Buddy Daddies episode 7 reveals Kazuki’s tragic past

Buddy Daddies episode 6 ended on a perplexing cliffhanger, with the introduction of a new mysterious character, which piqued fans' interest in the upcoming episode. Karin, the latest addition to the Buddy Daddies franchise, was presumed to be yet another assassin working for Kyuutaro. However, fans were surprised to learn that she was Kazuki’s sister-in-law.

Karin paid a visit to the Yadorigi cafe to learn about Kazuki’s whereabouts through Kyuutaro, his handler. After Rei and Miri, Kazuki was the only character left in the series whose past wasn’t explored in the previous episodes. The recent installment has finally revealed the tragic incident that weighed heavy on Kazuki’s heart, the nightmare that continued to haunt him.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for the Buddy Daddies anime series.

Buddy Daddies episode 7 saw Kazuki bearing the guilt of his wife and unborn child’s death

Kazuki witnessing Yuzuha's death as seen in Buddy Daddies Episode 7(Image via P.A. Works)

The episode kicked off with Kazuki picking up Miri from her school. Finding some hydrangea flowers outside the daycare grounds immediately made him feel sad. Later, witnessing Miri almost being hit by a truck gave him terrifying flashbacks. Kazuki considered the day to be his least favorite time of year.

After arriving home, Kazuki found a picture of him with his wife that he often kept hidden. Frustrated by how Miri and Rei had taken him for granted by treating him like a domestic help, he stormed out of the house without saying a word. At the Yadorigi cafe, Kazuki came to know through Kyuutaro that his sister-in-law, Karin, had returned all the money he had sent her.

helia @denjictrl this buddy daddies ep had me on the verge of tears, i feel so bad that kazuki had to see someone he loved die in front him and live w that guilt for so long this buddy daddies ep had me on the verge of tears, i feel so bad that kazuki had to see someone he loved die in front him and live w that guilt for so long https://t.co/Jo0hd7qGL6

Anime Trending @AniTrendz Buddy Daddies decided they were making us feel too happy, so they hit us with feels this week instead. Here's to Kazuki finally moving past his grief. Buddy Daddies decided they were making us feel too happy, so they hit us with feels this week instead. Here's to Kazuki finally moving past his grief. https://t.co/iSsnACzQf2

Kazuki tried to avoid running into Karin but lost in the end. The latter criticized the former for running away from her, blaming himself for the death of his wife. Kazuki recalls the dreadful day he was on a mission, and his wife, Yuzuha, who was pregnant, happened to be there. Due to a truck blast, Kazuki lost his only family.

From that ill-fated day, Kazuki decided never to involve even a stray cat in his missions due to his and Rei’s line of work. However, things began to change for Kazuki and Rei after Miri came as a rainbow of hope in Kazuki and Rei's otherwise monochromatic life. Although the deaths of his wife and unborn child took a heavy toll on Kazuki, he gradually tried getting over his sorrow by being the best papa to Miri.

Fady @FadyChan4869xX

Only 5 more episodes left in the show. I won't be able to accept it ending. I REFUSE.

#BuddyDaddies We are literally 7 episodes in, and I’m already prepared to BEG ON MY KNEES for a second season. The chokehold this show has on me is unreal…Only 5 more episodes left in the show. I won't be able to accept it ending. I REFUSE. We are literally 7 episodes in, and I’m already prepared to BEG ON MY KNEES for a second season. The chokehold this show has on me is unreal…Only 5 more episodes left in the show. I won't be able to accept it ending. I REFUSE.#BuddyDaddies https://t.co/0Zjm6UgI06

Kazuki paid a visit to Yuzuha’s grave and professed he didn’t forget their anniversary. Later, he went to a place filled with a plethora of hydrangea flowers, where he first encountered Yuzuha and started reminiscing about the blissful day; moments later, Karin also joined. Kazuki revealed to Karin that he didn’t want to forget what happened five years ago, as he considered himself responsible for Yuzuha’s death.

The hydrangea garden where Kazuki met Yuzuha, as seen in Buddy Daddies Episode 7(Image via P.A. Works)

For Kazuki, it was impossible to be fulfilled by someone else besides Yuzuha, and he was also scared of losing her memories that he had preserved until now. However, Karin made him understand that grief would eventually consume him, and instead, he could do things that would make Yuzuha’s soul happy.

Kazuki finally realized that caring for Miri as a good father was the only thing Yuzuha would also like him to do. Being a good parent is not the path to repentance for Kazuki, but it will surely make him do the right thing. Although it would be difficult for both assassins to overcome their tragic past, having Miri as the silver lining to their clouds will eventually make them better human beings.

The Eminence in Shadow is all set to deliver a mystery announcement, read here!

Poll : 0 votes