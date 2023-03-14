Is Vinland Saga over? Status on the anime explained

With Vinland Saga having aired an amazing episode last week, fans could be led to believe that either the anime has come to an end, or will do so in the near future. However, it is far from getting over.

Makoto Yukimura's Vinland Saga follows the story of Thorfinn, son of Thors, who spent the majority of his life in war as he hoped to kill his father's assailant in one-on-one combat. However, as he grew up hating someone all his life, upon getting his goal snatched away from him, Thorfinn was left falling into his emotions.

How many episodes does Vinland Saga season 2 have?

Thorfinn and Einar as seen in Vinland Saga season 2 (Image via MAPPA)

Vinland Saga season 2 has a total of 24 episodes. Similar to its first season, the anime is set to have two cours in continuous succession. Given that the anime is adapting the Slave Arc in the second season, one can see that MAPPA is set to animate a total of 45 chapters as part of the anime, out of which nine episodes have already been released.

Vinland Saga's Slave Arc is covered in the manga from chapter 55 to 99, out of which chapters 55 to 71 have already aired. This means that the anime's remaining episodes will adapt the manga chapters 72 to 99, meaning that there are still 28 chapters worth of content for fans to witness.

Askeladd as seen in the anime's second season (Image via MAPPA)

After that, fans will have to wait until further chapters of the manga are adapted into future seasons, adapting the Eastern Expedition Arc and Vinland Arc.

What to expect from the upcoming episodes?

The upcoming episode of Vinland Saga may follow King Canute as he will most likely meet his elder brother Harald. Ever since the former took over the throne from his father, Sweyn has been an enigmatic character, wanting to take over England. It is very much possible that his changing goals and personality are what is called the "Curse of the Head."

King Canute as seen in the second season of the anime (Image via MAPPA)

The upcoming episodes could focus a lot on Canute, his family, and his goals, as he has evidently become more radical every time he has appeared in the manga.

Meanwhile, the story could also focus a whole lot on Ketil's farm, as only now have fans come to grasp a good idea about the characters present on the farm. Thus, the story could finally develop as the story progresses further with the release of upcoming episodes.

Ketil as seen in the anime's second season (Image via MAPPA)

Hence, fans can expect the story to focus a lot on some of the most important side characters, including Arnheid, Ketil, Olmar, Thorgil, and Snake.

However, given how the anime is currently pursuing only two storylines, it seems like they are set to converge in the upcoming episodes of the anime. Right now, both Thorfinn and Canute seem to have opposite personalities due to which it seems like both are bound to encounter each other in the future.

However, until the story progresses into that storyline, fans will be left waiting to learn more about the same.

