Why is the Dororo anime named after the deuteragonist? Explained

Dororo anime is an illustration of a television series that chose to name itself after a supporting character. Generally, titles for anime series are typically derived from the protagonist, emphasizing their journey, talents, or distinguishing qualities. The title of Dororo, while initially perplexing, has considerable meaning when seen in the context of the story.

Dororo, based on the manga by Osamu Tezuka, is set in Japan's Sengoku period and revolves around the adventures of a young swordsman named Hyakkimaru, who was born without the majority of his body parts and senses. Hyakkimaru sets out on a mission to retrieve his missing body parts after his father sacrificed them in order to gain power from demons. He comes into contact with both allies and enemies along the way, including the titular Dororo.

Hyakkimaru's constant companion and source of comfort, friendship, and even comic relief is Dororo, a teenage orphan and adept burglar. Despite being a supporting figure, he plays a crucial role in Hyakkimaru's development. Let us now explore the reasons why the deuteragonist, rather than the main protagonist, is the title of the anime.

Reasons behind Dororo anime being named after the deuteragonist

Dororo (Image Via Sportskeeda)

The fact that the anime is called Dororo rather than Hyakkimaru highlights the strong friendship that develops between the two characters. In addition to being a devoted friend, Dororo is a symbol of human connection and the value of emotional support.

Throughout the whole series, Dororo acts as Hyakkimaru's companion, guardian, and guide, giving him consolation in a world overrun by evil and demons. The show's designers wanted to emphasize the value of friendship and how important it is to Hyakkimaru's journey, and thus named the anime Dororo.

While Hyakkimaru is the central character driving the plot, the story is often experienced through Dororo's narrative. The character of Dororo gives the spectator a window into the universe of the anime. He is a youthful, inquisitive person, and his observations, responses, and development help readers grasp the events depicted in the story more fully. The Dororo anime recognizes the significant impact this character has on how the viewer interprets the plot.

The Nerd Fix @FixNerd



Anime: Dororo One of the best moms in anime 🥺Anime: Dororo One of the best moms in anime 🥺😭❤️Anime: Dororo https://t.co/lZqUfT1Plk

In the face of difficulty, Dororo's character exemplifies resiliency and flexibility. He demonstrates incredible resourcefulness and determination in spite of the challenges he faces as an orphan residing in a chaotic time in history. The anime is named Dororo in honor of these traits and to emphasize on the significance of resilience in overcoming obstacles.

It serves as a reminder that although Hyakkimaru is the story's main character, the supporting cast members play an equally important role in moving the plot along.

Thus, the Dororo anime challenges traditional storytelling norms by taking the name of the deuteragonist. Instead of naming a series after the main character as is customary, it emphasizes on a character whose significance would otherwise be lost in a typical narrative structure. This selection highlights the author's and the artists' creative freedom and gives the animation a depth of originality.

ShowCrumbs @showcrumbs Dororo:

If you're a fan of Demon Slayer's historical setting and supernatural elements, Dororo is a perfect choice. This anime takes place in feudal Japan and tells the story of Hyakkimaru, a young warrior on a quest to regain his stolen body parts from various demons. Dororo:If you're a fan of Demon Slayer's historical setting and supernatural elements, Dororo is a perfect choice. This anime takes place in feudal Japan and tells the story of Hyakkimaru, a young warrior on a quest to regain his stolen body parts from various demons. 5️⃣ Dororo:If you're a fan of Demon Slayer's historical setting and supernatural elements, Dororo is a perfect choice. This anime takes place in feudal Japan and tells the story of Hyakkimaru, a young warrior on a quest to regain his stolen body parts from various demons. https://t.co/XB45egDlDR

In conclusion, the Dororo anime takes a different approach by naming itself after the deuteragonist. This choice stresses the value of friendship, highlights Dororo's viewpoint and fortitude, as well as defies conventional narrative assumptions. By doing this, the anime enhances the complexity and depth of its narrative, giving viewers a memorable and captivating experience.

More about the series

Bleach_Bae 🇹🇭 @Bleach_Bae



This anime to me is close to perfection so beautifully underrated Dororo to me is one of those rare findsThis anime to me is close to perfectionso beautifully underrated Dororo to me is one of those rare finds This anime to me is close to perfection💕 so beautifully underrated https://t.co/I5YI20mFbI

The original Dororo anime was created by Osamu Tezuka, a highly influential and renowned manga artist and animator often referred to as the Godfather of Manga. Tezuka is renowned for his substantial contributions to the manga and animation industries, responsible for legendary works such as Astro Boy and Black Jack.

His distinctive visual aesthetic, gripping narrative, and investigation of challenging issues have had a profound influence on the medium.

The Japanese animation studio MAPPA created the Dororo anime adaption under the direction of Kazuhiro Furuhashi. A number of popular anime programs, including Yuri on Ice, Jujutsu Kaisen, and Attack on Titan: The Final Season, were produced by MAPPA, which has earned prominence. MAPPA has established a reputation for producing anime works that are both aesthetically appealing and emotionally stirring because to its expert animation and attention to detail.

Poll : 0 votes