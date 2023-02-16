Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 7 preview hints at Takemichi trying to prevent Yuzuha from killing Taiju

Liden Films has finally released the preview images and synopsis for Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 7, which is set to be released on Sunday, February 19, 2023, at 2.08 am JST, on MBS in Japan.

The episode is titled Sibling Rivalry and will be available to stream internationally on Disney+ and Disney+ Hotstar. In addition, the anime will also be available to watch on Hulu in North America.

The previous episode saw Takemichi and Chifuyu being betrayed by Kisaki and Hanma, following which Takemichi was beaten up by Taiju. However, moments later, Yuzuha came to his rescue as she planned on murdering her older brother.

Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 7 preview hints at Yuzuha trying to kill Taiju

Yuzuha Shiba as seen in Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 7 preview (Image via Liden Films)

Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 7, titled Sibling Rivalry, will continue right from where the previous episode ended as Takemichi realizes how Yuzuha was the key to all the events that occurred in the present surrounding the Black Dragon.

Hakkai Shiba as seen in Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 7 preview (Image via Liden Films)

If Yuzuha manages to kill her brother Taiju, Hakkai will take the blame for it, following which Kisaki could use the information to control Hakkai. Kisaki was the one responsible for sending Yuzuha to the location, and thus he might get control over Black Dragon by blackmailing Hakkai over leaking the real culprit behind Taiju's murder.

Hanagaki Takemichi as seen in Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 7 preview (Image via Liden Films)

Thus, irrespective of his difference in strength when compared to Taiju's, Takemichi will have to fight him in order to change their fate and protect Hakkai and Yuzuha.

However, no matter how hard Takemichi tries, it does not seem like he could win, thus there is a huge possibility that he might receive help from other members of the Tokyo Manji Gang, specifically the Second Division Captain Mitsuya.

Taiju Shiba as seen in Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 7 preview (Image via Liden Films)

If Mitsuya does come to Takemichi's aid, there is also the possibility that Chifuyu would join the fight as well. However, it cannot be said if that would be enough to fight Taiju.

Moreover, while Kokonoi did betray Taiju by leaking information about him to Toman, he and Inui could come to help their leader.

Yuzuha Shiba as seen in season 2 episode 7 preview (Image via Liden Films)

Regardless of whoever joins the fight, Yuzuha has become a target for Taiju and could become the focus of the story in the upcoming episodes, as she might hold the key to events set to take place in the distant future.

