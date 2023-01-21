Trigun Stampede English dub cast revealed with big names reprising old roles

On Friday, January 20, 2023, Crunchyroll announced the English dub cast for the Trigun Stampede anime, much to the excitement of the fans. The series premiered in a Japanese dub on January 7 at 11.15 pm JST on TV Tokyo, TV Osaka, TV Aichi, TC Setouchi, TV Hokkaido, and TVQ channels.

The series began streaming on Crunchyroll on the same day as its release in Japan. As such, Trigun Stampede is currently available on Crunchyroll worldwide, with selective Asian regions that include the Philippines, Singapore, India, Pakistan, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan.

Trigun Stampede English dub confirms Johnny Yong Bosch's return as the main character, Vash

Excited to be back as Vash in Trigun Stampede! The English dub premieres tomorrow, January 21 at 12:30 p.m. PST on Crunchyroll, and will debut new episodes weekly.

Apart from the announcement of Trigun Stampede's English dub voice cast, the series confirmed that Johnny Yong Bosch will be returning as protagonist Vash. While this was previously announced, fans are equally excited to see the voice actor once again returning to reprise his role.

Bosch had earlier voiced the same character in the original show, Trigun, back in 2001. Aside from this, the voice actor has been known for lending the dubbed voice to Bleach's main protagonist, Ichigo Kurosaki. His other famous roles include Kaneda from the cult classic anime movie Akira (1998), Lelouch in Code Geass (2008), Izaya Orihara in Durarara (2011), and Yun Arikawa in the 2021 Netflix's Godzilla Singular Point, among others. He also voiced several popular characters in a number of video game adaptations of renowned anime series.

Besides Bosch, the full cast for the English dub includes:

Johnny Yong Bosch as Vash

Kristen McGuire as Vash (Young)

Austin Tindle as Knives

Megan Shipman as Knives (Young)

Sarah Roach as Meryl

Ben Bryant as Roberto

Lydia Mackay as Rosa

Emily Fajardo as Rem

Additional voices for the dub will see the following actors:

Jason Crawford Jordan

Van Barr Jr.

Dusty Feeney

Marianne Bray

Nicholas Markgraf

Nazeeh Tarsha

Matthew David Rudd

Brian Holder

Kristian Eros

Joe Cucinotti

Trigun Stampede about to be anime of the season. I really don't want to hear anymore complaints about the CG because they worked their asses off for this action scene and how full of life the characters are.

Jeremy Inman is directing the English dub, with Dallas Reid as assistant director. Paul Cline serves as lead ADR engineer with assistant Kim Morton, while Macy Anne Johnson is writing the series’ scripts with Tyler Walker supervising. Finally, John Van Doren is in charge of ADR prep, with the series being animated by Studio Orange.

Trigun Stampede serves as a more canonical adaptation of the 2003 Trigun anime. The original series was being released as the manga series was concluding, resulting in many filler episodes and an anime-original ending. This conclusion is different from what was seen in the manga series, which is considered the official ending for the story.

The story follows protagonist Vash the Stampede, a gunman on the run who is involved in plenty of misadventures because of a “60 billion double dollar” bounty on his head. Vash has earned the “Stampede” nickname due to the destruction that bounty hunters in pursuit of the reward money wreak on any town they visit. Ironically, this damage is often attributed to Vash, further increasing his bounty.

