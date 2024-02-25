10 best anime to watch if you like Monster

Monster is a suspenseful psychological thriller anime that explores the themes of morality and human nature. It follows Dr. Kenzo Tenma, a Japanese neurosurgeon working in Germany, who finds his life turned upside down after saving the life of a young boy named Johan Liebert. Johan turns out to be a dangerous sociopath who goes on to commit several murders.

Dr. Tenma sets out to find and stop Johan, questioning his own morals and actions along the way. With its complex characters, thought-provoking narrative, and edge-of-your-seat suspense, this series has captivated many anime fans. If you're looking for another gripping, philosophical anime to get lost in after finishing Monster, here are 10 excellent recommendations.

Disclaimer: This list is not ranked in any particular order and reflects the writer's opinions.

Top 10 must-watch anime for Monster fans

1. Death Note

Death Note (Image via Madhouse)

Death Note is a cat-and-mouse psychological thriller that will keep you on the edge of your seat. The anime follows Light Yagami, a high school student who finds a supernatural notebook called the "Death Note," which grants its users the ability to kill anyone simply by writing their name.

Initially using the death note for vigilante justice, Light's ideals become corrupted when he battles against an eccentric detective named L, who is determined to uncover his identity and stop the string of mysterious deaths.

This anime explores complex moral questions around crime, justice, power, and ethics. With its tense atmosphere and brilliant, multi-dimensional characters, Death Note is a must-watch for Monster fans.

2. Psycho-Pass

Psycho-Pass (Image via Production I.G)

For those who enjoyed the dark, cerebral nature of Monster, Psycho-Pass is an excellent choice. Set in a dystopian future where a person's likelihood of committing crimes can be quantified and preemptively enforced, Psycho-Pass explores themes of morality and justice.

It follows Inspector Akane and Executor Shinya as they hunt down criminals and uncover corruption and conspiracy within the system. With mature philosophical concepts, complex characters, and tense action sequences, Psycho-Pass will undoubtedly enthrall any Monster fan.

3. Parasyte

Parasyte (Image via Madhouse)

Parasyte is a horror sci-fi series with philosophical undertones that remind many viewers of Monster. The anime chronicles what happens when parasitic aliens invade Earth and take over human hosts by merging with their brains. It follows the protagonist, Shinichi Izumi, one of the hosts who was able to prevent the Parasyte from taking over his brain.

As Shinichi coexists with the Parasyte in his hand and fights against others, he grapples with what it means to be human in the face of a non-human threat. Like Dr. Tenma, Shinichi also struggles with his morals and must toe the line between good and evil.

With dark themes, moral dilemmas, and a suspenseful, character-driven plot, Parasyte is a perfect match for Monster fans.

4. Erased

Erased (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Erased, also known as Boku Dake Ga Inai Machi, is a supernatural mystery thriller packed with suspense. The plot follows Satoru Fujinuma, who has the ability to travel back in time before life-threatening incidents to prevent them from happening.

When his mother is murdered by an unknown assailant, Satoru travels back 18 years to his childhood days and tries to uncover the truth behind her death. With its dark, mature themes and emphasis on complex character relationships and trauma, Erased has strong similarities to Monster in mood and tone.

5. Tokyo Ghoul

Tokyo Ghoul (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Tokyo Ghoul is another iconic dark fantasy anime, that examines the monster within all of us. The story follows Ken Kaneki, an ordinary college student who undergoes a horrific transformation after an accident leaves him part Ghoul.

As Ken struggles with his new monstrous identity and hunger for human flesh, he grapples with difficult moral quandaries in his bid to retain his humanity. With complex character development, dark themes about identity and morality, graphic violence, and a gripping plot spanning multiple seasons, Tokyo Ghoul hits many of the same notes as Monster.

6. Berserk

Berserk (Image via GEMBA/Millepensee)

No list of philosophical dark anime is complete without mentioning the iconic classic Berserk. With visceral violence, complex characters, and a sprawling epic storyline, Berserk shares a flair for mature, unforgiving psychological drama.

It chronicles the story of Guts, a swordsman forcibly recruited into a mercenary group, as he embarks on a perilous journey of trauma, betrayal, and a desperate struggle to retain his humanity despite the darkness and horrors surrounding him.

Boasting gritty action scenes, graphic horror elements, and profound themes about good vs. evil, Berserk is tailor-made for viewers who enjoy the brooding, unsettling nature of Monster.

7. Higurashi When They Cry

Higurashi When They Cry (Image via Passione)

For fans who loved the intense, gripping suspense, the psychological horror thriller Higurashi When They Cry should be next on your radar. The show starts out innocently enough in a peaceful rural village but soon descends into a spiral of sinister mysteries, gory murders, and paranoia-fueled conspiracies that will leave you questioning everything.

Spanning multiple interlinked arcs that peel back the layers of the strange events in the village bit by bit, Higurashi delivers pounding suspense and graphic horror set against deceptively charming backdrops.

If you relished the unpredictability and eccentric characters of Johan Liebert, then you'll definitely appreciate the masterfully crafted thriller ride that is Higurashi When They Cry.

8. Steins;Gate

Steins;Gate (Image via White Fox)

Sci-fi thriller Steins;Gate is another strong contender for Monster fans, thanks to its suspenseful narrative centered around the implications of playing god. The self-proclaimed "mad scientist" protagonist Rintarou accidentally discovers time travel and soon realizes small changes to the past can have catastrophic consequences on the present world line.

What follows is a gripping race against time to undo the damage and preserve the original world line. Boasting a memorably eccentric protagonist grappling with the morality of his actions much like Dr. Tenma, along with mature themes exploring the fine line between innovation and playing god, Steins;Gate will undoubtedly satisfy viewers seeking a layered thriller.

9. Attack on Titan

Attack on Titan (Image via Wit Studio)

Despite the markedly different setting, Attack on Titan actually shares a lot of Monster's DNA when it comes to complex character writing and mature philosophical themes.

Set in a post-apocalyptic world overrun by grotesque human-eating giants called Titans, the plot traces the journey of Eren Yeager and the military regiment Survey Corps as they fight to protect humanity from extinction.

Along the way, the story continually subverts expectations of heroes and villains through nuanced character development. With its expansive world-building, emotionally charged plot, and universally acclaimed storytelling, Attack on Titan deserves a top spot on this list for Monster fans.

10. Boogiepop Phantom

Boogiepop Phantom (Image via Madhouse)

The surreal supernatural mystery series Boogiepop Phantom is an underrated gem with striking similarities to the dark, unnerving atmosphere of Monster.

Set in an average Japanese town plagued by strange disappearances, urban legends, and a mysterious entity named Boogiepop, the show has a fragmented nonlinear narrative tracing the ripple effects of Boogiepop’s presence across multiple characters’ storylines.

Surreal cinematography, psychological tension, and a disturbing supernatural undercurrent permeate the show, much like the palpable yet subtle aura of impending doom.

Conclusion

With its masterful storytelling exploring the depths of human morality, Monster leaves huge shoes to fill for any anime fan. Fortunately, as this list shows, there are plenty of compelling, philosophically rich anime out there to satisfy viewers who connected with this series.

So if you've just completed Monster and feel an Eva-shaped void in your soul, give some of these brilliant anime on our list a try next. Offering suspense, deep themes, and memorable characters, these anime will likely exceed your Monster experience.