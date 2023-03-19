Buddy Daddies voice actors claim the last two episodes will be unbearable to watch

Commemorating the broadcast of Buddy Daddies, voice actors Toshiyuki Toyonaga (Kazuki Kurusu) and Koki Uchiyama (Rei Suwa) joined the special feature with Comic Natalie to share their experiences and take on a challenge. Both VAs proclaimed to make the famous french toast, the first dish that Kazuki cooked for Miri.

Despite not knowing anything about cooking, Toshiyuki and Koki poured their hearts and souls into the dish. After the interview session began, the VAs revealed their favorite moments from the series and how fascinated they were with the plot, setting, and characters.

However, all of a sudden, Toshiyuki and Koki startled the entire fanbase of Buddy Daddies by disclosing that the director of the series, Minoru Toyonaga affirmed that episode 9, No Sweet Without Sweat, would be the “final happy episode.”

Buddy Daddies voice actors confirm remaining three episodes have major surprises in store for fans

With the events that transpired in Buddy Daddies episode 10, fans of the series are utterly devastated as it is difficult to stomach Kazuki and Rei parting ways with Miri. Although fans are used to each episode being an emotional rollercoaster, the return of Misaki Unasak, Miri’s birth mother left them in shock.

In a recent interview with Comic Natalie, Toshiyuki, and Koki answered several questions, including the character development of Kazuki and Rei and how Miri changed the lives of both assassins.

The interviewer mentioned that since Buddy Daddies is an original anime, fans have no idea what to expect. They went on to ask the duo what viewers should 'watch out for' as the season soon comes to an end.

The director of the series, Minoru Toyonaga, has already revealed to Toshiyuki how the series will conclude. Toshiyuki then spoke about the ending of the anime and said:

"Actually, the director told me, 'Episode 9 is the final happy episode.' So please put everything else out of your mind, and focus on the beautiful relationship between Kazuki, Rei, and Miri-chan."

Toshiyuki continued further by saying:

"Yeah. The bits that everyone has been harping on up until now, shouting, 'No, no, that's not how it would happen!' are now taking on a new level of realism with three episodes left before the finale. There are many developments that make you wonder if they're actually getting there, and the audiences are in for some significant shocks."

Shedding light on the relationship between the characters, Toshiyuki said:

"You'll have to face the idea that Kazuki and Rei are actually assassins. But it is precisely because of the contented life they have so far built with Miri that these realistic components may play out. I hope you can ready yourself for that. There are probably individuals out there who have made all kinds of forecasts, but I want you to consider how accurate those forecasts were."

Besides the interviewer, even Koki was amazed as the detailed answer by Toshiyuki summed up everything that fans wanted to hear. Having a hard time anticipating the upcoming events, Koki was also restless, and he couldn’t wait to see fans' reactions.

Koki also hinted at "significant narrative developments" as the season finale draws near and mentioned:

"We didn't know how each episode would end because it was an original animation. Thus neither did we. As the show's conclusion draws closer, there are some significant narrative developments. I'm interested in seeing how viewers react to it. To see how everyone responds is something I'm eager to see. Watch all the way through, if possible."

P.A. Works' action-comedy Buddy Daddies created a massive fanbase over time with its beautiful plotline, amazing cast, realistic elements, and more. As proclaimed by the director and voice actors of the series, Buddy Daddies fans should brace themselves, as the emotional toll of the upcoming episodes will be too much to endure.

With episode 10's release on March 18, 2023, Buddy Daddies is now left with just two episodes for the season to conclude. Additional details about the renewal of the show are now awaited.

