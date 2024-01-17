10 best anime like The Apothecary Diaries

Released in 2023, The Apothecary Diaries has quickly become a popular historical anime. Set in ancient China, it follows the intelligent female apothecary Maomao as she assists an imperial physician in solving mysteries and healing patients. With its mix of history, medicine, mystery, and subtle romance, the anime has gained a dedicated fanbase eager for more shows with a similar storyline, plot, characters, and themes.

Luckily, several other anime feature intelligent, proactive female leads and explore historical or medical themes. While none may be an exact match, fans of The Apothecary Diaries are likely to enjoy the blend of mystery, romance, and historical or medical drama in the following series.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer's opinion and is not ranked in any particular order.

Top 10 must-watch anime for fans of The Apothecary Diaries

1) Snow White with the Red Hair

Snow White with the Red Hair (Image via Bones)

Like Maomao, Shirayuki of Snow White with the Red Hair is an intelligent, hard-working heroine who stands out with her exceptional skills. Set in a fantasy version of medieval Europe, the show follows the independent Shirayuki, the "herbalist with red hair," as she flees her country and becomes a court herbalist in another kingdom.

There, much like Maomao does through her medical knowledge, she impresses and develops relationships with the prince and other nobles through her work. The show balances sweet romance and friendships with court scheming and action for an engrossing historical fantasy.

2) Spice and Wolf

Spice and Wolf (Image via Imagin)

For another historical anime that explores economics alongside romance, consider Spice and Wolf. Equal parts adventure, romance, and merchant intrigue, it stars the witty apple merchant Lawrence as he travels with the wolf deity Holo through a medieval European-inspired setting.

Like Maomao from The Apothecary Diaries astutely maneuvering through the schemes of the Imperial Court, Lawrence and Holo must contend with merchant manipulation, church politics, and economic sabotage on their journey. Their refreshing banter and developing relationships anchor the show's historical insight.

3) Emma: A Victorian Romance

Emma: A Victorian Romance (Image via Pierrot)

Fans eager for more historical romance in an intricate setting will love Emma: A Victorian Romance. Set in 1890s England, it depicts the hurdles faced by Emma, an honest and hardworking maid, and William, the eldest son of a wealthy family, as they fall in love despite their vastly different social classes.

Like The Apothecary Diaries, much of the show's drama stems from navigating the societal rules and hierarchies of the era. With the meticulous detail put into animating Victorian England, viewers get a vivid glimpse of the lifestyles, etiquette, and fashion of the time period.

4) The Ancient Magus' Bride

The Ancient Magus' Bride (Image via Wit Studio)

At turns heartwarming, eerie, and bittersweet, The Ancient Magus' Bride transports viewers to a magical, rural England brimming with lore about alchemy, magical creatures, and mystic forces. This poignant tale follows Chise Hatori, a dejected, orphaned teenager who agrees to become the apprentice and future bride of the enigmatic mage Elias.

Like The Apothecary Diaries's Maomao, the empathetic yet troubled Chise discovers purpose, relationships, and remarkable abilities through her immersion in an arcane world and partnership with an inhuman mentor who needs her emotional wisdom.

5) Descendants of Darkness

Descendants of Darkness (Image via J.C. Staff)

Part crime drama and part supernatural thriller, Descendants of Darkness focuses on enigmatic Shinigami (Japanese death gods) who prevent departed souls from lingering in the realm of the living. The reserved Shinigami Tsuzuki teams up with the intellectual, observant Asato Kido to investigate bizarre serial murders that straddle the boundary between life and death.

With mature themes and stylish Gothic visuals reminiscent of classic horror authors like Edgar Allan Poe or Mary Shelley, Descendants of Darkness will appeal to fans who enjoy The Apothecary Diaries' more macabre medical moments. Its intricate plot and character depth add an extra layer of intrigue, enhancing its appeal to viewers who appreciate complex storytelling.

6) Night Raid 1931

Night Raid 1931 (Image via A-1 Pictures)

For an action-packed historical take on state conspiracy, look no further than Night Raid 1931. Set in Shanghai during the 1930s, this underrated series chronicles the exploits of a covert international police force investigating terrorist plots that threaten to destabilize east Asia.

Boasting slick animation and thrilling fight sequences, Night Raid balances pulse-pounding danger with insightful social commentary, striking parallels with the corruption and tyranny prominent globally during that period. Additionally, its character development and intricate plot twists provide a deeper understanding of the era's geopolitical complexities.

7) The Heike Story

The Heike Story (Image via Science SARU)

Based on a classic Japanese epic, The Heike Story recounts the 12th-century rivalry between the Taira and Minamoto clans warring over imperial control in medieval Japan. However, this visually stunning anime puts its own spin on history by depicting events from the perspective of Biwa, a mysterious bard who is revealed to be the earthly form of a deity observing humanity's cruelty.

Its striking watercolor visuals and melancholic musing on the cyclical nature of violence are a great addition to the anime catalog for fans of The Apothecary Diaries seeking a philosophically rich slice of Japanese history. Moreover, the unique narrative perspective adds a profound emotional depth, resonating with viewers who appreciate storytelling that intertwines history with human experiences.

8) Baccano!

Baccano! (Image via Brain's Base)

For history buffs eager for mobsters, the idea of immortality, and mayhem, Baccano! offers a rip-roaring viewing experience. Initially set in the Depression-era United States, its timeline careens wildly to chronicle the interconnected events circling the tussles between feuding mafia gangs and alchemists centuries old.

Brimming with gallows humor and delivering some killer plot twists, Baccano! keeps the surprises coming while fleshing out an endearing ensemble of roguish characters. This series uniquely combines historical elements with supernatural intrigue, making it a standout choice for viewers who enjoyed the historical depth and intricate storytelling of The Apothecary Diaries.

9) Black Jack

Black Jack (Image via Tezuka Productions)

Legendary manga artist Osamu Tezuka pioneered the medical melodrama genre with one of his most famous works, Black Jack, an anime that follows the story of Black Jack, an unlicensed yet miraculously skilled surgeon who charges astronomical fees.

Maomao would certainly find camaraderie with Black Jack’s odds-defying surgical successes and struggles against prejudiced authority figures underestimating his talents. Additionally, the series' exploration of moral complexities and the human element of medicine resonates deeply with the themes presented in The Apothecary Diaries.

10) Moribito: Guardian of the Spirit

Moribito: Guardian of the Spirit (Image via Production I.G)

Moribito: Guardian of the Spirit anime is set in a mythical, historical world reminiscent of ancient Japan. It follows Balsa, a skilled female bodyguard who vows to save eight lives in atonement for eight deaths in her past. Her journey intertwines with that of Chagum, a prince she is sworn to protect.

Balsa is a compelling, intelligent heroine whose strength and moral compass drive the story. The anime blends mystical elements with a rich historical setting, offering a tapestry of political intrigue and profound character development. Like The Apothecary Diaries, it showcases a strong, independent female lead whose journey is as much about personal growth as it is about thrilling adventure.

Conclusion

With its engaging mix of palace intrigue, medicine, and subtle romance, The Apothecary Diaries has earned a dedicated fandom craving more anime with intelligent female heroines and historically inspired drama.

While no other series exactly replicates its niche premise and slower pacing, the selections above offer plenty to love for fans, from spirited medieval economics in Spice and Wolf to the macabre Gothic atmosphere in Descendants of Darkness and even the medical exploits of the iconic doctor Black Jack.

So check out these captivating anime recommendations that share The Apothecary Diaries' flair for fusing mystery, history, and a touch of romance into compelling viewing experiences.