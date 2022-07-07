8 anime characters who are like Kaguya Otsutsuki from Naruto

Kaguya is a member of the Otsutsuki clan, who is often regarded as the mother of Chakra in Naruto. After consuming Chakra Fruit from the God Tree, she attained godly feats and became a force to be reckoned with.

She wanted to establish stability among the humans at first. However, she turned against the very humanity who she deemed to protect after developing a god complex. It took two of her sons, Hagoromo and Hamura to steal her away, as she couldn’t be killed due to the immortality she gained by devouring the Chakra Fruit.

Kaguya became a despotic individual who thought that she alone could unite the world and bring peace. In the anime universe, there are many characters who are similar to her, and want to attain peace by wreaking havoc.

Anime characters whose vision of the ideal world corresponds with Naruto’s Kaguya

1) Lelouch Lamperouge - Code Geass

Before he was exiled by his own father, Charles Ze Britannia, Lelouch was the 11th prince of the Holy Britannian Empire. He became a valiant individual after he resorted to freeing Japan from the shackles of the Empire at any cost.

Lelouch's goal to save Japan and reclaim his throne was ideal, but in the process, he didn't give a thought to the people who were losing their lives to him. In the pursuit of making an ideal world, he became the villain of his own story. Although Lelouch didn't want to end humanity, most of his actions made him similar to Kaguya of Naruto.

2) The Sibyl System - Psycho Pass

Sibyl System as seen in Psycho Pass (Image credits: Production I.G)

In the distant future, Japan willingly surrendered its law and justice enforcement rights to the Sibyl System, a hive mind that runs cold algorithms and crime coefficients to determine if a person is worthy of life or not. Those whose threat levels exceed the limits in the Psycho-Pass will get executed in no time.

Sibyl, however, became the pinnacle of all inventions of humanity, as it imminently reduced crime rates. However, Sibyl killed many harmless innocents, as no machine can predict the future consequences or decipher human emotions precisely.

Kaguya Otsutsuki of Naruto didn’t give a thought about resolving human issues without violence too.

3) Light Yagami - Death Note

Light yagami @light_yagami29 Light Yagami is the most brilliant anime character out there Light Yagami is the most brilliant anime character out there 😤 https://t.co/66KUs61dU3

After finding out the real powers of the Death Note, Light wanted to end the lives of all the criminals from society to make an ideal world. With the power to kill anyone at a given time by just writing their names in a notebook, Light became a self-proclaimed god.

However, he was unable to see that most of the people he killed were just suspects, as they were not brought to justice. Instead of going over their crimes, he deemed his victims to be criminals by just watching them on some news channel. He even killed people who were becoming an obstacle in his path. As such, Light has many similarities with Naruto's Kaguya.

4) Madara Uchiha - Naruto

Although Madara is deemed to be the most evil character in Naruto, he also wanted a peaceful world with no wars, ironically by wreaking havoc on the world. After facing defeat at the hands of Hashirama Senju, Madara initiated his Infinite Tsukuyomi plan in Naruto. He manipulated Obito and used him as a tool to commence the plan.

Madara wanted to put the world under the Infinite Tsukuyomi's Genjutsu, where they would be trapped in a world where they would live their dreams without any conflicts. Later Madara found out that the plan was originally created by Black Zetsu after the latter revived Kaguya by using the former’s body as a vessel in Naruto.

5) Sosuke Aizen - Bleach

Sosuke Aizem as seen in Bleach (Image credits: Tite Kubo/ Studio Pierrot/ Viz Media)

After retrieving Hogyoku from Rukia Kuchiki, Aizen betrayed the Soul Society and left for Hueco Mundo. The reason behind his power-driven demeanor was because he knew how the royal family were the ones ruling and controlling the Soul Society. He also knew that the Chamber of 46 was nothing more than a tool of the royal family.

He wanted to kill the Soul King and take his throne for himself so that he could take control of the Soul Society, Dangai, Human World, and Hueco Mundo. Aizen needed at least 100.000 human souls to obtain the Oken (a passage to the Soul King’s palace) using Karakura Town. Much like Kaguya Otsutsuki of Naruto, Aizen also considered human lives to be insignificant.

6) Eren Yeager - Attack on Titan

After watching his mother being devoured by a Titan, all Eren wanted was to eradicate all of them from the face of the earth. However, over the course of time, his goals changed from one to another. After finding out that Marley was responsible for the atrocities, Eren resolved to destroy the entire world, excluding Paradis.

Eren gave Ymir the only thing she had longed for, for ages, which was freedom. In return, the former assimilated the latter’s powers and became an unstoppable force. Like Kaguya of Naruto, Eren also developed a messiah-complex.

7) Hao Asakura - Shaman King

Hao's only goal is to win the Shaman Tournament and become the Shaman King. He didn't want to become the Shaman King, to rule the world, or to proclaim himself to be the very god of the Shaman. His aim was to kill all the humans and leave the world in the hands of Shaman, which he thought was doing a favor to the entire world.

Hao considers humans to be parasites who are destroying the world. Hao didn't spare anyone who got in his path, be it a Shaman or a powerless human. Hao and Kaguya of Naruto share the same amount of hatred towards humanity.

8) Meruem - Hunter x Hunter

Meruem as seen in Hunter x Hunter (Image credits: Yoshihiro Togashi/ Viz Media/ Nippon Animation)

Meruem is the most powerful Chimera Ant King in Hunter x Hunter. He is often regarded as a perfectionist as he doesn’t believe in balance in the world. All Meruem wants is to make Earth flawless by destroying all the lives in it. Meruem’s plans shifted to one another after he spent some time with Komugi, who showed the former, the good side of humanity.

However, Meruem still walked the same path, and unlike eradicating the entire humans, he killed only those who were deemed to be purely evil. Nevertheless, he took the lives of many just to create an ideal world. Like Kaguya of Naruto, Meruem also considered himself to be superior than all other life forms.

