issues and his struggles to publish chapters these days, which is a deadly combination for fans who want to see the series completed. Considering the manga's worldbuilding and scope, there is much to explore and develop, which fits the story's themes but makes it more difficult to see it through.

With the publication schedule that the series has had and how much the story needs to cover, it seems unlikely that the story will ever be completed. However, Togashi's recent post gave people hope that he would see this through and complete his masterpiece.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.