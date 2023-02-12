Buddy Daddies episode 7 release date and time, what to expect, and more

Buddy Daddies has taken the internet by storm with yet another hilarious episode filled with nothing but wholesomeness. Fans of the series appreciated the family dynamics, where Kazuki inadvertently took on the role of a mother, cooking delicious meals for Miri and looking after her well-being.

Rei continues to spoil Miri with video games and even gets slightly disgruntled over Kazuki getting too worked up about their daughter like the doting father he is. Recognizing the importance of their parental influence on Miri, the assassins give their all to raise her in a harmonious environment, hoping she will become a better human being than them.

Buddy Daddies episode 7 will see the debut of a new character named Karin

Release date and time, streaming platform:

Buddy Daddies episode 7 will air this Saturday, February 17, 2023, on Tokyo MX and other Japanese broadcasting stations, such as BS11, Gunma TV, and Tochigi TV, at 12 am JST. Crunchyroll will be streaming the latest episodes of Buddy Daddies exclusively on its platform.

Fans can watch Buddy Daddies on Crunchyroll for free, but at the cost of multiple ads. For an uninterrupted experience, viewers can subscribe to the Fan and Mega Fan paid-up ad-free versions, which come with a 14-day free trial. The release timings are listed below, along with the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: Friday, February 16, 7 am

Central Standard Time: Friday, February 16, 9 am

Eastern Standard Time: Friday, February 16, 10 am

Greenwich Mean Time: Friday, February 16, 3 pm

Indian Standard Time: Friday, February 16, 8:30 pm

Central European Time: Friday, February 16, 4 pm

Australian Central Daylight Time: Saturday, February 17, 1:30 am

Philippines time: Friday, February 16, 11 pm

What to expect from Buddy Daddies episode 7?

The upcoming episode of Buddy Daddies will see Karin, the new character in the story, who remains unrevealed. Karin made her debut at the end of the previous episode, where she met Kyuutaro at his cafe. The latter seemed a little surprised by the former’s arrival.

Given how Kyuutaro lectured Rei and Kazuki on how their line of work can get people they hold dear in trouble and takes his job as a handler seriously, it can be surmised that Karin is one of his professional assassins. She can also be a regular customer of Kyuutaro’s cafe.

Since the series is an original with no manga or light novel chapters to back its plot, it is quite difficult to anticipate who Karin is and what pivotal role she will play in Buddy Daddies. The upcoming episode will see Miri’s usual antics, where she will yet again give her best, causing inconvenience for both her papas.

A brief recap of Buddy Daddies episode 6

Realizing how parental abandonment had turned his life upside down, Kazuki worried about Miri breaking bad if her papas went easy on her. After learning that Miri hit her classmate Taiga through Anna, Kazuki vowed to get to the bottom of the issue. However, things didn’t end well for Kazuki as Miri, after asserting that she didn’t do anything bad, ran to her room exclaiming that she hated her Kazuki papa.

Kazuki tried his luck the following day, hoping Miri had forgotten everything, but she was still incensed. Realizing Miri had left her first field trip lunchbox behind, Kazuki asked Rei to make it their mission so their daughter could get the bento. At the zoo, Miri, Taiga, and two other kids got separated from Anna. However, Miri assured them there was nothing to fear.

Kazuki noted that Miri seemed concerned for Taiga after their fight. The latter tried to stop a strange man, a runaway robber, from sneaking away food from a kiosk without paying for it. The man tried to hurt Miri, but Rei struck his hand with a stone from far away without revealing his or Kazuki’s presence.

Miri and her friends again got in trouble with the robber. However, Kazuki and Rei, disguising themselves in rabbit and alpaca costumes, saved them. After Miri returned home, Kazuki found a note from Anna stating Miri had accidentally hit Taiga. Realizing his mistake, Kazuki apologized to her. At Yadorigi cafe, a mysterious woman named Karin visited Kyuutaro.

