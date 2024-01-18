10 funniest anime characters of all time

Anime is known for its captivating stories, lovable characters, and epic fight scenes. But amidst all the action and drama, some anime also deliver top-notch comedy. Funny anime characters have a special place in many fans' hearts for their hilarious antics, witty lines, and comedic timing.

Whether they have you bursting into laughter or simply putting a smile on your face, these anime characters bring joy and entertainment to every scene they are in. Their bizarre personalities and quirky charm instantly lighten the mood.

Some make you laugh through exaggerated reactions and slapstick humor. Others have mastered the art of witty banter and perfectly timed jokes. A rare few somehow manage to be funny even when they don’t mean to be. But they all have one thing in common: the ability to make viewers crack up with delight.

10 anime characters guaranteed to make you laugh

1) Sakata Gintoki from Gintama

Gintoki Sakata (Image via Sunrise)

The protagonist of the comedy smash-hit anime Gintama, Sakata Gintoki, is lazy, selfish, and fond of sweets and get-rich-quick schemes. He runs an odd-jobs agency during an era when aliens have invaded feudal Japan and taken over. This unique setting gives ample opportunity for absurd and anachronistic situations.

While Gintoki has his cool and competent moments when push comes to shove, most of the time he would rather laze about reading comics and picking his nose. His don’t-care attitude, combined with his sarcastic quips and cheeky behavior, results in nonstop hilarity.

But what really takes the cake is his love of sweets, which knows no bounds. His obsession with desserts and sensitivity to their prices lead him to commit all sorts of wacky antics that leave viewers in stitches.

2) Saitama from One Punch Man

Saitama (Image via Madhouse)

As the strongest hero alive, capable of defeating any foe with a single punch, the protagonist of the One Punch Man anime, Saitama, seems overpowered on paper. However, it is his nonchalant, lethargic attitude and permanently bored expression that make his character truly hilarious.

Saitama stumbled into the superhero business as a young, unemployed man who trained hard enough to lose all his hair. Despite his immense strength, he is not in it for fame or glory. This makes for some comical moments when villains monologue about finally finding a worthy opponent, only to be knocked out in one hit by a disinterested Saitama.

His blasé delivery of lines as he obliterates powerful enemies as if swatting flies is comedy gold. Being so detached and finding no joy in his overwhelming strength results in some of the deadpan humor in anime.

3) Kon from Bleach

Kon (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Plushie lion Kon from Bleach anime is the personification of slapstick comedy. Trapped in an inanimate stuffed toy body, Kon is a soul who inhabits the body of Ichigo Kurosaki when he transforms into a Soul Reaper.

As a consequence, Kon is left having to maintain Ichigo’s human existence. His overeager personality and desperation to enjoy the pleasures of being in a physical body as much as possible generally land him in ridiculous hijinks.

Whether he is getting beat up by other anime characters, falling prey to various mishaps, or failing in hilarious ways to charm ladies, Kon is guaranteed to pull off some zany and cringe-worthy stunts in each episode that will have you laughing at his expense.

4) Tomo Takino from Azumanga Daioh

Tomo Takino (Image via J.C. Staff)

Wild, hyperactive child prodigy Tomo from Azumanga Daioh anime has so much manic energy that it manifests in the most absurd displays of loud obnoxiousness. She has a very short attention span and is constantly trying to be the center of attention through any means possible.

Tomo is loud, arrogant, intrusive, and believes everything revolves around her. Whether pulling pranks, challenging classmates to tests of courage, or just acting like an insufferable brat, her wild behavior often backfires on her in sidesplitting ways.

Yet she never learns her lesson, bouncing back without an ounce of shame only to instigate another crisis for laughs. Her total lack of restraint combined with her conviction that she is far more awesome than she really is makes Tomo a never-ending riot.

5) Koro Sensei from Assassination Classroom

Koro Sensei (Image via Lerche)

Koro Sensei, an utterly bizarre alien creature and the target of his students' assassination attempts, from the Assassination Classroom anime, embodies absolute hilarity. This superpowered, octopus-like lifeform, with intentions of destroying the earth after teaching Class 3E at Kunugigaoka Junior High School, provides a unique blend of humor and absurdity.

Despite his threatening capabilities and fate as Public Enemy Number One, Koro Sensei is gentle-hearted and deeply caring toward his students. His over-the-top facial expressions, lightning fast comic reactions, the tendency to panic, and ultimate faith in his students’ potential make him a beloved character.

