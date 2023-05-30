Spy x Family chapter 82: Release date and time, countdown, what to expect, and more

Spy x Family chapter 82 is set to release on Monday, June 12, 2023 at 12:00 am JST. With a new and exciting story arc underway, fans are excited to see how the race to catch Winston Wheeler plays out between Twilight and WISE against Yuri Briar and the SSS. Likewise, fans are desperate to learn whatever they can about the upcoming issue before its release.

Unfortunately, there is no verifiable spoiler information for Spy x Family chapter 82 at the time of writing this article. This is typically the case with series released digitally through the Shonen Jump+ platform, which makes it hard for accurate spoiler information to be made consistently available. As such, it is the norm for fans to be going into releases for these digitally published series completely blind.

Thankfully, fans at least have verified official release information for the upcoming issue, if nothing else. Follow along as this article breaks down all the currently available release information for Spy x Family chapter 82 and speculates on what to expect from the chapter as well.

Spy x Family chapter 82 set to kick off action of new arc as Winston Wheeler is surrounded by WISE and SSS agents

Release date and time, where to read

Spy x Family chapter 82 is set to release at 12:00 am JST on Monday, June 12, 2023. For a vast majority of international fans, this translates to a Sunday morning local release window. A minority of international fans, like Japanese viewers, will see the chapter become available on Monday night instead. The exact time of release varies by region and timezone.

Fans can read the issue via official sources on either Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGAPlus website, or Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app. The former two services are free, allowing readers to view the first and latest three issues in a series. The lattermost is a paid, subscription-based service, which grants readers access to a series in its entirety.

Spy x Family chapter 82 is set to release at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 8:00 am, Sunday, June 11, 2023

Eastern Standard Time: 11:00 am, Sunday, June 11, 2023

Greenwich Mean Time: 3:00 pm, Sunday, June 11, 2023

Central European Time: 4:00 pm, Sunday, June 11, 2023

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 pm, Sunday, June 11, 2023

Philippine Standard Time: 11:00 pm, Sunday, June 11, 2023

Japanese Standard Time: 12:00 am, Monday, June 12, 2023

Australia Central Standard Time: 12:30 am, Monday, June 12, 2023

Chapter 81 recap

Spy x Family chapter 81 began with Winston Wheeler running away from WISE agents through various streets and alleyways, eventually defeating all of them and escaping. This occurred as Twilight, Nightfall, and their usual team headed to Shellbury, Ostania to find Wheeler, doing so off the back of intel that he’s meeting up with the SSS there.

Nightfall suggested postponing Operation Strix, but Twilight immediately shot this down, reminding her that their job was to recover the files that Wheeler stole and that was what they were going to do. Meanwhile, Yuri and the SSS arrived in Shellbury, splitting off into various teams to keep an eye out for WISE while Wheeler prepared to meet with them.

Twilight and the group arrived just as Wheeler received word from the SSS, then scoping out the area from the roof of the hotel. Here, he somehow realizes that WISE is afoot, approaching Yuri Briar subtly on the street and changing the rendezvous to a nearby park. As the WISE agents questioned if they were detected, seemingly believing they weren’t, Wheeler met with a presumed SSS bigwig in the chapter’s final pages.

What to expect (speculative)

With the new story arc likely to kick off the explosive action soon, fans can expect Spy x Family chapter 82 to create a situation which will potentially lead to a WISE/SSS standoff. Considering the relatively low-stakes run the series has been on recently, this is set to be an incredibly exciting development.

Before getting to that, however, Spy x Family chapter 82 will likely focus on Wheeler, explaining his life and choices as a double agent. While a full-blown origin story is unlikely, fans can at least expect to learn why he chose to align with Ostania and the SSS rather than double-cross them and become loyal to Westalis and WISE.

