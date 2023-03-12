Trigun Stampede episode 10 highlights: Roberto's fate, Wolfwood's contract, and more

Trigun Stampede, the reboot of the 1998 classic Trigun anime, has been the talk of the town since its premiere on January 7, 2023. Season 1 caps off at 12 episodes and the recent release of Trigun Stampede episode 10 indicates that the earliest section of Vash’s story is drawing to a close.

Set in a futuristic wasteland, the story follows the outlaw Vash the Stampede as he attempts to foster peaceful relations between human beings and artificial organic energy-producing lifeforms called plants. Episode 10 of the science fiction retelling features several gut-wrenching encounters and a shocking revelation that has left fans clamoring for more.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers

Trigun Stampede episode 10 features surprising new twists and the fate of a fan-favorite character

butch vashwood @jeneorarock



I've transcribed the contents of the contract for those who have trouble deciphering it! butch vashwood @jeneorarock trigun stampede ep 10 spoilers //



going through the ep again going absolutely CRAZY crazy about the contract scene reading every word of it. the implications of the special note? oh we are going to hell. this is dire trigun stampede ep 10 spoilers //going through the ep again going absolutely CRAZY crazy about the contract scene reading every word of it. the implications of the special note? oh we are going to hell. this is dire https://t.co/EypXlyW5Ye trigun stampede ep 10 spoilers //I've transcribed the contents of the contract for those who have trouble deciphering it! twitter.com/jeneorarock/st… trigun stampede ep 10 spoilers //I've transcribed the contents of the contract for those who have trouble deciphering it! twitter.com/jeneorarock/st… https://t.co/Vfz3ibutzb

Picking up from where Trigun Stampede episode 9 left off, this episode has a lot to unpack with regard to several fan-favorite characters. The morally gray Conrad was still seen to be conducting unethical experiments and meanwhile, the episode featured a strange-looking elf baby. Fans are left wondering what that implies. Meanwhile, one of the seminal characters of the series, Roberto de Niro meets his end.

As one of the primary faces of the anime, it is undoubtedly sad to see him go, but his death was foreshadowed earlier. What is left to see is how Roberto's partner Meryl deals with his death. Another highlight of Trigun Stampede episode 10 was Elendira, who was finally shown in action. The episode also revealed that Knives is possibly merging with another plant.

butch vashwood @jeneorarock trigun stampede ep 10 spoilers //



although it cost us roberto, this was a HUGE win for meryl's character arc. it feels like it's finally begun and I am so so thrilled about it. she was definitely the strongest link of this episode, the entire scene was peak fiction to me trigun stampede ep 10 spoilers //although it cost us roberto, this was a HUGE win for meryl's character arc. it feels like it's finally begun and I am so so thrilled about it. she was definitely the strongest link of this episode, the entire scene was peak fiction to me https://t.co/UODZnywgZI

The episode also delved into some of the greater storylines and themes of Stampede, revealing that Conrad was, in fact, trying to save humanity in his own twisted ways. However, Knives' sponsorship of Conrad might have an ulterior motive. The episode also dropped some much-needed lore about the worms of Nightow and their functional connection to the planet.

Last but definitely not least, this season's episode 10 reads Wolfwood's contract, which holds out an ominous message for the future.

Trigun Stampede follows the story of Vash the Stampede in a futuristic wasteland

Trigun Stampede is all about Vash the Stampede, the main character, who is being pursued by bounty hunters who want a huge price for him. While searching the desert for him, reporters Meryl Stryfe and Roberto De Niro chance upon a passive, easygoing vagabond who is adored by the locals of the settlement close to Jeneora Rock.

Vash's false reputation as a deadly terrorist is a result of the extensive crimes his twin brother Knives Millions has perpetrated. When bounty hunters close in on Vash, the violent chase poses a significant danger to the community and its priceless power plant. Vash resists these using his gun-slinging prowess, but he will eventually have to contend with his evil brother's inexorable destructive power.

Vash's desire to peacefully settle conflicts between people and plants is at the center of the narrative. He must also contend with the threats that his brother's deeds have placed in his path.

Trigun Stampede can be streamed on Crunchyroll and Hulu, and episode 11 is presumably set to drop on March 18.

