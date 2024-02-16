10 anime to watch if you like Berserk

Berserk is a popular dark fantasy anime series known for its brutal violence, complex characters, and epic storyline. It follows the struggles of Guts, a lone mercenary warrior on a quest for vengeance against his former friend Griffith. With its gripping plot and shocking visuals, this series has earned a dedicated following.

If you're a Berserk fan seeking similar anime to enjoy, you can find some good recommendations here. The selections below capture the same foreboding tone, graphic content, and thrilling action contributing to a memorable experience. From revenge tales and dark adventures to bloody battles, keep reading for Berserk fans' top 10 anime recommendations.

Disclaimer: This list is not ranked in any particular order and reflects the writer's opinions.

10 anime recommendations for fans of Berserk

1. Vinland Saga

Vinland Saga (Image via Wit Studio)

The Vinland Saga is a gripping, historical seinen anime centered around the violent world of Vikings and the intricacies of feudal Europe. It intricately follows the vengeance-filled journey of Thorfinn Karlsefni, a determined young Viking warrior, on his relentless quest to kill Askeladd, the cunning leader responsible for his father's murder.

The Vinland Saga matches Berserk's tone and brutality while also providing thoughtful commentary on the nature of violence and human morality. The animation and background art are breathtaking as well. Fans will surely appreciate the Vinland Saga's thematic complexity and unforgiving action.

2. Claymore

Claymore (Image via Madhouse)

In a world overrun by shapeshifting demons called Yoma, Claymore follows the Claymores, an organization of half-Yoma, half-human hybrid warriors. The series revolves around Claymore Clare and her quest for vengeance upon the Yoma that killed her family.

Like Guts, most of the Claymores are tragic figures who have suffered immense trauma at the hands of ruthless monsters. Their struggle for survival and personal demons will surely appeal to Berserk fans looking for vengeful and nuanced characters.

3. Attack on Titan

Attack on Titan (Image via Wit Studio)

Though the setting is vastly different, Attack on Titan matches Berserk's tone almost perfectly with its dark, brutal story about humanity's struggle against man-eating giants. Both series feature extremely gory violence and heavy usage of body horror meant to horrify the audience.

The main characters, like Eren and Mikasa, are all tragic figures fueled by trauma and the desire for vengeance against the Titans. As the mystery behind the Titans unfolds, the thematic ambitions of Attack on Titan reach heights, probing deep into questions of human nature through its epic mythology.

4. Dororo

Dororo (Image via MAPPA)

A classic manga series remade in 2019, Dororo is a violent, supernatural tale of vengeance set in feudal Japan. It follows Hyakkimaru, a ronin swordsman with prosthetic limbs and a thirst to hunt down and kill the 48 demons who took his body parts.

Like Guts, Hyakkimaru is a wandering warrior beset by inner and outer demons seeking to make things right after a trauma. The animation studio MAPPA brings Dororo's bloody action to life, making it a visually striking watch for Berserk fans.

5. Hellsing Ultimate

Hellsing Ultimate (Image via Madhouse and Satelight)

Hellsing Ultimate is an excellent choice for those looking for violent, dark fantasy with vampires instead of demons. It's an OVA adaptation of the Gothic action classic Hellsing, focusing on the Hellsing Organization and its top agent - the extremely powerful vampire Alucard.

Packed to the brim with intense action and gallons of blood, Hellsing Ultimate reveals an aesthetic and tone reminiscent of Berserk. Alucard, in particular, carries himself with the same grim, foreboding presence as Guts, tearing through his enemies like wet paper.

6. Goblin Slayer

Goblin Slayer (Image via White Fox)

Don't let the generic-sounding name fool you - Goblin Slayer is a brutal, often controversial dark fantasy anime that can appeal to Berserk fans. It follows the titular Goblin Slayer, an armored warrior whose entire life revolves around killing goblins, often in shockingly violent ways.

Like Guts, the Goblin Slayer is almost more monster than man, using savage, ruthless tactics to massacre his foes. The anime pulls no punches when depicting his gory handiwork. Goblin Slayer's grimdark tone and uneasy violence make it a fine choice for those who enjoy intense and gritty storytelling.

7. Devilman Crybaby

Devilman Crybaby (Image via Science SARU)

This modern adaptation of Go Nagai's classic manga Devilman brings the story to life in a psychedelic, viscerally intense animation style that feels ripped straight out of a dark and surreal dreamscape. The series follows crybaby Akira Fudo as he gains the powers of the demon Amon to fight back against an army of demons invading the human world.

The jaw-dropping animation and copious amounts of blood and gore match Berserk's signature aesthetic. Devilman Crybaby also shares a penchant for heavy themes, portraying a humanity that sinks deeper into depravity as it faces Armageddon.

8. Fate/Zero

Fate/Zero (Image via Ufotable)

On the surface, Fate/Zero seems an unlikely recommendation - after all, it's set in modern times and revolves around a secret magical tournament between mages and legendary heroes. However, at its core, it tells a tragic story of flawed characters struggling with their ideals and dark natures.

The animation studio Ufotable elevates Fate/Zero to stunning visual heights, with several episodes featuring simply jaw-dropping animated sequences. Between the potent themes, complex characters, and slick production values, Fate/Zero has all the makings of a great Berserk companion series.

9. Parasyte: The Maxim

Parasyte (Image via Madhouse)

Parasyte's story about parasitic aliens infiltrating humanity doesn't seem all that similar to Berserk's dark medieval setting. However, both deal heavily with visceral body horror and gruesome philosophizing about humanity's natural inclination towards violence.

Like Guts, the protagonist, Shinichi Izumi, is forced to ally with an inhuman, deadly creature living inside him to protect those he cares about. Parasyte's graphic animation and thoughtful commentary on human nature make it a great pick for Berserk fans seeking something different yet still unrestrained.

10. Castlevania

Castlevania (Image via Powerhouse Animation)

While an American production, the Netflix original anime Castlevania's Gothic setting and storyline dealing with vengeance against vampires make it an excellent companion piece. The beautiful animation and orchestral score perfectly complement scenes of intense action and violence in invoking an almost biblical sense of epic supernatural warfare.

Protagonist Trevor Belmont, in particular, carries himself and fights with the same brooding grit and ruthlessness as Guts, unleashing creative destruction upon vampire hordes. With more seasons on the way, Castlevania promises to deliver everything fans love about the themes and aesthetics of Berserk.

Conclusion

As one of the most iconic seinen action franchises, Berserk has inspired legions of fans worldwide with its uncompromising style and storytelling. While nothing can truly match it, the shows discussed here come close in their own ways - through tone, visuals, themes, characters, and a general appreciation for mature, unrestrained violence.

Berserk fans will surely find something to enjoy on this list. These gripping, gruesome series can help fill the void while awaiting new content.