Shanks' true role in One Piece finally uncovered (& Luffy's destiny is a huge part of it)

One of the most controversial, divisive, and undying topics within the fandom for author and illustrator Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece manga series is the true role of a certain fan-favorite character. This character is, of course, none other than Red-Haired Shanks, a former Roger Pirate member and current Yonko and captain of the Red Hair Pirates.

While Shanks’ role in the One Piece story has already been an incredibly influential and permeating one, fans have never been able to deduce what Oda has planned for him ultimately. Although there are plenty of theories which often center around whether or not Shanks is actually the true villain of the series, many agree that he is a character on the side of good.

Likewise, X (formerly Twitter) user and avid One Piece fan and theorist @3SkullJoe (Typical Joe) recently released a theory which reaffirms their belief that Shanks is on the side of good. However, the theory also dives into what Shanks’ ultimate role to play in the story is, and seemingly deduces it thanks to the help of some classical music influence into his character.

Latest One Piece theory on Shanks’ final role borrows inspiration from Beethoven’s works and more

Shanks’ true role, explained

Expand Tweet

Typical Joe starts off their theory by revisiting the 1054th chapter of the series overall, where Shanks and his vice captain Benn Beckman shared a drink and discussed their next moves. As pointed out in the thread, the bottle is marked “Sake 67 No. 5,” which is possibly a reference to Beethoven’s 5th Symphony, Opus 67. This composition is also sometimes called “The Symphony of Destiny.”

It’s asserted that the piece of music itself even fits perfectly with the character and presence of Shanks, in turn implying that Oda made this reference with genuine intention. Likewise, it could give us a glimpse into Shanks’ role in the story, which the theory asserts is him effectively representing the balance between the themes of destiny and dreams.

The theory then points out a part of another One Piece theory, which asserts that Shanks was named after the piece of an anchor known as a shank. In an anchor, the shank is connected to the crown, which is the part that actually rests on the ocean floor, and determines where the crown will move in addition to providing structural balance. Intriguingly, Luffy is wearing a shirt with the word “anchor” on it when he is introduced in the first chapter of the series.

Expand Tweet

Shanks’ main function in the story so far is then discussed, seemingly being a peacemaker working mostly to ensure that the “Balance of Power” within the series’ world is upheld. However, it’s unclear why Shanks takes this role on to the point of even meeting with the Gorosei, as seen in chapter 907.

However, in One Piece chapter 908, Ethanbaron V. Nasjuro says that the “world’s equilibrium” can’t be maintained forever, and that the time has come for a “great cleansing.” This suggests that when the Balance of Power does fall apart, a “great cleansing” will begin, which Shanks has likely been trying to prevent or at a minimum, postpone.

Shanks’ knowledge of the truth of the world is likewise brought into question. While he did travel with the Roger Pirates, he did not go to Laughtale with them. However, it’s possible that Roger told Shanks the truth of Joyboy, and even tasked him with finding the next Joyboy. This would also explain Shanks’ knowledge of the Gum-Gum Fruit’s true nature.

Expand Tweet

In any case, the One Piece theory then asserts that this could be why Shanks is waiting for a particular moment to reunite with Luffy. A similar theme can be found in Beethoven’s 5th, known as the “Fate Motif.” The Fate Motif is also present in other pieces of music, including those in-series such as Luffy’s heartbeat (also known as the Drums of Liberation rhythm) and the lyrics of Bink’s Sake.

While somewhat of a stretch, even a minutia of truth in the claim lends extra credence to Oda intentionally connecting the music piece and motif to Shanks’ character. Likewise, fate is already known to play a significant role in the series’ story. In totality, it suggests that Shanks is waiting for Luffy to reach a particular place connected to the prophecy of Joyboy. This may also be why Shanks and his crew are moving to “claim” the titular treasure.

Shanks only moving to claim the One Piece after Luffy has awakened as Joyboy further suggests this, despite positioning himself as an antagonist and rival to Luffy resultantly. While Shanks does intend to fight Luffy, this fight will symbolically represent the opposing forces of destiny and dreams, with Shanks representing the former and Luffy the latter.

Their fight and its symbolism will also likely connect to Roger being “too early” to fulfill the purpose of the titular treasure. In turn, this will also likely connect to the prophecy of the “Two Sovereigns” which Roger heard from the Sea Kings at Fishman Island. Shanks will fight Luffy in order to prepare him for the destiny that goes alongside the fulfillment of his dream, which will likely involve the defeat of Imu and the truth of the Ancient Kingdom’s fall.

Be sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2024 progresses.