How many episodes will Trigun Stampede have, explained

Trigun Stampede, the latest addition to the Japanese anime television series, has garnered quite a bit of attention since it premiered on January 7, 2023. The English dub of the anime also premiered on Crunchyroll on January 20, 2023. The first season of the series will likely consist of 12 episodes.

Fans of the series are excited and nostalgic after their favorite show from two decades ago started premiering again. The show is a reboot of the original Trigun series that was released back in 1998.

Vash’s journey continues in Trigun Stampede

Trigun Stampede's storyline has kept fans intrigued and wanting more with each episode. The series has been airing since January 7, 2023, and the first season will have 12 episodes. Trigun Stampede is animated by Studio Orange and directed by Kenji Muto. The series brings back all the characters from the original Trigun series with new voice actors.

Nine episodes of the series have already premiered on TV, leaving only three more to go. Episode 10 of the series will air on Match 11 at 11.00 pm JST, and fans can't wait to see what is in store for their favorite characters. Viewers can watch the episodes on digital platforms like Crunchyroll and Hulu.

LatestAnimeNews @latestaninews Feeling nostalgic about the classic Trigun character designs from 1998 but damn, I thank the heavens everyday for Trigun Stampede's Vash and Nicholas Wolfwoo--I mean plot.



The plot:



It is worth noting that the original Trigun series came out in 1998 and consisted of 26 episodes. It was directed by Satoshi Nishimura and produced by the Madhouse animation studio. The original series was a hit among fans and helped establish the Trigun franchise as a popular anime series.

Trigun Stampede is adapted from the Trigun manga. It is a shonen manga created by Yasuhiro Nightow, which was originally published by Takuma Shoten from April 1995 to January 1997. It was later serialized under the name Trigun Maximum by Shonen Gahosha from 1997 to 2007.

The plot of Trigun Stampede

Stella✨ @White_R21

#TRIGUNSTAMPEDE



Just Vash Expressions of Vash the Stampede in the 2023 anime:Just Vash Expressions of Vash the Stampede in the 2023 anime: #TRIGUNSTAMPEDE Just Vash 😃 https://t.co/006iNoUlfF

Trigun Stampede follows the story of Vash the Stampede, the main protagonist, who is being hunted by bounty hunters seeking a high price on his head. Reporters Meryl Stryfe and Roberto De Niro traverse the desert in search of him but find a passive and carefree drifter beloved by the residents of the town near Jeneora Rock. Vash's inaccurate reputation as a lethal terrorist stems from the widespread atrocities committed by his twin brother, Knives Millions.

As bounty hunters close in on Vash, the violent pursuit poses a great danger to the town and its precious power plant. Vash uses his gunslinging skills to resist most of these forces, but he must soon face off against the unstoppable destructive power of his malevolent brother. The story revolves around Vash's quest to peacefully resolve the differences between humans and plants, while simultaneously dealing with the dangers that his brother's actions have brought upon him.

Final thoughts

Asano @AsanoElise



#TRIGUNSTAMPEDE TRIGUN STAMPEDE episode 10 PV TRIGUN STAMPEDE episode 10 PV#TRIGUNSTAMPEDE https://t.co/7SrwhnDFhz

Trigun Stampede has not only revived the franchise but also introduced a new generation of fans to the series. The show has already garnered positive reviews from fans and critics alike, who appreciate its animation, storyline, and character development.

With only three more episodes left in the first season, fans are wondering if there will be a second installment of the series. While there has been no official announcement yet, individuals are hoping that the show's success will lead to a second season.

The Trigun Stampede has been a great addition to the Trigun series, with fans eagerly waiting for each new episode. The show's animation, plot, and character development have all been excellent, making it one of the most anticipated anime series of 2023.

