Trigun anime watch order, explained

Trigun, a classic anime series released in 1998, has undeniably captured the hearts of fans worldwide and remains a must-watch for any anime enthusiast. What makes the series so intriguing and enduring is its ability to seamlessly blend various genres and explore deep philosophical themes. The series masterfully combines action, comedy, and introspection, creating a captivating experience that has stood the test of time.

From the very beginning, the series grabs viewers' attention with its unique premise set in a post-apocalyptic world. It introduces us to the enigmatic protagonist, Vash the Stampede, a notorious gunslinger with a bounty on his head. While the action sequences are exhilarating and dynamic, it is the underlying themes that truly elevate the series to a league of its own.

The correct Trigun anime watch order

Trigun (Anime TV Series, 1998)

Trigun (Anime TV Series, 1998) (image via Madhouse)

The starting point for the Trigun anime watch order is the original anime TV series. Comprising 26 episodes, it introduces us to the enigmatic protagonist, Vash the Stampede, a gunslinger with a notorious reputation.

Set in a post-apocalyptic world, the series skillfully blends lighthearted comedy with intense action sequences while exploring profound themes such as the nature of humanity, morality, and the consequences of violence. This is where the adventure truly begins, and it's essential to watch it before diving into any other installment.

Badlands Rumble (Movie, 2010)

Badlands Rumble (Movie, 2010) (image via Madhouse)

After completing the TV series, next in the Trigun anime watch order is the movie, Badlands Rumble. Set between episodes 9 and 12 of the original series, this film follows Vash as he crosses paths with his old nemesis, Gasback.

With its stunning animation and a gripping story that captures the essence of the series, Badlands Rumble serves as a fantastic addition to this universe. While it can be enjoyed as a standalone movie, it's recommended to watch it after the TV series for a more immersive experience.

Stampede (Anime TV series, 2023)

Stampede (image via Madhouse)

Just released this year was Trigun Stampede. This series is a reboot of the original anime series. Since first debuting on January 7, 2023, in Japan, this series has captivated fans from all over the world. The first season can be watched on Crunchyroll.

Maximum (Manga)

Maximum (Manga) (image via Shōnen Gahōsha)

Once you've explored the TV series and the movie, it's time to delve into the manga, titled Maximum. Created by Yasuhiro Nightow, the manga is a continuation of the original story, offering a deeper exploration of Vash's world and character.

Spanning 14 volumes, this manga takes the series to new heights, introducing new characters, expanding the lore, and providing a more conclusive ending. While not essential to understanding the anime, the manga offers a worthwhile extension for die-hard fans.

Final thoughts

Trigun (image via Madhouse)

The optimal anime watch order is as follows: Start with the original TV series, proceed to the Badlands Rumble movie, Stampede, and then consider exploring the manga and the Multiple Bullets anthology if you are craving more of the series. By following this order, you'll fully immerse yourself in this captivating world, experiencing the adventures of Vash the Stampede and delving into the profound themes that make the series a true gem in the world of anime.

Poll : 0 votes