Whether he is dramatically shedding tears over a heartwarming moment or hilariously freaking out over his weakness for cute things, Koro Sensei always steals the comedy spotlight.

6) Meow from Space Dandy

Meow (Image via Bones)

An intelligent cat-like alien known as Meow narrates much of Space Dandy anime while hanging out with the dandy interstellar explorer himself. Even though Dandy believes he is human and just happens to look like a cat, Meow hails from the alien planet of Betelgeuse.

Deadpan, unimpressed, and sarcastic, Meow has little patience for Dandy’s exaggerated antics, womanizing ways, and wild fantasies. This makes for some of the most riotous banter as Meow’s cynical jabs puncture Dandy’s overinflated ego.

Meow knows when Dandy has lost the plot but sticks with him anyway, leading them both into strange misadventures across the galaxy accompanied by a steady stream of mocking observational comedy.

7) Isaac and Miria from Baccano!

Isaac and Miria (Image via Brain's Base)

Isaac and Miria from Baccano! anime epitomizes comedy gold with their outrageous yet endearing antics. As two overly dramatic petty thieves with less than polished criminal competence, they blunder their way into various hijinks throughout the series largely by accident.

What really makes this eccentric duo so funny is their flamboyant energy, boundless optimism, and tendency to fantasize about grandiose conclusions that have little grounding in reality. They play off each other perfectly with a syncopated rhythm all their own.

Whether they are attempting to rob a bank or just wandering the streets lost in conversation, Isaac and Miria always take the comedy up a notch. Their willingness to help others, paired with their amazing ineptitude, also lands them in some memorably silly situations.

8) Might Guy from Naruto

Might Guy (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The epitome of youthful exuberance taken to hilarious extremes, Might Guy is Naruto's eccentric ninja mentor Rock Lee's sensei. Clad in a skintight green leotard and with the shiniest bowl-cut black hairdo, his overly dramatic reactions and belief in "the power of youth" make him a constant source of comedy.

Whether challenging his self-professed rival Kakashi to ridiculous contests, dishing out wisdom through absurd metaphors, or proudly striking exaggerated poses, Might Guy's passionate attempts to be cool subvert expectations for riotous effect.

Though an extremely skilled jōnin, his tendency to get so intensely caught up in displays of youthfulness steals every comedic scene.

9) Kagura from Gintama

Kagura (Image via Sunrise)

The heroine member of the Yorozuya odd-jobs team from the Gintama anime is a hot-tempered alien girl with monstrous strength and a bottomless stomach named Kagura. She belongs to the mighty Yato Tribe and can easily demolish walls and wipe out enemies when she gets cracking.

But during her off hours, Kagura is quite lazy, spending most of her time snacking, picking her nose, or harassing her teammates. As a naive brat who acts way tougher than she is, Kagura’s foul mouth, boyish swagger, and crude mannerisms make for riotous comedic moments.

Seeing this tiny girl insult and beat up men twice her size, break into tears, and freak out over cute things never gets old. She may act like a crass delinquent, but it only amplifies her inherent cuteness.

10) Roronoa Zoro from One Piece

Roronoa Zoro (Image via Toei Animation)

The first crew member to join Monkey D. Luffy’s Straw Hat Pirates, Roronoa Zoro is a powerful swordsman with a terrible sense of direction. He comes across as stoic, gruff, and no-nonsense most of the time, but he has some absolute comedy-gold moments.

Zoro getting lost on a straight path or wandering around struggling to find directions never fails to elicit laughs. It gets even better when he stubbornly refuses to admit he is lost at all.

Though cool under pressure in battle, Zoro loses his composure and gets freaked out by harmless things like pigeons and girls asking personal questions. His tough guy image, juxtaposed with silly phobias and a lack of direction, makes Roronoa Zoro an unexpected humor wellspring.

Conclusion

Within the world of anime featuring epic adventures and moving drama, there are also iconic, funny anime characters beloved for bringing joy and hilarity to their shows. These wacky personalities, with their bizarre eccentricities, silly flaws, witty banter, and perfect comedic timing, can turn any scene into a laugh riot.

Whether exaggerating life’s frustrations through hilarious hijinks or puncturing pretense with incisive mockery, the hallmark of a great comedy anime character is the ability to crack up the viewers. So next time you are looking for some laughs, be sure to check out one of these famously funny anime characters guaranteed to bust your gut.