Kakashi's wisdom was the reason behind Sasuke's downfall in Naruto

Sasuke Uchiha's rise to power in Naruto is an intriguing topic even today in fandom. A child believed to be a genius straying down a dangerous path just to be able to outdo his "rival" is a tale in itself. Truly, Masashi Kishimoto created a character that will remain immortal for generations to come.

Speaking of Sasuke, he wouldn't have gained his signature Chidori if not for the likes of his sensei, Kakashi Hatake. The Leaf's Copy Ninja takes his place among the best teachers' list in all anime/manga with how he cared for and looked out for his students.

However, everyone is human at the end of the day. They have their flaws and shortcomings and this could lead to unwanted misunderstandings. When looking back, it is likely a certain piece of advice by Kakashi that might have compelled Sasuke to do whatever he did.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinions.

Naruto: Kakashi's words may have fueled Sasuke's downfall

In Naruto episode 108, titled "Bitter Rivals and Broken Bonds", Kakashi breaks up a clash between Naruto's Rasengan and Sasuke's Chidori. Towards the latter half of the episode, Kakashi binds the young Uchiha to a tree and lectures him about not attacking his comrades and abandoning his quest for vengeance on Itachi.

This is when Sasuke retorts and tells Kakashi that he won't understand until he also loses everything. The Jonin then informs Sasuke that everyone he had loved was already dead.

The conversation ends with Kakashi informing Sasuke that Chidori wasn't a tool to be used on a comrade. Despite both their losses, the pair were lucky to have found friends to fill in the void. He then leaves the boy to make his own judgment on the matter.

This is likely where things might have gone downhill. The wisdom Kakashi was attempting to impart was probably misunderstood by Sasuke. In Copy Ninja's case, Kakashi dealt with severe loss as he matured. He lost his father to suicide, his teammate Obito Uchiha during a mission, had to take his comrade Rin Nohara's life and lost his mentor Minato Namikaze to the Nine Tails attack. However, despite all this, he kept going.

Kakashi Hatake (kid) in Naruto (Image via Pierrot)

Kakashi permitted himself to dwell in grief, sadness, and despair. This did change him as a person, undoubtedly. But it also shaped his core values positively and taught him the importance of camaraderie and the lesson of never abandoning one's team.

However, the heavy loss Sasuke had seemed to have the opposite effect. Witnessing the massacre of his clan and then being forced to watch the death of his parents 518,400 times under Tsukuyomi had dire consequences. The boy grew up hateful and isolated, with only a single aim - revenge on his brother.

Leaning the Chidori looked like a step closer to that very vengeance in Sasuke's eyes. But when Kakashi attempted to deter his student from treading that path, it likely backfired. Sasuke took it as a means to grow even stronger, by shedding needless bonds and emotions and pursuing only power. Such a hunger for power is also the reason he chose to train under Orochimaru's tutelage.

Final Thoughts

Sasuke Uchiha (curse mark manifesting) in Naruto (Image via Pierrot)

Kakashi cannot directly be held responsible for Sasuke's downfall. Rather, what he tried to convey was received in a different way by the concerned party. It is yet a topic of contention whether Kakashi could have done more to stop Sasuke from leaving the village.

The answer is yes and no. Yes, since Sasuke wasn't nearly as strong as Kakashi, physically restraining him may have been one of the ways, and no, because Sasuke himself wanted to leave. There were many emotional and psychological factors at play.

Thus, Sasuke's decision was deeply rooted in his personal history and emotions, making it complex enough to be incapable of being solved by force alone.

