10 best anime to watch if you like Fate/Zero

Fate/Zero is a dark fantasy anime that explores themes of morality and the cost of power. It has intricate plots, complex characters, and thrilling action sequences. It features a battle royale between legendary heroes summoned as servants who must fight under the command of masters in a secret tournament called the Holy Grail War.

With intricate plots centered around strategic fights, thrilling action sequences, multifaceted characters, and thought-provoking commentary on the corruption of power and desire, the series has captivated viewers. If you enjoyed Fate/Zero, here are 10 other anime that capture a similar tone and atmosphere and explore similar themes that you may also like.

Disclaimer: The article reflects the writer's opinion. The anime are not ranked in any particular order.

10 must-watch anime for fans of Fate/Zero

1. Death Note

Death Note (Image via Madhouse)

The plot of Death Note centers on Light Yagami, a high school student who finds a supernatural notebook that gives him the power to kill anyone by just writing their name. With this power, Light aims to rid the world of evil and rule a utopia as a god.

However, a cat-and-mouse game ensues between Light and a genius detective known only as "L." Like Fate/Zero, Death Note explores the corruption of power and blurred lines of morality. Both shows have very intricate plots and a dark, tense atmosphere.

The battle of wits between Light and L also mirrors the strategic battles between servants and masters in the Holy Grail War. Any fan of Fate/Zero is sure to find Death Note an intriguing and thrilling anime.

2. Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood

Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood (Image via Bones)

Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood follows the Elric brothers on their search for the Philosopher's Stone to restore their bodies after a failed human transmutation. On this journey, they uncover deep conspiracies and an evil plot that threatens the entire nation.

Like Fate/Zero, Fullmetal Alchemist explores ambition and the lengths people will go to accomplish their goals. It has excellent worldbuilding, high-stakes action, complex philosophical themes, and multifaceted characters. The intricate magic system also mirrors the mythos of the Holy Grail War established in Fate/Zero.

3. Psycho-Pass

Psycho-Pass (Image via Production I.G)

In a dystopian future ruled by the Sibyl System that scans citizens' minds to judge criminal intent, Psycho-Pass follows police officers hunting down criminals whose crime coefficients exceed acceptable levels. They come across an underground criminal mastermind who challenges the Sibyl System's definition of justice.

Like Fate/Zero, Psycho-Pass has dark, philosophical themes about human nature and morality. There is also plenty of tense action, cat-and-mouse-style confrontations, complex plots, and thought-provoking commentary on justice and power.

Fans are bound to find the dystopian world and psychologically complex characters appealing.

4. Parasyte: the maxim

Parasyte: the maxim (Image via Madhouse)

When alien parasites invade Earth and take over human hosts, an alien fails to take over high school student Shinichi Izumi's brain and instead infects his hand. Together, they battle other parasites to prevent the eradication of humanity.

Parasyte also explores what it means to be human in a dark setting where no one can be fully trusted. It has complex moral dilemmas, impactful character development, visceral action, and thought-provoking commentary on human nature.

The unique human-parasite partnership also adds mystery and unpredictability, reminiscent of the servant-master dynamic in Fate/Zero.

5. Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion

Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion (Image via Sunrise)

After gaining the power to compel others to obey his commands, exiled Prince Lelouch vi Britannia used this new ability to try to overthrow the Holy Britannian Empire that had invaded Japan. He disguises himself behind a mask to lead a revolutionary force against the occupiers.

With its antihero protagonist, intricate schemes, high-stakes action, complex characters with shifting loyalties, and philosophical themes, Code Geass mirrors much of what makes Fate/Zero so compelling. Fans of strategic battles and political intrigue are sure to find Code Geass a riveting anime.

6. Puella Magi Madoka Magica

Puella Magi Madoka Magica (Image via Shaft)

This dark fantasy anime subverts the magical girl genre when benevolent-seeming alien Kyubey offers to grant 14-year-old Madoka Kaname and her friend's magical girl powers to fight witches. However, the costs of these newfound abilities turn out to be far higher than they imagined.

While the premises seem very different, Puella Magi Madoka Magica explores the corruption of power, utilitarianism, and consequentialism in themes reminiscent of Fate/Zero. It also has plot twists that completely reshape one's understanding of the anime. Viewers are sure to find the Faustian dilemmas compelling.

7. Kara no Kyoukai

Kara no Kyoukai (Image via ufotable)

Set in the same urban fantasy universe as Fate/Zero, Kara no Kyoukai follows Mikiya Kokuto as she becomes intrigued by and romantically involved with Shiki Ryougi, a mysterious and emotionally detached girl possessing psychic abilities. Together, they confront supernatural threats.

With shared universe elements, a dark urban fantasy atmosphere, action-packed battles, and psychologically complex characters, Kara no Kyoukai hits many of the same notes that make Fate/Zero so engaging.

Fans are also likely to enjoy further exploration into the unique magic system and abilities established in the Fate universe.

8. Berserk

Berserk (Image via OLM)

This dark fantasy epic follows the cursed mercenary Guts on his quest for vengeance against his former friend Griffith, the leader of the Band of the Hawk, who betrayed and sacrificed his mercenary group to unlock his dream of ruling a kingdom.

Berserk also has dark themes, complex characters, visceral action, and explores ambition and its consequences. The intricate medieval dark fantasy setting should also appeal to fans, along with the dynamic between Guts and other characters reminiscent of servant-master relationships in Fate/Zero.

9. Monster

Monster (Image via Madhouse)

This thriller anime follows Dr. Kenzo Tenma, whose decision to save a young boy over the town mayor comes back to haunt him when the child grows up to become a serial killer. Tenma resolves to rectify his mistake and stop the monster he unwittingly unleashed.

With its cat-and-mouse dynamic between the protagonist and antagonist, complex psychological themes, intricate plot, and commentary on philosophy and morality, Monster shares much in common with Fate/Zero. Fans of the tense, strategic battles are sure to find the confrontations between Tenma and Johan compelling.

10. Attack on Titan

Attack on Titan (Image via Wit Studio)

In an apocalyptic world where the remnants of humanity live inside cities surrounded by enormous walls that protect them from man-eating Titans, Attack on Titan follows the Survey Corps soldiers who venture outside the walls and battle the Titans.

After the Titans breach the walls and attack the city, Eren Yeager and others join the Survey Corps to fight back. Like Fate/Zero, Attack on Titan has high-stakes action, complex characters with ambiguous morals, rich world-building, and dark philosophical themes about human nature.

The constant threat of Titan attacks also creates a tense atmosphere similar to the imminent battles between servants and masters in the Holy Grail War.

Conclusion

With their dark themes, complex plots and characters, visceral action, and philosophical commentary, the anime on this list should appeal to fans of Fate/Zero. The strategic battles, tense atmosphere, intrigue, and high stakes should feel familiar.

Hopefully, this list helps you find your next compelling anime to enjoy. With such strong recommendations as Death Note, Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood, and Psycho-Pass, Fate/Zero fans have plenty of quality anime waiting to be discovered and appreciated.

Related Links:-

Fate anime series: Complete watch order, explained

10 anime that are better than the manga

10 best adventure anime you can't afford to miss

10 best action anime everyone must watch

10 anime to watch if you like Berserk