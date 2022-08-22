Spy X Family Chapter 67-1: Damian’s embarrassing secrets, Loid’s identity is in danger

The adventures of the Forger family could be endangered after the events of Spy X Family Chapter 67-1. Anya and Loid are still trying to keep their missions a secret, which is getting complicated due to unforeseeable factors.

Last week, Anya started an imaginary war against her mother to see who could help Loid get closer to the Desmonds. This time, Anya will try to use her influence over Damian to speed up the process of meeting Donovan, while Loid has to deal with a jealous coworker.

Continue reading to learn more about the best moments of Spy X Family Chapter 67-1.

Will Loid be able to survive the SSS after his boss reported him in Spy X Family Chapter 67-1?

What happened last time?

Spy X Family Chapter 66 focused on Yor telling Loid about her day out with Melinda Desmond. Yor failed to see the importance of becoming her friend, although Loid did see this as an opportunity to get closer to Donovan.

Anya, who refused to become useless, declared war against Yor to see who could get Loid to Donovan first. Yor’s boss also started suspecting Loid because of Yor’s words.

Where is the cake?

Jes @aIbedovator

-

-

-

-

-

damian still hasn't given her cake even after they brought it up in this chapter // spy x family chapter 67 spoilers

Spy X Family Chapter 67-1 started with Anya asking Damian about the cake he promised her to help him avoid a Tonitrus volt. Damian refused to give her a cake, even though he knew he promised her something in return for helping him.

The boy was glad that Anya was not asking to meet his dad or get her parents a new job at his family’s company.

Anya, who was able to hear everything Damian was thinking about, used the opportunity to ask Damian to invite her to his house. Damian’s lackeys mocked Anya for believing that a family like hers could ever associate with the Desmonds, prompting Anya to reveal that her mother was already a friend of Damian’s.

Jes @aIbedovator

-

-

-

-

NOO DAMIAN I FEEL SO BAD HE NEEDS BETTER PARENTS :(( // spy x family chapter 67 spoilers

Damian became terrified, thinking that his mother told Yor all his embarrassing secrets, which Anya got the chance to read out of his thoughts. To calm the boy down, Anya told him that Melinda did not say anything about him, saddening Damian.

Damian tried to go away, claiming Anya’s family was filled with gold diggers, angering the pink-haired girl once again.

The popular Dr. Forger

Jes @aIbedovator // spy x family chapter 67 spoilers

-

-

-

-

-

they're just like me fr // spy x family chapter 67 spoilers

Spy X Family Chapter 67-1 continued by showing how popular Loid was amongst the people of the hospital he works in. He tried harder than ever to keep his cover as a simple psychiatrist, which made him the most beloved doctor in the institution.

Fiona, who was observing Loid from afar, once again professed her undying love for him, calling him the model of perfection. However, not everyone shared her opinion, as we could see a doctor looking angered by Loid’s actions.

Some time later, inside Loid’s office, Agent Twilight was informing Fiona about the new developments concerning Operation Strix. Fiona tried to use Melinda’s sudden appearance to trick Loid into making her his wife, but her idea was immediately rejected.

A jealous director

Yuzukahachimir @yzkahchimir

.

.

Loid was so done with the jealous of the hospital director.

Loid was so done with the jealous of the hospital director.

#SPY_FAMILY #SPYxFamily SxF SPOILER ALERT

Spy X Family Chapter 67-1 went on to reveal that the man jealous of Loid was the Chief Medical Director of the hospital, Gerald Gorey. The man obtained his job by having a big network, so he values reputation above all else.

Loid’s popularity was threatening to take away the love Gorey received from his coworkers, so he was trying to sabotage Loid. Loid was confused about this situation as he had been nothing but cordial to the man, even going as far as to praise his skills.

Yuzukahachimir @yzkahchimir

.

.

Maybe Fiona will need to train again in the mountains to face Yor again and see that she doesn't have to underestimate her again.

The effort this woman put to throw Yor Loid's life is unbelievable.

#SPY_FAMILY #SPYxFamily

Maybe Fiona will need to train again in the mountains to face Yor again and see that she doesn't have to underestimate her again.

The effort this woman put to throw Yor Loid's life is unbelievable.

#SPY_FAMILY #SPYxFamily

#twiyor SxF SPOILER ALERT

Loid dismissed Fiona for the day, so the woman went away to make the preparations to take care of Gorey. Unfortunately, the man in question was waiting outside Loid’s office and saw Fiona leaving the room.

He mistook the meeting as Loid having a secret relationship with the woman, who Gorey had a crush on. Due to this, Gorey swore to get rid of Loid one way or another.

Gorey’s plan

Yuzukahachimir @yzkahchimir

.

.

The way we passed of Dr handsome to Dr popper.

Is the same way we passed to laugh so much for Loid to be scared for his fate.

The way we passed of Dr handsome to Dr popper.

Is the same way we passed to laugh so much for Loid to be scared for his fate.

#SPYxFamily #SPY_FAMILY SxF SPOILER ALERT

Spy X Family Chapter 67-1 continued the next day, after Loid arrived late to a hospital meeting. Loid was aware that Gorey altered his whiteboard, but he arrived late to make the director happy about tricking him. Sadly, things did not go as planned, as all of his coworkers mistook Loid’s tardiness with him being tired.

His next plan involved giving Loid a coffee spiked with laxatives in order to embarrass him in front of his patients. This plan was also a failure, as Loid’s commitment to his patients even with a stomach ache only made him more popular.

aniqah⁷ in the box🃏 @dionyjoonie

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

all this bc he's jealous of loid but now that he's called the state security service, maybe it will be yuri who comes to the hospital to investigate in the next chapter spy x family 67.1 spoilers

Lastly, Gorey tried to make Fiona believe that Loid was trying to confess his love for her with a fake note. Once again, his plans failed completely since Fiona knew this was not Loid’s handwriting. Loid arrived at the meeting anyway to talk with Fiona about Gorey.

Spy X Family Chapter 67-1 ended with a jealousy-driven Gorey calling the SSS offices, claiming that he found a Spy amongst his employees.

Final thoughts

Will Yuri be in charge of investigating Loid? (Image via Wit Studio)

After a few weeks of nothing but hilarious and wholesome chapters, Spy X Family Chapter 67-1 arrived to bring back the intrigue and excitement the franchise is known for.

While Anya’s interaction with Damian and Gorey’s plans were hilarious to read about, the cliffhanger that the episode ended with will be stuck in fans’ minds for weeks.

Loid was already being suspected by the Garden because of Yor’s conversation with her boss. The SSS will also be involved with Loid’s investigation, which is extremely dangerous for our hero.

Yuri, Yor’s brother and a member of the SSS, was already looking for a way to prove Loid was a Spy, so this seems like the perfect opportunity for him to make a comeback.

How will Loid survive this? (Image via Wit Studio)

Overall, Spy X Family Chapter 67-1 was extremely enjoyable and funny, with the twist ending being the perfect way to transition into a new adventure. We will have to wait until the next chapter comes out to learn what will happen to Loid now that the SSS knows about him.

We can only hope that the Forger family will be able to come out of this predicament stronger than before.

