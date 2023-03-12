Buddy Daddies episode 10 release date, countdown, what to expect, and more

Taking a break from shedding light on the painful and grief-stricken life of the assassins, the previous episode of Buddy Daddies has finally resumed the heartwarming parenthood story of Kazuki and Rei. TMS Entertainment aired episode 8.5 to recap the events so far for both fans and newcomers, even though episode 9 was supposed to be dropped last week per the given schedule.

The previous episode of Buddy Daddies, titled "No Sweet Without Sweat," was all about Kazuki and Rei experiencing Miri’s first sports event at the daycare, where they went all out by cheering and whistling to encourage their beloved daughter. However, Kyuutaro is yet to reveal to Rei that Miri and Kazuki are in imminent danger.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for the Buddy Daddies anime series.

Buddy Daddies episode 18 to be released on March 18, 2023

Episode 10 of Buddy Daddies will air this Saturday, March 18, on Tokyo MX and other Japanese syndications, including BS11, Gunma TV, and Tochigi TV, at 12 am JST. Crunchyroll, the most popular anime streaming service worldwide, will stream the episode exclusively on its platform for free. However, the free version of the platform comes with several ads.

For an uninterrupted experience, viewers can switch to Crunchyroll's paid-up version by subscribing to ad-free plans like Fan ($7.99/month) and Mega Fan ($9.99/mo) with a 14-day free trial. The release timings of the anime series are listed below, along with their corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: Friday, March 17, 7 am

Central Standard Time: Friday, March 17, 9 am

Eastern Standard Time: Friday, March 17, 10 am

Greenwich Mean Time: Friday, March 17, 3 pm

Indian Standard Time: Friday, March 17, 8:30 pm

Central European Time: Friday, March 17, 4 pm

Australian Central Daylight Time: Saturday, March 18, 1:30 am

Philippines time: Friday, March 17, 11 pm

What to expect from Buddy Daddies episode 18?

Episodes 8 and 9 of Buddy Daddies had somewhat similar endings, where Kyuutaro receives pictures of Kazuki and Miri from Ogisu and gets ordered by Shigeki Suwa to get intel on the targets. As seen in the previous episode, Kyuutaro seemed a little hesitant to take this new job, despite being a man who adheres to his foremost principle of never letting emotions hamper his line of work.

It can be expected that Kyuutaro will finally confront Rei about his father targeting Miri and Kazuki. Rei has no intention of leading his family’s organization as he finally finds comfort around his new family and a place he can call home. However, things are anticipated to worsen if Rei decides to go against his father's will, as he now has two precious people to protect.

A brief recap of Buddy Daddies episode 9

Nisha | Baizhu waiting room @lgbtanime this entire buddy daddies scene made me tear up like… this entire buddy daddies scene made me tear up like… https://t.co/0lj36hKypl

A day before the day-care sports event, Kazuki and Rei helped Miri train and later went to Kyuutaro’s cafe to rejuvenate. At night, Rei snuck into the daycare premises and reserved a spot by booby-trapping the place with razor wires, spike traps, and claymore mines. The next day, Kazuki was overwhelmed after Rei offered to help him make rice cakes.

At daycare, Rei was surprised by how popular Kazuki was among other children's mothers. After the first half of the event, everyone stopped for lunch. While other parents were fawning over Kazuki’s lavish lunch, Miri and her friends were overwhelmed by Rei’s rice balls filled with candy, gummies, and choco rings.

Miri tripped and fell during the race after she heard Rei cheering for her. The latter despised himself for Miri losing the race. Kazuki and Miri had difficulty competing with others in the parent-child games. The father-daughter duo somehow finished the first obstacle course and were about to begin the second, which was a scavenger hunt.

Miri picked up a card from the scavenger hunt box, rushed to Rei, and picked him as her item, and together, the trio won the race. Later, Miri revealed that the thing mentioned in her card was “family,” causing Kazuki to cry irrepressibly. Elsewhere, Ogisu gave pictures of Kazuki, Rei, and Miri to Kyuutaro and told him not to forget his job.

Poll : 0 votes