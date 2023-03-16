Buddy Daddies episode 10 preview has fans worried about Miri’s future

The recently dropped preview teaser for Buddy Daddies episode 10, titled Lost At Sea, has caused significant commotion among the series’ fans by showcasing the return of Misaki Unasaka, Miri’s mother. Misaki made her debut in the third episode, Spice of Life, the most controversial episode in the series by far that took the internet by storm.

As shown in the preview teaser for Buddy Daddies episode 10, Misaki encounters her daughter out of the blue, which has confused fans. Although Rei and Kazuki wanted Miri to return to her birth mother, this reunion caused them dissatisfaction. As such, it would be heartbreaking for fans to see Miri leave both her papas.

Buddy Daddies episode 10 preview startles fans with the return of Miri’s mother

Misaki Unasaka, making her contentious debut in the third episode of the series, divided the fanbase into two halves. While part of the series’ fandom criticized Misaki for being a bad parent, the other half empathized with her misery.

However, in the end, fans started realizing the true beauty of the series, as Buddy Daddies has a more realistic depiction than any other action comedy anime.

Rian @fakhriraihan @BuddyD_project I guess it is time for kazuki and rei to be separated with miri, because i think that her mom show up in a better fashion then before indicates that maybe she is now willing to take care miri by her own ? @BuddyD_project I guess it is time for kazuki and rei to be separated with miri, because i think that her mom show up in a better fashion then before indicates that maybe she is now willing to take care miri by her own ?

Jay's JJK era 🐀⭐⭐⭐🇦🇷 @OniricWalker @BuddyD_project If they end up separated in the end I'm never ever seeing another anime from you -stare- @BuddyD_project If they end up separated in the end I'm never ever seeing another anime from you -stare-

Misaki is described as a neglectful mother who even admitted that, at times, she even intended to hurt her daughter, as she reminded her of her failures in life. As a young woman, Misaki had a lot of aspirations in life, but after she met Atsushi Hayami (Miri’s biological father), everything went downhill.

Despite Kazuki’s efforts to make Misaki realize what parenting means, she didn’t want to accept Miri and left her daughter on her own. Ultimately, Kazuki and Rei decided to raise Miri while facing all the troubles a parent goes through. Surprisingly, the assassin buddies endured the difficulties and became the best papas ever.

Td2870 @td2870 @BuddyD_project I feel like something off about Miri mother idk why maybe she has a plan that is gonna be dark @BuddyD_project I feel like something off about Miri mother idk why maybe she has a plan that is gonna be dark

From the teaser, Misaki running into her daughter is just a coincidence, as she seems surprised by the encounter. Unlike her last confrontation with Kazuki, Misaki seemed calm and collected. However, Kazuki is more frustrated than ever, as the idea of losing Miri makes him anxious and worried.

Some fans even started speculating that Misaki is up to something undesirable, which could possibly take a great toll on both the assassin buddies. As the suspense is palpable, Buddy Daddies fans eagerly await the release of episode 10 to learn what the future holds for Miri, Kazuki, and Rei.

In addition to the preview teaser, Buddy Daddies has also announced a new ending theme song for the series titled My Plan by DurdN, which is the lo-fi version of the original ED.

