Did Kazuki and Rei lose Miri? Buddy Daddies episode 10 ending explained

Episode 10 of Buddy Daddies has taken the world by storm. The story is at a point where three of the main characters have gained an immense amount of attention as the favorite trio of anime fans. However, this episode has something disheartening to offer.

The beautiful bond between the fan-favorite trio, Rei, Kazuki, and Miri is about to break, shattering the hearts of the fans. Miri is seen being separated from Rei and Kazuki in episode 10 of Buddy Daddies, which is breaking the fans' hearts as it was something they never wanted to see.

Buddy Daddies episode 10 shows Kazuki and Rei lose their grip on Miri

leah 🦦 @lilybeezz // buddy daddies episode 10



IM GENUINELY CRYING OVER THIS YOU GUYS DONT UNDERSTAND // buddy daddies episode 10IM GENUINELY CRYING OVER THIS YOU GUYS DONT UNDERSTAND https://t.co/VlcMSILoIQ

As the popularity of Buddy Daddies was reaching new heights, people realized it was all because of the bond Miri shared with Rei and Kazuki. Both assassins changed themselves completely for one reason, Miri, and her well-being.

Episode 10 of Buddy Daddies has marked itself as one of the most heartwrenching episodes of the series. Needless to say, fans have been seen expressing their grief all over the internet. No one had expected something like this to happen, as their attachment to the characters was quite strong.

JuniperGreen @juniperusgreen Buddy Daddies #10



As expected, it was an emotionally hard hitting episode. I cried pretty much from the start, lol.

Despite everything, it's quite nice to see Rei take on a more mature role. He's grown a lot, even if he can't yet see it himself. Buddy Daddies #10As expected, it was an emotionally hard hitting episode. I cried pretty much from the start, lol.Despite everything, it's quite nice to see Rei take on a more mature role. He's grown a lot, even if he can't yet see it himself. https://t.co/pYKXhPUZef

Unasaka Misaki, Miri's biological mother, was present in the episode to take Miri back. This was right when Rei and Kazuki went to fetch Miri from daycare and saw her mother waiting outside. Both had plans to gift Miri something for Christmas but all the plans were shattered when Misaki came to take the child back.

Why does Misaki want Miri back?

Misaki in Episode 10 (image via P.A. Works)

In Buddy Daddies episode 10, a lot of things were unveiled to the audience. Miri's strong bond with Rei and Kazuki led them to live quite happily, even though they had some issues in getting attached to her.

When Misaki came to take Miri back, she told them quite a few reasons for doing so.

Misaki stated that Rei and Kazuki's job was dangerous and she did not want to leave her daughter with such dangerous people. She also revealed that she had been fired from her job, lost touch with her partner, and her cancer had spread so much that she couldn't even sing anymore.

Dan 👀 @thechopinliszt // buddy daddies ep 10 spoilers



you are CRUEL, show. this entire episode was so hard to watch. and the whole symbolism with the fleeting beauty of the ferris wheel view at the end... i'm NOT OK // buddy daddies ep 10 spoilersyou are CRUEL, show. this entire episode was so hard to watch. and the whole symbolism with the fleeting beauty of the ferris wheel view at the end... i'm NOT OK https://t.co/ksB2ZmnDNp

Kyaturo was the one who told Misaki about Rei and Kazuki's dangerous profession. He later admitted to them that he did so after noticing that Rei and Kazuki had become sloppier at their job for Miri and he didn't want that to continue.

There is a suspicion of some other reason being the motivation for Misaki taking back Miri. Fans say that if she really cared about her daughter, she would have taken her back the moment Rei and Kazuki went to her. She also wouldn't have left Miri alone with her biological father, who was involved in something dangerous.

Will Miri ever come back?

Miri as seen in Buddy Daddies Episode 10 (image via P.A. Works)

One of the main reasons Buddy Daddies is so popular is the bond between the three protagonists. As one of them is being separated, the viewership is expected to drop significantly, so it won't be feasible for P.A. Works to keep them separated completely.

So, there is a strong possibility of Miri coming back to her favorite place and living with Kazuki and Rei. However, nothing can be predicted for sure as Buddy Daddies is not adapted from a manga, the upcoming events depend completely on the studio and directors.

Poll : 0 votes