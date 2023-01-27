Where to watch Trigun Stampede? Streaming details explained 

Trigun Stampede, the anime series, is finally out for streaming after much anticipation following its announcement last year by production studio Orange. Released after almost two decades, the series is a new addition to the franchise, which began in 1998 with the series Trigun.

The Trigun franchise is based on the eponymous manga, written and illustrated by Yasuhiro Nightow, which ran from April 1995 to January 1997, and was collected in three Tankōbon volumes.

The series then shifted from its original publishing house Takuma Shoten to Shonen Gahosha and was serialized under the name Trigun Maximum and ran from 1997 to 2007. The second series was also switched to the Seinen demographic.

Trigun Stampede is back with Vash's adventures

The first episode of Trigun Stampede was aired on January 7, 2023, in Japan, with Crunchyroll bringing it to their streaming platform on the same day.

Viewers from India and other Asian countries, including the Philippines, Singapore, Pakistan, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan, can watch the anime on Crunchyroll. At the same time, the original Trigun series is available for streaming on Netflix as well.

Trigun is a space western chronicling the story of the protagonist Vash 'The Stampede' as he fights off bounty hunters who target him for the whopping “60 billion dollar” bounty on his head.

Vash is a famous gunman whose mysterious past is eventually unveiled as the story progresses. The narrative was largely inspired by creator Nightow’s love for Westerns.

The first Trigun series came out in 1998 and consisted of 26 episodes. It was directed by Satoshi Nishimura and was produced by the Madhouse animation studio. The series was met with much critical acclaim, with the anime community hailing it as one of the best series of all time. Its immense popularity led to the reboot, which was announced by Orange last year.

Trigun Stampede is directed by Kenji Muto, with Nao Ōtsu as the chief designer. The series brings about a whole new voice cast, including popular seiyuu like Yoshitsugu Matsuoka, who is known for playing Inosuke in Demon Slayer, Yoshimasa Hosoya, who has played Reiner Braun in Attack on Titan, and Kouki Uchiyama, known for his works in My Hero Academia and Jujutsu Kaisen. The series features the track TOMBI by Kvi Baba as the opening theme, and the closing credits are over the song Hoshi no Kuzu α by Salyu.

Episode 4 of Trigun Stampede is set to be released on January 28, 2023. Viewers are encouraged to opt for the official streaming platform, Crunchyroll, to enjoy the show as it helps support Mangaka and the production house.

