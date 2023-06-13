Spy x Family creator's new Anya art steals everyone's hearts

Spy x Family chapter 82 released on Monday, June 12, with fans worldwide excited to see the new story arc slowly unfolded. The creator of the manga, Tatsuya Endo, released a cute artwork on his Twitter feed on this ocassion featuring Anya, Becky, and a panda.

Endo has drawn this cute artwork to commence the beginning of what happens to be an extremely important manga arc that will decide the ultimate fate of Operation Strix. Amidst this tension and anticiptation, Endo has drawn this summer filled and vibey artwork almost as if to alleviate the tension and make fans smile.

Summer is a time for fun activities with friends and Spy x Family creator Tatsuya Endo's new artwork embodies that perfectly. In this neatly put together sketch, we see Anya and her friend Becky looking at a panda while the creature is eating his bamboo in peace.

The two friends appear to be at the zoo so this could very well be a snippet from a fun and adventurous day these two duo had where they went to new places and saw exciting creatures. The artwork is simple and refreshing which can be the reason why it has won over the fandom.

The tweet currently sits at 41,000 reacts with over 4000 re-shares, proving that the artowrk has not only managed to connect with the fandom but has also made fans want to share it for other people to see. The massive response to this artwork also is a testament to the hype Spy x Family has over the internet.

The manga's anime adaptation has made this series into a global sensation which has also significantly increased its fanbase, with people worldwide tuning in to see the Forger family live their exciting and bizarre life. The fan support is evident over at Endo's personal Twitter page, where he draws Anya doing random things which is absolutely adored by fans.

Fans have thanked Endo for the new Anya artwork as well, while also expressing their excitement while reading this new chapter. The comment section of the tweet is filled with people saying that they love the new chapter while also complaining about the frustration of having to wait for two weeks for the next chapter.

Chapter 82 ended on a major cliffhanger with Yuri Briar and Twilight face to face in a deadly standoff, with the final panel hinting that one of them has started bleeding heavily. However, fans will have to wait unil the next chapter to find out who's been shot. Amidst this anticipation and intrigue, Endo's painting of Anya acts as a good refresher for Spy x Family fans:

The tweets above encapsulate the currently mood of the fandom, where people are both thanking the creator for the cute artwork while also complaining about having to wait two weeks for the next chapter. Seeing the cliffhanger, some fans are also praying for the safety of both Yuri and Twilight.

It will be interesting to see what Endo does in chapter 83 of Spy x Family and if he also attaches a cute sketch with it as well. For now, fans have to be satisfied with this Anya artwork and hope that their favorite characters are okay.

