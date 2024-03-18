Spy X Family chapter 96: Anya tells Damian her secret as they dance together

Spy x Family chapter 96 was released in Japan on Monday, March 18, 2024, at 12 am JST. In this chapter, Anya triumphed over her competitors in various challenges, ultimately earning the chance to dance with Damian. While dancing, she finally reveals to Damian that she can read people's minds.

Spy x Family chapter 96 emphasizes the developing relationship between Anya and Damian. In the chapter, Anya reaches a point where she feels at ease sharing her secret ability to read minds with Damian, showcasing the strengthening of their connection.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Spy x Family manga.

Anya tells her secret to Damian as they dance together in Spy x Family Chapter 96

Emile and Ewen talking about the competition (Image via Shueisha)

Spy x Family chapter 96 begins with Emile and Ewen announcing to the girls that they must compete against each other in a series of challenges, with the last one standing, receiving the ultimate prize of dancing with Damian. This stokes a fire in the girls' hearts as their feminine pride is at stake.

The girls' initial challenge is "The Clapping Scarecrow Endurance Battle." Contestants must stand on one leg and clap in sync with the rhythm. Any contestant who loses balance touches the ground with their foot, or claps out of sync will be eliminated.

Disguised as a waiter, Loid astutely anticipated that Anya would need help to succeed in this challenge. Thus, he cleverly tied strings to her body to help her stand steady and not lose her balance. With the help of her dad, Anya quickly made the cut while also showing off different poses.

Anya taking part in the obstacle course in Spy x Family chapter 96 (Image via Shueisha)

The second challenge presented an obstacle course with hurdles and traps aimed to evaluate and advance only the top five most agile contestants to the next round of the competition. Anya managed to navigate past all the hurdles despite clumsily falling and stumbling. This was unlike the other girls who hesitated due to concerns about appearing less ladylike, resulting in them going slower.

Following this, Anya brute-forced her way through the traps to the final segment of the obstacle course, an inchworm crawl. As weird movements are her secret talent, Anya managed to dominate the crawl, coming in the third position and advancing to the final stage of the competition.

The Damian Quiz as seen in Spy x Family chapter 96 (Image via Shueisha)

The final challenge was a quiz about Damian, where the girls had to answer five questions about him correctly. Anya easily managed to win this round due to her mind-reading abilities. However, she nearly exposed her secret during one of her answers, surprising everyone.

Ultimately, she won the competition by correctly answering a question about who Damian loves best. While the remaining girls said their names, Anya astutely replied that Damian loves his papa, securing her win. While Damian pretended to be unhappy about the results, he agreed to dance with Anya.

Anya revealing her secret to Damian (Image via Shueisha)

Despite a somewhat rocky start to their dance, they quickly found their rhythm, and it appeared they were having fun. As they danced, Damian casually inquired about how Anya knew the answer to a question from the competition, jokingly asking if she read his mind.

Anya replies with a resounding yes, revealing that she can read people's minds. However, Damian doesn't believe her and accuses her of watching too many cartoons. The two then start bickering again, with the final page of Spy x Family chapter 96 showing that their friendship level is +100.

