Spy X Family manga puts Loid and his identity in mortal danger in chapter 82

With the release of Spy x Family chapter 82, fans witnessed Loid being cornered by the State Secret Service. The SSS had laid a perfect trap to find the WISE mole. After Winston Wheeler fled with the documents from WISE, the organization quickly needed to recover them and sent Twilight to distract the SSS agents while the WISE agents tried to secure Wheeler.

The previous chapter saw both WISE and the SSS agents reach Shellbury, Northeast Ostania, the location where Wheeler arranged to meet the SSS. However, Twilight disguised himself as Wheeler and got the SSS to reach another location. In the meantime, the WISE agents were to secure the real Wheeler.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Spy x Family manga.

Spy x Family chapter 82: Yuri Briar confronts Twilight

Twilight as Winston and the SSS agent (Image via Shueisha)

Spy x Family chapter 82 opened with the WISE agents waiting at the Shellbery Hotel for the real Winston Wheeler's arrival. Meanwhile, Twilight, disguised as Wheeler, met the SSS agents at a new location.

When the two parties met, the SSS agent asked Wheeler (Twilight) to hand over the documents. That's when Twilight asked the SSS agent to verify his identity. Upon hearing this, the agent responded to Twilight with the same question, asking him to verify his identity as Wheeler to him.

The SSS boss in Spy x Family chapter 82 (Image via Shueisha)

Twilight tried to verify his identity using his green tie and yellow gemstone tiepin, the signal the SSS had sent to Wheeler, as per WISE mole. Immediately upon hearing it, the SSS understood that Twilight was disguised as Wheeler.

Fearing that there was a mole within the SSS, the organization had come up with a strategy to flush out the mole. They successfully identified Jeffrey from the Communications division to be the mole.

Following that, a battle ensued between Twilight and the SSS agents. The former triggered a few of his traps to stop the SSS agents. However, with the number of agents on the location, he needed another way to escape. Thus, he disguised himself as Yuri Briar and led the SSS agents on a different path in search of him.

Twilight disguised as Yuri in Spy x Family chapter 82 (Image via Shueisha)

At the same time, Yuri Briar was with his Lieutenant. Upon hearing gunshots, he wandered inside the location, which is when he found his own footprints. Knowing that he hadn't ever come to the location, he realized that Twilight had disguised him.

So, Yuri decided to go after Twilight, believing that he must be inside the sewers. He knew that Twilight was very professional and would not leave his footprints for people to follow. This meant that he was panicking and was trying to get back to the city.

Yuri Briar in Spy x Family chapter 82 (Image via Shueisha)

Thus, Yuri entered the sewers while the SSS Lieutenant called for backup. As Yuri entered the sewers, he decided to move fast to try and catch Twilight while he was still reachable. Just as he was about to take a turn, Twilight tried to attack him, flinging his cap off his head.

It was Twilight disguised as Yuri Briar, who had cornered Yuri. Twilight instinctively did not want to hurt Yuri upon encountering him. Nevertheless, both of them pointed their guns at each other, followed by a gunshot sound. It was then hinted that one of the two men in the sewers had started bleeding heavily.

Final thoughts on Spy x Family chapter 82

Yuri and Twilight as seen in Spy x Family chapter 82 (Image via Shueisha)

With Spy x Family chapter 82 ending on a cliffhanger, fans will have to wait until the next chapter is released to find out who got injured. However, after examining the final panel of the chapter and considering that there was only one gunshot sound, it can be predicted that either Twilight or Yuri must have shot the other's hand to incapacitate them. Nevertheless, that is just an assumption.

