10 anime to watch for fans of Rurouni Kenshin

Rurouni Kenshin is a beloved anime and manga series that follows former assassin Himura Kenshin as he vows never to kill again. Instead, he devotes himself to protect the people of Japan during the Meiji era. With its rich storytelling, compelling characters, and exhilarating fight scenes, the series has won over countless fans since its release in the mid 1990s.

Fans of Rurouni Kenshin, who are looking for similar anime to enjoy, will be happy to learn that there are several anime that capture the magic of Rurouni Kenshin with historical settings, captivating characters, high-stakes sword fights, themes of atonement, and more. From action-packed spectacles to moving tales of redemption, these anime are bound to appeal to Rurouni Kenshin enthusiasts.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer's opinion and is not ranked in any particular order.

Sword and spirit: 10 anime series every Rurouni Kenshin fan should see

1) Samurai Champloo

Samurai Champloo (Image via Manglobe)

Samurai Champloo delivers stylized swordplay set against a reconstructed samurai backdrop. This 2004 anime follows a quirky trio – brash warrior Mugen, stoic ronin Jin, and spunky waitress Fuu – as they embark on a quest across feudal Japan to find the samurai who smells of sunflowers.

While winding along with its eccentric protagonists, Samurai Champloo confronts various moral conflicts like Rurouni Kenshin, though often with a more comedic flair. Both series also incorporate creative visual techniques during duels, including comic strip panels and silhouettes, while emphasizing the nuances behind different sword styles and martial arts.

2) Blade of the Immortal

Blade of the Immortal (Image via Liden Films)

Based on the manga series by Hiroaki Samura, Blade of the Immortal is a superb choice for Rurouni Kenshin fans. Set in Japan during the mid-Tokugawa Shogunate, this bloody tale follows Manji – a skilled samurai cursed with immortality – as he reluctantly agrees to help a young girl avenge the murder of her parents.

Like Kenshin, Manji seeks to atone for his murderous past, while protecting the innocent with godlike swordsmanship. The anime captures the same shadowy tone as Rurouni Kenshin’s darker Kyoto arc, portrayed through fluid animation and chilling psychopaths that push Manji’s skills to greater heights.

3) Dororo

Dororo (Image via Tezuka Productions)

Based on Osamu Tezuka’s legendary manga, Dororo is an action-packed, supernatural drama centered on honor, humanity, and redemption. The story follows Hyakkimaru, a swordsman hunting down demons to reclaim his stolen body parts and humanity. He crosses paths with Dororo, a young orphan thief, and the unlikely duo journey across feudal Japan righting wrongs and vanquishing monsters.

Like with Kenshin’s fights, the demon battles in Dororo are visually striking as Hyakkimaru wields his sword prosthetics. The series also shares Rurouni Kenshin’s tones of sadness and thoughtfulness regarding morality. Overall, Dororo makes for a riveting anime recommendation for viewers who like feudal Japan settings and emotional, high-stakes conflict.

4) Trigun

Trigun (Image via Madhouse)

For Rurouni Kenshin lovers seeking a western sci-fi rendition of an outlaw’s quest for peace, Trigun is a perfect choice. Set on a desert planet, the 1998 anime centers on eccentric gunslinger Vash the Stampede and his attempts to avoid causing any fatalities despite the astronomical reward on his head driving lethal adversaries to constantly attack him.

Like Himura Kenshin, Vash harbors a tragic past full of bloodshed but puts on a humorous front masking inner turmoil. While Trigun contains more guns than swords, its dynamic fight sequences capture the same spirit as Rurouni Kenshin’s set pieces. The series’ ultimate themes of the sanctity of life and the importance of mercy also parallel Rurouni Kenshin’s morality at its core.

5) Bleach

Bleach (Image via Studio Pierrot)

With its spiritually supernatural setting, Bleach stands out as another popular contemporary action anime. The story centers on teenager Ichigo Kurosaki, who assumes the role of a Substitute Soul Reaper, dedicated to purifying lost souls and battling corrupted spirit beings known as Hollows.

Ichigo is thrust into the life of a Soul Reaper protector, much like Kenshin’s atonement journey, to help those in need. While Bleach features more visual spectacle showcasing Ichigo’s magical sword powers and advanced spirit abilities, it captures the same sense of duty and honor found at the heart of Rurouni Kenshin. Both anime also build expansive worlds filled with diverse allies and enemies.

Thus, viewers longing for the captivating adventure of Rurouni Kenshin woven with supernatural action will find plenty to love in Bleach’s spiritual mythos and hard-hitting conflicts.

