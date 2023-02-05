Buddy Daddies episode 6 release date and time, what to expect, and more

The titular Buddy Daddies have not been slacking off on their duties as fathers. However, taking care of Miri is one of many things they can do all day long. Rei and Kazuki’s nightmares just got real as Kyuutaro finally learned about the kid they were raising together.

Buddy Daddies fans were amazed by how Kyuutaro took care of Miri in both her papas’ absences.

Although the anime is yet to explore the three main characters, fans of the series are eager to learn more about Kyuutaro, starting with how he ended up in such a gruesome line of work.

As Kyuutaro’s enigmatic personality has ignited controversies in the community, fans can expect to see more of him in the upcoming episodes.

Buddy Daddies episode 6 is to air February 10, 2023

Episode 6 of Buddy Daddies will be released this Saturday, February 10, 2023, on Tokyo MX, BS11, Gunma TV, Tochigi TV, and other local Japanese broadcasting channels at 12 am JST. Crunchyroll is the only streaming platform to include Buddy Daddies in its enormous library.

Fans can catch the latest episodes of the series exclusively on Crunchyroll for free, albeit at the cost of multiple ads. For an uninterrupted experience, viewers can subscribe to the Fan and Mega Fan paid-up ad-free versions, which come with a 14-day free trial. The release timings are listed below, along with the corresponding time zones:

What to expect from Buddy Daddies episode 6?

Despite getting their jobs back, Rei and Kazuki have to prove their worth as assassins to Kyuutaro by accomplishing small jobs at the given deadline. As Kyuutaro has learned about their secret, the duo is out of excuses.

The upcoming episode will see Rei and Kazuki undertake missions, including scouting the location of the targets and doing a thorough background check on them.

Although the buddy assassins are hardly going to take a break from their strenuous job, they can’t leave Miri on her own. As the four-year-old is prone to creating more destruction than her papas, Kazuki and Rei might yet again rely on Kyuutaro to babysit her.

A brief recap of Buddy Daddies episode 5

Rei and Kazuki have finally realized that they have been spending too much lately, and the day is not far when they will eventually go broke. Luckily, Kyuutaro assigned them paid small jobs to redeem their worth as assassins, where they had to gather intel and scout the locations of their targets.

Due to an unexpected flu outbreak at the daycare, Miri was sent home with homework to learn about her parents' occupations.

After Rei falls asleep, Miri discreetly follows Kazuki and ends up at Kyuutaro’s cafe. Kazuki was terrified to see Miri at Kyuutaro’ss cafe and asked her to avoid calling him and Rei her papas.

Kazuki lied to Kyuutaro by saying he and Rei had been babysitting the four-year-old to make some extra money, which Kyuutaro had a hard time believing.

Kyuutaro offered Rei and Kazuki to babysit Miri while they finished the task given to them. Due to the intense fear of Miri blurting out the truth, Rei and Kazuki completed their task in the blink of an eye.

Back at the cafe, Kyuutaro helped Miri with her homework by claiming Kazuki to be a comedian and Rei an oil baron. Rei and Kazuki were panic-stricken after Kyuutaro learned their secret.

Later the next day, Miri presented her homework to the class, revealing Rei as an oil baron and Kazuki as a comedian, causing a stir among the mothers as they thought Miri’s papas are rich.

Rei and Kazuki met Kyuutaro at his cafe the following day. Instead of being too hard on them, Kyuutaro questioned Rei and Kazuki if they were ready to accept the consequences Miri would face if something terrible happened to them.

