Spy x Family chapter 96: Release date and time, countdown, what to expect, and more

Spy x Family chapter 96 is set to be released on Monday, March 18, 2024, at 12 am JST, in Japan. As the manga follows a bi-weekly release schedule, the upcoming chapter won't be released in the next week, but the one after that. Spy x Family manga is available to read on Shueisha's MANGA Plus and Viz Media's services.

The previous chapter saw the students at Eden Academy attend a class Gala. During this, Anya wished to dance with Damian to help her father. Unfortunately, as expected, Damian rejected the proposal. Nevertheless, Anya refused to back down and decided to participate in a competition set up by Emile and Ewen to find a dance partner for Damian.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Spy x Family manga.

Spy x Family chapter 96 release date and time

Anya asking Damian to dance with her (Image via Shueisha)

According to Shueisha's MANGA Plus, Spy x Family chapter 96 is set to be released on Monday, March 18, 2024, at 12 am JST, in Japan. This means that the manga will be released on Sunday, March 17, 2024, in most countries worldwide. This is due to the difference in time zones between one region and another.

Spy x Family chapter 96 will be released internationally at the following times:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Standard Time 7 am Sunday March 17 Central Standard Time 9 am Sunday March 17 Eastern Standard Time 10 am Sunday March 17 Greenwich Mean Time 3 pm Sunday March 17 Central European Time 4 pm Sunday March 17 Indian Standard Time 8:30 pm Sunday March 17 Philippine Standard Time 11 pm Sunday March 17 Australia Central Standard Time 12:30 am Monday March 18

Where to read Spy x Family chapter 96?

Loid preparing to help Anya win the competition (Image via Shueisha)

Spy x Family chapter 96 will be available to read on Shueisha's MANGA Plus and VIZ Media's services. The MANGA Plus website, VIZ Media's website, and the Shonen Jump application only allow fans to read the first three and latest three chapters of a manga. The only exceptions are VIZ Media's website and Shonen Jump's mobile application, both of which can be used to read the remaining chapters if one purchases a premium membership.

Meanwhile, MANGA Plus' mobile application can be used to read all the chapters of the manga. However, only the first three and latest three chapters can be read repeatedly. Meanwhile, to read other chapters again, one would need a premium membership.

Spy x Family chapter 95 Recap

Anya as seen in Spy X Family chapter 95 (Image via Shueisha)

Spy x Family chapter 95 saw Becky Blackbell inform Anya about the class Gala. Right after, she advised Anya to ask Damian to become her dance partner. Upon learning about the opportunity to help her father, Anya instantly asked Damian to become her dance partner. As expected, Damian got flustered, rejected her, and ran away.

On the day of the Gala, Damian was flooded with dance proposals, however, he did not want to dance with anyone. In the meantime, Anya started receiving proposals as well. This made Damian jealous as he tried to stop one of the proposals. However, with no concrete reason for the same, he backed out. As the other boys continued proposing to Anya, she rejected them and stated that she only wanted to dance with Damian.

Right after, as the number of girls asking Damian for dance increased, Emile and Ewen took it upon themselves to organize a competition to pick Damian's dance partner. Anya decided to take part in this. Meanwhile, Loid Forger, who had disguised himself as a waiter, decided to help her.

What to expect from Spy x Family chapter 96?

Ewen, Damian, and Emile as seen in Spy x Family (Image via Shueisha)

Spy x Family chapter 96 will most likely pick up from where the previous chapter ended. This means that fans could witness the competition organized by Emile and Ewen to pick Damian's dance partner for the Gala party. This competition will likely see Loid help his daughter win the competition.

However, it is yet to be seen if Damian will care about the contest's result, or if he will choose to ignore it and not dance at all.

