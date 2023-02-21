Buddy Daddies episode 8 release date and time, what to expect, and more

Revealing Kazuki’s tragic past involving his wife, Yuzuha, and his unborn child’s death, the previous episode of Buddy Daddies took the internet by storm, making devoted fans utterly disconsolate.

The series was presumed to ride the tailwinds of anime like Spy x Family and Yakuza’s Guide to Baby Sitting. However, with seven episodes released, anime critics are reconsidering their assertions.

Besides Miri acting her age and portraying a more realistic four-year-old character, the two assassins have also been shown tackling real-life issues that are more relatable.

It was heartbreaking for fans to learn about the burden Kazuki had been carrying for five years. However, fans are relieved that Kazuki has finally realized that he can still do things that would comfort Yuzuha’s soul.

Buddy Daddies episode 8 to air on February 24, 2023

Episode 8 of Buddy Daddies will be released this Saturday, February 24, 2023, on Tokyo MX, BS11, Gunma TV, and Tochigi TV, at 12 am JST. Crunchyroll is the only anime streaming platform to simulcast the latest episodes of Buddy Daddies exclusively for free.

The free version of Crunchyroll comes with several ads. To enjoy the episodes without ad interruptions, viewers can subscribe to ad-free plans like Fan ($7.99/month) and Mega Fan ($9.99/mo) with a 14-day free trial.

The release timings are listed below, along with the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: Friday, February 23, 7 am

Central Standard Time: Friday, February 23, 9 am

Eastern Standard Time: Friday, February 23, 10 am

Greenwich Mean Time: Friday, February 23, 3 pm

Indian Standard Time: Friday, February 23, 8:30 pm

Central European Time: Friday, February 23, 4 pm

Australian Central Daylight Time: Saturday, February 24, 1:30 am

Philippines time: Friday, February 23, 11 pm

What to expect from Buddy Daddies episode 8

kazuki is living with another person who is coparenting miri with him

kazuki had a whole scene about realizing his wife would want him to be happy and move forward

Since the previous episode didn’t end on a suspenseful note or have something that will be picked up in the forthcoming episode, it is hard to anticipate what comes next in episode 8.

However, as Kazuki and Rei finally get over their grievances, fans can brace themselves for a wholesome episode that will yet again test Kazuki and Rei’s parental instincts.

With seven episodes out, Buddy Daddies has only been focused on the leading trio, while other important characters like Kyuutaro and Ryou have received less screen time.

It can be expected that Kazuki and Rei will run into Ryou in one of their missions, or Kyuutaro might babysit Miri again. With no preview teaser or screenshots revealed by the anime, all fans can do for now is wait for the upcoming episode.

A brief recap of Buddy Daddies episode 7

After saving Miri from almost getting hit by a truck, Kazuki recalled something that intensely frightened him. Reaching home, Kazuki found a picture of him with his late wife, Yuzuko, and put it back right inside the drawer.

With Rei not playing his part by doing any household chores and Miri throwing tantrums and causing annoyance, Kazuki decided to leave home to find comfort.

Kyuutaro told Kazuki that his sister-in-law, Karin, visited the cafe and returned all of the money he had been sending to her. Ultimately Kazuki ran into Karin, but it was hard for him to face her. Regardless of Karin's exclamations of Kazuki having no fault behind Yuzuko’s death, he was persistent in believing he was the only one to blame.

Recalling the nightmarish day when Yuzuko became collateral damage to one of his missions made him extremely heartbroken. Elsewhere, with Kazuki’s absence, all the essential everyday chores have fallen onto Rei’s shoulders. After Miri developed a fever, Rei rushed her to Kyuutaro for help. Kazuki visited Yuzuko’s grave to remind her that he hadn’t forgotten about their anniversary.

Later, Kazuki went to the hydrangea garden, where he first encountered Yuzuko. Karin revealed to Kazuki that she was moving past Yuzuko’s death and would attend university in France for higher studies. With Karin knocking some sense into Kazuki, he realized that Yuzuko would hate seeing him sad, so he decided to raise Miri happily like a true papa.

After returning home, Kazuki found Rei passing out beside Miri, holding her hand as she recovered from the fever. Kazuki took Yuzuko’s picture out of the drawer and put it on display, signifying that he had finally decided to move on.