6) Sword of the Stranger

Sword of the Stranger (Image via Bones)

This 2007 anime film delivers a straightforward, character-driven action story reminiscent of Rurouni Kenshin’s undertones. In Sword of the Stranger, young Kotaro crosses paths with a nameless ronin, as ruthless Ming swordsmen hunt the boy to use his blood for alchemic rituals.

Unfolding their budding friendship through quiet conversations and subtle facial expressions, Sword of the Stranger captures the same strong character bonds as Kenshin and Kaoru.

Further, when the swords start swinging, the film showcases some of anime’s all-time greatest one-on-one fight scenes with crisp choreography. For fans seeking emotional, character-focused narratives beyond just thrilling swordplay, Sword of the Stranger checks all the right boxes.

7) Moribito: Guardian of the Spirit

Moribito: Guardian of the Spirit (Image via Production I.G)

Based on Nahoko Uehashi’s fantasy novel series, Moribito: Guardian of the Spirit is a rich, multifaceted anime that Rurouni Kenshin viewers should thoroughly enjoy. It follows Balsa, a wandering female bodyguard, as she vows to protect Prince Chagum, who carries within him a water spirit that endangers his life. They flee his kingdom while assailed by spear-wielding assassins.

Like Kenshin, Balsa has profound talent with the sword, but uses it strictly to protect lives rather than take them. Both anime also feature beautifully choreographed fight scenes and explore nuanced commentary on morality and justice amid hierarchical societies.

Further, with its lush scenery and expansive worldbuilding, Moribito: Guardian of the Spirit fully immerses the audience in the layered realms of fantasy and human connection, just like the rich universality of Rurouni Kenshin.

8) Gintama

Gintama (Image via Sunrise)

Viewers wanting samurai stories colored with offbeat humor, meta gags, and endless cultural parodies, need not look any further than savage sci-fi comedy, Gintama. The long-running series is centered in an alternate late-Edo period, where aliens called Amanto have invaded Japan, resulting in traditional ways being abolished and including a ban on swords.

It follows eccentric samurai Gintoki Sakata, who participates in odd jobs for money, while swinging his ever-trusty blade whenever serious threats arise seeking to harm the innocent. Like Kenshin, Gintoki has a tragic past and maintains a tenacious moral code despite his goofy, laidback demeanor.

Moreover, while Gintoki wields his sword primarily for comedic effect between all the laugh-out-loud nonsense, when real battles occur, the series captures breathtaking swordplay on par with Rurouni Kenshin’s flashing blades.

9) Afro Samurai

Afro Samurai (Image via Gonzo)

Blending samurai action with hip hop flair, Afro Samurai is an original five-episode miniseries that Rurouni Kenshin devotees shouldn’t miss. It follows Afro, an insanely skilled Black samurai on a path of revenge as he slices through waves of foes to make his way up the mountain to duel the gunman warrior Justice, who wears the Number One headband.

The anime balances Afro’s moving backstory of trauma and inner turmoil with brutal, blood-soaked combat scenes as he battles warped fighters and ninjas with his trusted Number Two headband and sword style.

Afro Samurai resonates with redemption themes similar to Kenshin and features exhilarating action animation through the creative lens of esteemed manga artist Takashi Okazaki. It’s a unique, rewarding anime experience.

10) Demon Slayer

Demon Slayer (Image via Ufotable)

Last, but certainly not least, is mega-hit series Demon Slayer, which has skyrocketed to become one of the most popular modern anime franchises.

Set during Japan’s Taisho era, it chronicles the adventures of kindhearted teenager Tanjiro Kamado, after his family is slaughtered by demons. He then takes up the life of a demon slayer to turn his sister Nezuko—who has become a demon—back into a human, while also battling the demonic forces threatening humanity.

Tanjiro wields a distinct breathing technique when fighting with his sword. His compassion towards both humans and demons alike echoes some of Rurouni Kenshin's moral themes. Although its backdrop is more supernatural compared to the realism of Rurouni Kenshin, Demon Slayer very much captures a similar essence of lyricism, sorrow, and thrilling combat spectacle that made its predecessor such a standout anime.

For modern anime fans, as well as diehard Kenshin lovers, Demon Slayer is sure to deliver an imaginative, emotionally-resonant viewing experience.

Conclusion

In the decades since its premiere, Rurouni Kenshin has cemented its status as one of anime’s most legendary franchises, thanks to its gripping battles, endearing camaraderie, and themes of atonement.

Hopefully, this list has provided stellar recommendations on where viewers can get their next anime fix for samurai escapades, supernatural adventures or redemptive quests that echo what they love so much at the core of Rurouni Kenshin.