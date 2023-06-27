Hunter X Hunter to release Special volumes on Kurapika's backstory

Hunter x Hunter will be releasing the digital version of a two-part one-shot series titled Kurapika’s Memories on July 4, 2023. This announcement was made by the Shonen Jump Editorial team on July 26, 2023, at 6:30 pm IST. This was an original work that was created by the same manga artist, Yoshihiro Togashi. His work was released way back in 2013 and was featured on Shonen Jump issues #1 and #2.

Fans are notably excited to read the digital copies of the one-shot that the mangaka worked on. However, some are also a tad bit disappointed in not being able to access Kurapika’s Memories in the physical form. Plenty of fans have expressed the importance of this one-shot series to the Hunter x Hunter plot.

More about Kurapika’s Memories from the Hunter x Hunter series

The original work was published on Weekly Shonen Jump Issues #1 and #2 back in 2013.

が発売されます。

HUNTERxHUNTER will be releasing its 'Kurapika's Memories' two-part one-shot as an exclusive digital release on July 4th, 2023.The original work was published on Weekly Shonen Jump Issues #1 and #2 back in 2013.

Kurapika’s Memories was a one-shot that gained a ton of popularity when it made an appearance in Shonen Jump issues #1 and #2 in 2013. The one-shot manga series also serves as the prequel to the entire Hunter x Hunter series as well as a popular film. This one-shot has 63 pages and is split into two parts, which sets up the story for Hunter x Hunter: Phantom Rogue.

The plot of Kurapika's Memories

Kurapika, the protagonist constantly argues with an elder from the village, who refused a request that the young child had, and wasn’t able to provide a logical reason for his decision. When Villagers eavesdropped, they realized that Kurapika wanted to explore the outside world. He was curious as to the state of the outside world, because venturing out into the forest and leaving the premises was a sin of the highest order.

He and his friend Pairo discussed how only adults were allowed to leave the forest and explore the outside world because they could control their “Scarlet Eyes”. People of this place belonged to the Kurta clan and were discriminated against by the outside world.

Kurapika then encountered a woman named Sheila, who spoke the language used in the outside world. She wanted to become a Hunter and offered a book on the same subject to both Pairo and Kurapika.

The latter studied, sheltered the woman, and helped her recover from an injury. When she left, she expressed her hope to see the young child in the outside world.

Kurapika then forced the elder to allow the Hunter aspirant to sit the Exit exam, which determined whether a Kurta elder can leave the village.

The test commenced and Kurapika breezed past the language proficiency and general knowledge segments. The physical test involved buying supplies from the nearby town while controlling the Scarlet Eyes, which are activated through special drops.

Kurapika then revealed that he was responsible for Pairo’s poor eyesight and the bad condition of his legs, since he was saved by his friend while falling off a cliff. He promised to go to the outside world and bring back a doctor to treat his wounds.

Stay tuned for more Hunter x Hunter anime and manga news as 2023 progresses.

