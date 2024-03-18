Did Anya reveal her powers to Damian in the Spy X Family manga? Explained

Spy x Family manga is currently in its 15th story arc as Operation Strix is at a crucial point. While Twilight's Plan A has its merits and demerits due to Anya having obtained three Stella Stars and Tonitrus Bolts each, Plan B seems to be progressing at a much better pace.

The latest story arc saw Eden Academy arrange a class Gala to help students learn the mannerisms needed for such elegant occasions. This plotline saw Anya being adamant about wanting to dance with Damian Desmond. Fortunately, she won the competition set up by Emile and Ewen and got to dance with Damian.

Given how Anya won the Damian quiz during the competition, Damian was bewildered that Anya knew some of the things she answered. Thus, he asked Anya if she had read his mind. So, did Anya reveal her powers to Damian?

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Spy X Family manga.

Spy x Family manga: Did Anya finally reveal her powers?

Damian and Anya as seen in the Spy X Family manga. (Image via Shueisha)

Yes, Anya Forger revealed her mind-reading powers to Damian Desmond.

During the competition set up by Emile and Ewen to find a dance partner for Damian, they arranged a Damian Quiz as well. The quiz, as its name suggests, had trivia questions based on Damian. While Twilight was hoping to use his spy skills to help Anya, the questions were way too personal, leaving the spy hopeless about Anya's win.

However, unbeknownst to him, Anya used her mind-reading powers to answer the questions. While the first one could have been regarded as a guess, the second question's answer was too accurate.

Anya Forger as seen in Spy X Family manga. (Image via Shueisha)

This forced Damian to ask Anya how she knew about that. Given the suspicion about her mind-reading powers, Anya purposely answered some questions incorrectly to conceal her powers. Fortunately, Anya did not need to use her powers for the final question as she knew that Damian loved his father the most.

With that, Anya won the opportunity to dance with Damian at the Gala. While dancing, both had a tough time at the start, however, they soon began doing it correctly. While dancing, Anya and Damian discussed who taught them to dance. Given that Damian was taught to dance by an instructor and Anya was taught to dance by her father, Damian was seemingly envious of Anya, telling her that her family sounds nice.

Damian Desmond as seen in the Spy X Family manga (Image via Shueisha)

Right after, Damian remembered Anya's very specific answer to one of the questions during the quiz. Given how accurate it was, Damian could only deduce Anya to have read his mind. In response, Anya surprisingly affirmed Damian's suspicion, revealing that she has the ability to read people's minds.

So, yes, Anya did reveal her powers to Damian. That said, given how ridiculous the revelation sounded, Damian refused to believe it. He deduced that Anya was making a fool of him after watching too many cartoons. So, while Anya revealed her secret, Damian did not really believe it.

Damian and Anya as seen in the Spy X Family manga (Image via Shueisha)

That said, the Spy X Family manga has yet to reveal why Anya finally chose to reveal her mind-reading powers to someone. She had been hiding the same since the very first manga chapter. This was also seen in Spy X Family chapter 96. However, when Anya was close to Damian, she whispered her secret to him. This meant that she only wanted Damian to know her secret.

For now, fans will have to wait until the next chapter gets released to find out more about Anya's decision.

