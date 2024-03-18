Spy x Family chapter 97: Release date and time, countdown, and more

Spy x Family chapter 97 is set to be released on Monday, April 1, 2024, at 12 AM JST, in Japan. As the manga series follows a bi-weekly release schedule, the upcoming chapter won't be released the next week. Instead, the next manga chapter will be released the following week. Spy x Family manga is available to read on Shueisha's MANGA Plus and Viz Media's services.

The previous chapter saw Anya win the competition set up by Emile and Ewen. With that, she won the right to dance with Damian Desmond at the Gala. While Damian and Anya were having a rough time dancing together initially, they soon recovered. Right after, Damian asked Anya how she learned about the events from his past. That's when Anya revealed her biggest secret to him.

Spy x Family chapter 97 release date and time

According to Shueisha's MANGA Plus, Spy x Family chapter 97 is set to be released on Monday, April 1, 2024, at 12 AM JST, in Japan. This means that the manga chapter will be released on Sunday, March 31, 2024, in most countries worldwide. This is because the differences in time zones cause the chapter to be released at different times worldwide due to simulpub.

Spy x Family chapter 97 will be released internationally at the following times:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Standard Time 7 am Sunday March 31 Central Standard Time 9 am Sunday March 31 Eastern Standard Time 10 am Sunday March 31 Greenwich Mean Time 3 pm Sunday March 31 Central European Time 4 pm Sunday March 31 Indian Standard Time 8:30 pm Sunday March 31 Philippine Standard Time 11 pm Sunday March 31 Australia Central Standard Time 12:30 am Monday April 1

Where to read Spy x Family chapter 97?

Spy x Family chapter 97 will be available to read on VIZ Media and MANGA Plus services. The VIZ Media's website, the Shonen Jump application, and the MANGA Plus website allow fans to read the first three and latest three chapters of a series.

The only exceptions are the VIZ Media platforms, i.e., its website and the Shonen Jump mobile application. Both can be used to read the remaining chapters if one purchases their premium membership.

Meanwhile, the MANGA Plus mobile application can be used to read all the chapters of the series. However, only the first three and latest three chapters can be read repeatedly. Other chapters can only be read once unless one purchases a premium membership.

Spy x Family Chapter 95 Recap

Spy x Family Chapter 95 saw Anya participate in the competition Emile and Ewen set up. While she received some help from Loid Forger in the first round, she cleared the next two rounds all by herself. She used her mind-reading ability to read Damian's mind and answer the trivia questions. With that, Anya won the competition and was elected to be Damian's dance partner at the Gala.

The two had a tough time initially, but they soon pulled it through. Right after, Damian told Anya that her family seemed nice, considering how her father taught her how to dance. However, that made him feel embarrassed, forcing him to change the topic. Hence, he asked Anya how she was able to answer one of the questions in the quiz. That's when Anya revealed to Damian that she had mind-reading ability.

What to expect from Spy x Family Chapter 97 (Speculations)

Spy x Family Chapter 97 will most likely see Damian try to decipher if what Anya told him was true or not. While Anya truthfully revealed her secret to Damian, he believed that Anya had watched too many cartoons, following which she was trying to fool him.

However, as time passes, Damian is bound to think back to his moment with Anya and wonder if there is any truth in what she said.

