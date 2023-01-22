Buddy Daddies episode 4 release date, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Buddy Daddies’ previous episode won the internet after shedding light on the emotionally conflicted assassins. Fans have been heartbroken after learning how Miri’s birth mother suffered from an unintended pregnancy, which took a heavy toll on her mental health. Besides Miri and Kazuki, the episode primarily focused on Rei’s tragic childhood, where he was harshly treated by his father, who ordered him to kill their dog.

Being raised by an abusive father made it difficult for Rei to understand the relationship between a father and a child. However, Miri’s innocent definition of who “papa” is, sparked something deep within Rei, making him accept to be Miri’s Rei Papa.

With Kazuki and Rei finally deciding to raise Miri as their own, fans are excited to see the assassins take on parenthood in the upcoming episode of Buddy Daddies.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for the Buddy Daddies series.

Buddy Daddies episode 4 will begin Rei and Kazuki’s new life as parents

Release date and streaming platform:

Episode 4 of Buddy Daddies will be released this Saturday, January 28, 2023, on Tokyo MX, BS11, Gunma TV, Tochigi TV, and other local broadcasting stations in Japan at 12:00 am JST. Crunchyroll is the only streaming platform that has licensed the series for international audiences. Fans can catch the latest episodes of the series exclusively on Crunchyroll.

Fans can catch the latest episodes of Buddy Daddies for free on Crunchyroll, but with multiple ads. For the ad-free version, viewers can subscribe to paid-up plans such as Fan and Mega Fan with a 14-day free trial. The release timings are listed below, along with the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: Friday, January 27, 7.30 am

Central Standard Time: Friday, January 27, 9.30 am

Eastern Standard Time: Friday, January 27, 10.30 am

Greenwich Mean Time: Friday, January 27, 3.30 pm

Indian Standard Time: Friday, January 27, 9 am

Central European Time: Friday, January 27, 4.30 pm

Australian Central Daylight Time: Saturday, January 28, 2 am

Philippines time: Friday, January 27, 11.30 am

What to expect from Buddy Daddies episode 4?

Since the series is an original work, meaning there are no light novel or manga source materials, the upcoming events are pretty unpredictable. However, from where the previous episode, “Spice of Life,” has left off, it can be surmised that Rei and Kazuki will begin their first day as Miri’s parents, which will not be as easy as falling off a log.

Rei and Kazuki will expectedly get signed up for a new mission assigned by their handler, "Kyuutaro." Given how Rei and Kazuki’s previous two missions got compromised by Miri, which eventually caused Kyuutaro a major disappointment, they will devise a better plan to ensure Miri doesn’t get herself in trouble again by intruding in their line of work.

A brief recap of the previous episode of Buddy Daddies

Although Kazuki had decided to return Miri to her mother, Rei was confused if he could give up the child without having second thoughts. However, the former has already made it clear that they couldn’t drag innocent lives into their darkness-filled world. While spending time at the park, Miri was approached by a member of the Child Protection Squad who was worried about the child being left off alone.

Rei's traumatic childhood made it hard for him to play as Miri’s father. Kazuki made it in time, claimed Miri as his daughter, and berated Rei for not controlling the situation by pretending to be Miri’s father. Later at night, bothered by Rei’s persistent deadpan expression, Miri tried her best to bring a smile to his face, which didn’t work.

The next day, after meeting Miri’s mother, Misaki Unasaka, Kazuki was enraged by how she wanted to get rid of her own child. After being taken advantage of and mentally abused by Miri’s biological father, Misaki resented the child for being born. Repulsed by Misaki being a neglectful mother, Kazuki left the place.

Elsewhere, Rei tried his best to keep up with Miri at the park. Rei asked Miri the reason why she called Kazuki her “papa,” to which she replied by saying, “papa is the person who saves you when you are in trouble.” After getting apprehended by two police officers as a lost child, Miri started crying.

Rei decided to be better than his own father and retrieved Miri by claiming himself to be her papa. Later, Kazuki regrouped with Miri and Rei, and the three headed home.

