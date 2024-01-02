Naruto: 8 most powerful Genjutsu techniques, ranked

Despite not always inflicting physical harm on individuals, genjutsu techniques in the Naruto series can be just as powerful and, sometimes, even more powerful and dangerous than ninjutsu and taijutsu techniques.

Genjutsu techniques can range from simple illusions to wide-spread, world-changing fantasies. These abilities are typically interwoven throughout fights between powerful shinobi, amplifying the way their other offensive techniques are used.

Interestingly, most of the techniques that are often discussed enthusiastically in the fandom are abilities that can only be used with certain dojutsu. This is also why fans of the Naruto series tend to care most about genjutsu techniques that require dojutsu.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for both the Naruto and Naruto Shippuden anime.

Kotoamatsukami, Tsukuyomi, and six other powerful genjutsu techniques used in the Naruto series, ranked

8) Lightning Release: Lightning Illusion Flash of Lightning Pillar

C using the Lightning Illusion Flash of Lightning Pillar genjutsu in 'Naruto Shippuden' (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The Lightning Release: Lightning Illusion Flash of Lightning Pillar was mainly used in combination with other techniques of the Allied Shinobi Forces. To perform this technique, two steps must be successuflly completed. First, the user releases a large flash of bright light, disorenting the target. Following that, the user is able to implant different visions into the mind of the target.

The shinobi C used this technique against Jugo during the Five Kage Summit arc, where he implanted images of Sasuke getting easily defeated by the Fourth Raikage. As a result, Jugo became open to an attack by C and his allies, giving them an upperhand in the battle.

7) Genjutsu: Sharingan

Obito casting a genjutsu using his sharingan in 'Naruto Shippuden' (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The basis for all genjutsu cast using the Sharingan, Genjutsu: Sharingan is an overarching term for basic illusions and fantasies cast upon a target by an Uchiha Clan member. These genjutsus can be easily blocked or destroyed by other users of the Sharingan or Rinnegan. However, those without genjutsu-related dojutsu are incredibly susceptible to this technique.

One of the most well-known examples of this technique was shown during the short fight between Itachi Uchiha and Kurenai Yuhi. While Kurenai believed she had successfully put Itachi under her genjutsu, Itachi easily blocked it and put Kurenai under a genjutsu of his own, taking her out.

6) Tsukuyomi

The first showcase of Tsukuyomi in the Naruto series was when Itachi Uchiha used it on Kakashi Hatake, causing the ladder to be continuously stabbed in the illusionary realm for multiple days. This caused Kakashi to fall into a comotose state and develop immense psychological damage that only Tsunade could heal.

The Tsukuyomi genjutsu can be immediately recognized by its signature red moon and red sky that covers the entire scene. Despite the immense illusionary power Tsukuyomi has, this is countered by the fact that this technique uses up a large amount of chakra.

5) Kotoamatsukami

The Kotoamatsukami genjutsu technique solidified Shisui Uchiha as one of the strongest Uchiha Clan members to ever live. This genjutsu is both incredibly subtle and powerful as it allows the user to invade their target's mind and implant false experiences. These false experiences are used to manipulate the target into performing actions they would not perform otherwise.

Due to its power, Shisui became Danzo Shimura's most sought after target, which led to Danzo stealing Shisui's right eye. Itachi Uchiha also used the Kotoamatsukami to break out of Kabuto Yakushi's control over his reanimated body, restoring his freewill. Itachi also used the Kotoamatsukami to keep Shisui's left eye safe inside of Naruto Uzumaki for a large portion of the series.

4) Izanagi

Danzo Shimura using multiple Sharingan to cast Izanagi in the 'Naruto Shippuden' anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Izanagi is the first of the Uchiha Clan's pair of legendary genjutsu techniques. It allows the user to apply an illusion to reality itself, preventing the target from being able to defend against it. Izanagi is mostly used to turn an injury into an illusion, immediately healing the user. Danzo Shimura used this ability during his fight with Sasuke Uchiha, allowing him to survive for longer than expected.

The parent jutsu for Izanagi is the Creation of All Things Jutsu, which Hagoromo Otsutsuki used to split the Ten-Tails into the Nine Tailed Beasts. Similarities can be seen between the two powerful jutsus as they both result in a change to reality. Itachi refers to this genjutsu as the ability capable of changing destiny.

3) Izanami

Itachi using Izanami against Kabuto in the 'Naruto Shippuden' anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Izanami is a legendary genjutsu capable of altering the physical sensations that a person is capable of experiencing. As a result, it came to be known as one of the two ultimate dojutsu of the Uchiha Clan, like Izanagi. To perform this technique, the user must sacrifice one of their Sharingan. This causes the eye to become sealed, blinding the user in the eye that was sacrificed.

While under Izanami, the target stands still while they fight the user opponent inside their mind. The events of the illusion occur in a time loop, causing everything to reset after a certain point is reached or whenever the caster decides.

Unlike other genjutsu techniques that are broken when the target becomes consciously aware of the illusion they are in, Izanami will not end until the caster wants it to. As a result, Itachi refers to Izanami as the technique that "decides fate."

2) Genjutsu: Rinnegan

Similar to the Sharingan, the Rinnegan is capable of casting its own unique type of genjutsu. There is no official term for this type of genjutsu, so it is simply referred to as Rinnegan Genjutsu.

The user concentrates chakra into their Rinnegan, allowing them to project a powerful fantasy into the minds of their opponents. Hagoromo Otsutsuki even said that Sasuke can cast powerful genjutsu with a single glance, using his Rinnegan.

As a testament to the power of this genjutsu, Sasuke was able to put even the legendary Tailed Beasts under his genjutsu effortlessly. Once their pupils transformed to resemble Rinnegans, they were under Sasuke's control. Sasuke also used this technique on Sakura, where he cast an illusion of himself piercing her heart on the battlefield.

1) Infinite Tsukuyomi

Madara Uchiha utilizing Infinite Tsukuyomi in 'Naruto Shippuden' (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The Infinite Tsukuyomi is easily the most powerful genjutsu technique in the entire Naruto series. This genjutsu utilizes the sacrifice of countless humans to provide enough chakra to generate a Chakra Fruit from the God Tree.

To unlock the full potential of this technique, the user must call upon the massive chakra reserves stored in the God Tree with the Rinne-Sharingan. This means only those who are jinchuriki of the Ten-Tails can cast this genjutsu.

The Infinite Tsukuyomi has been used only twice throughout the series, once by Kaguya Otsutsuki before the events of the series and once by Madara Uchiha during the Fourth Great Ninja War.

What makes the Infinite Tsukuyomi unmatched by other genjutsu techniques in the series is its ability to put almost anyone under its influence, regardless of their inherent resistance to genjutsu. They are put into comatose state where they watch a long-term dream that displays what their lives could have been. At the same time, only those with Rinnegan are capable of resisting the Infinite Tsukuyomi.

Final thoughts

The Naruto series features a wide variety of genjutsu techniques capable of changing the experiences of an individual through manipulating multiple senses. Genjutsu techniques cast by a Sharingan or Rinnegan will always be able to outcompete illusions cast without either of the two legendary dojutsus.

By altering both the physical and mental sensations a character can experience in unique ways, Itachi Uchiha and many other Uchiha Clan members have changed the types of genjutsu techniques used by shinobi in the Naruto series.